Hypebae

Kendall Jenner Channels Her Inner Superhero for Jimmy Choo's Spring 2023 Campaign

Jimmy Choo just released its Spring 2023 campaign, starring none other than supermodel Kendall Jenner. Returning as part of the brand’s ‘TIME TO DARE’ series, Jenner appears in the campaign as a superhero in a bid to reflect the transformative power of fashion. Lensed by Carlijn Jacobs in New York, the campaign aims to represent the brand’s confident and daring personality, fused with elements of timeless glamor and effortless energy.
Footwear News

Cardi B Shows Off Her ‘Red Bottoms’ in Towering 6-Inch Louboutins

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Cardi B is taking platforms to new heights in her latest Instagram story. The rapper, who referred to Christian Louboutin heels as “these expensive, these are red bottoms, these are bloody shoes” in her 2018 debut single “Bodak Yellow,” showed that she is still a fan of the French brand years later. Cardi posted to her Instagram Stories wearing a glowing orange jumpsuit as she showed off her casual but chic outfit. The Bronx-born beauty also debuted a new hairstyle....
POPSUGAR

Hello, Zendaya's New Honey-Blond Hair Color

Is Zendaya in her blond era? It seems so. On Feb. 3, the actor posted a coy selfie to her Instagram Stories where you could only see her from the chin down, and not only was her new bob haircut in the frame, but it also appeared to be dyed a lighter color.
POPSUGAR

J Lo's Grammys Gown Has a Plunging Neckline and a Hip-High Slit

As the 2023 Grammys red carpet wrapped and the ceremony began, Jennifer Lopez rolled up to LA's Crypto.com Arena in grand style. She graced the stage to present Harry Styles with the award for best pop vocal album in a bold Gucci design. Lopez, 53, wore a sheer, navy-blue gown dripping with crystal fringe down the plunging bodice and making up the entirety of the sleeves. A lavish ruffle silk train trailed behind her, while a hip-high slit gave way to astoundingly tall glitter platform sandals, which were from her own line, J Lo Jennifer Lopez.
OK! Magazine

Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics

Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
ETOnline.com

Tommy Lee's Wife, Brittany Furlan: Everything to Know

Tommy Lee's wife, Brittany Furlan, has come under the microscope since facing backlash over mocking Pamela Anderson in a since-deleted TikTok video. Furlan also told fans not to worry about her since Anderson's documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, dropped on Netflix. First, the backlash. In a TikTok video, Furlan suggested...
TMZ.com

Lil Pump Gets $25,000 Mouth Makeover with New Teeth

If you thought his recent slump in music was gonna make Lil Pump stop smiling, think again, because the guy just got a new set of chompers he's gonna be showing off for a long time. 5 Star Smiles CEO Danielle Noguera tells TMZ Hip Hop Pump came in earlier...
Elite Daily

Kendall Jenner’s Master Bedroom Is A Trendy, Serene Sanctuary

Kendall Jenner is all about wellness these days. Whether she’s tending to her mental health through meditation, experimenting with futuristic wellness gadgets, or sinking into her gold bathtub for some “me time,” her LA mansion is designed to be the ultimate peaceful retreat. Her house is surrounded by lush mountains, with large windows that fill the halls with sunshine, so it’s unsurprising the the interiors reflect the calm environment with natural tones and textures. She also incorporates art that glows with pink light throughout her home for cozy mood lighting when she unwinds at night. Jenner welcomed Poosh inside to photograph her master bedroom and we found tons of Kendall Jenner bedroom decor dupes to match her home’s chill vibes.
seventeen.com

Zendaya Serves 60s Glam With New Bob Haircut and Bright Orange Top

Not gonna lie, we were starting to feel a little deprived of new Zendaya content since the Golden Globe-winning actress has been shooting Dune: Part Two and the untitled Ronnie Spector biopic. Thankfully, we follow the fashion icon on Instagram, where she snapped pics of her new look and shared them with fans on her Stories. Z debuted a bob haircut at the end of 2022 but took a selfie of the lower half of her face on February 2. She rocked her natural curls, which have new sunshine-blonde highlights while wearing a chic outfit as per usual.
Page Six

Cardi B pays tribute to Paco Rabanne in silver metal at 2023 Grammys

Cardi B knows how to make a statement. The rapper, 30, made an appearance at the 2023 Grammys to present the award for rap album to Kendrick Lamar while paying tribute to the late Spanish and French designer Paco Rabanne in a futuristic silver metallic gown with a matching over-the-face hood. She strut her stuff in a silver metallic top and long skirt, both strategically made from strategically cut triangular pieces, from designer’s Spring Summer 2021 collection. She paired the stunning skin-baring look with a matching hood was from Fall Winter 2020 collection.  The “WAP” hitmaker looked like a space age soldier in...
Vogue

This Is How Kim Kardashian Does Noughties Style Now

After a year of wearing extreme thigh-high boots and superhero silhouettes, Kim Kardashian has pivoted her wardrobe in a new direction. Although the entrepreneur still embraces all things body-con, her most recent looks have taken on a newly casual bent – we’ve seen her pairing cropped vintage T-shirts and statement trousers. Her most recent outing followed this pattern, but with nods to the Y2K aesthetic.
POPSUGAR

Ciara's Backless Dress Comes With Its Own Hood

Ciara goes way back. The "Better Thangs" singer showed some skin with her backless gown at the Recording Academy's Black Music Collective event on Feb. 2 ahead of the Grammy Awards. Ciara's black velvet dress from Kwame Adusei featured a classic column silhouette and built-in hood which nicely framed her platinum blond finger waves. The hood created a cowl neckline, and was draped over Ciara's shoulder like a shawl. The rest of the form-fitting design was minimalistic by comparison.
Elle

Zendaya Debuts Her New Trendy Blonde Bob

On Friday, Spider-Man actress Zendaya shared her new look on Instagram, a very on trend warm blonde bob. The new haircut was revealed in her Instagram Story, blocking off the top of her face to tease the full reveal she will hopefully be sharing very soon. Her hair was cut just a few inches off her shoulders, and styled in tousled curls.

