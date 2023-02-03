Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lopez Shines in a Sequined, See-Through Minidress in a Selfie with Kim Kardashian
Jennifer Lopez partied the night away with some familiar faces. Last night, J.Lo shared photos of herself and fellow A-list guests celebrating at a party hosted by Anastasia Beverly Hills CEO Anastasia Soare. In the pictures, the Shotgun Wedding star poses for selfies with Kim Kardashian and Oprah Winfrey. The...
Hypebae
Kendall Jenner Channels Her Inner Superhero for Jimmy Choo's Spring 2023 Campaign
Jimmy Choo just released its Spring 2023 campaign, starring none other than supermodel Kendall Jenner. Returning as part of the brand’s ‘TIME TO DARE’ series, Jenner appears in the campaign as a superhero in a bid to reflect the transformative power of fashion. Lensed by Carlijn Jacobs in New York, the campaign aims to represent the brand’s confident and daring personality, fused with elements of timeless glamor and effortless energy.
Cardi B Shows Off Her ‘Red Bottoms’ in Towering 6-Inch Louboutins
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Cardi B is taking platforms to new heights in her latest Instagram story. The rapper, who referred to Christian Louboutin heels as “these expensive, these are red bottoms, these are bloody shoes” in her 2018 debut single “Bodak Yellow,” showed that she is still a fan of the French brand years later. Cardi posted to her Instagram Stories wearing a glowing orange jumpsuit as she showed off her casual but chic outfit. The Bronx-born beauty also debuted a new hairstyle....
Hello, Zendaya's New Honey-Blond Hair Color
Is Zendaya in her blond era? It seems so. On Feb. 3, the actor posted a coy selfie to her Instagram Stories where you could only see her from the chin down, and not only was her new bob haircut in the frame, but it also appeared to be dyed a lighter color.
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
J Lo's Grammys Gown Has a Plunging Neckline and a Hip-High Slit
As the 2023 Grammys red carpet wrapped and the ceremony began, Jennifer Lopez rolled up to LA's Crypto.com Arena in grand style. She graced the stage to present Harry Styles with the award for best pop vocal album in a bold Gucci design. Lopez, 53, wore a sheer, navy-blue gown dripping with crystal fringe down the plunging bodice and making up the entirety of the sleeves. A lavish ruffle silk train trailed behind her, while a hip-high slit gave way to astoundingly tall glitter platform sandals, which were from her own line, J Lo Jennifer Lopez.
womansday.com
At 64, Jamie Lee Curtis Stuns in Plunging Blazer and Lace, Shuts Down Red Carpet
Jamie Lee Curtis, 64, stunned in a plunging blazer and lace pants on the red carpet at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards. Fans were obsessed with the spicy look. The actress isn’t shying away from bold looks in her 60s, and we are in full support. While...
People
Emily Ratajkowski's Son Sylvester, 22 Months, Joins Her on Versace Shoot: He 'Had the Best Time'
Emily Ratajkowski is one fashion-forward mom. The model, who revealed recently that she's the face of Versace's Spring/Summer 2023 campaign, shared a behind-the-scenes peek of her 22-month-old son, Sylvester "Sly" Apollo Bear, accompanying her to the campaign's shoot. In a photo shared to Ratajkowski's Instagram Story on Tuesday, fashion icon...
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
ETOnline.com
Tommy Lee's Wife, Brittany Furlan: Everything to Know
Tommy Lee's wife, Brittany Furlan, has come under the microscope since facing backlash over mocking Pamela Anderson in a since-deleted TikTok video. Furlan also told fans not to worry about her since Anderson's documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, dropped on Netflix. First, the backlash. In a TikTok video, Furlan suggested...
TMZ.com
Lil Pump Gets $25,000 Mouth Makeover with New Teeth
If you thought his recent slump in music was gonna make Lil Pump stop smiling, think again, because the guy just got a new set of chompers he's gonna be showing off for a long time. 5 Star Smiles CEO Danielle Noguera tells TMZ Hip Hop Pump came in earlier...
Bebe Rexha Wears Nothing But a Knit Blanket in Shots Teasing New Music
The singer-songwriter has sent fans into a frenzy with the new photos.
Elite Daily
Kendall Jenner’s Master Bedroom Is A Trendy, Serene Sanctuary
Kendall Jenner is all about wellness these days. Whether she’s tending to her mental health through meditation, experimenting with futuristic wellness gadgets, or sinking into her gold bathtub for some “me time,” her LA mansion is designed to be the ultimate peaceful retreat. Her house is surrounded by lush mountains, with large windows that fill the halls with sunshine, so it’s unsurprising the the interiors reflect the calm environment with natural tones and textures. She also incorporates art that glows with pink light throughout her home for cozy mood lighting when she unwinds at night. Jenner welcomed Poosh inside to photograph her master bedroom and we found tons of Kendall Jenner bedroom decor dupes to match her home’s chill vibes.
seventeen.com
Zendaya Serves 60s Glam With New Bob Haircut and Bright Orange Top
Not gonna lie, we were starting to feel a little deprived of new Zendaya content since the Golden Globe-winning actress has been shooting Dune: Part Two and the untitled Ronnie Spector biopic. Thankfully, we follow the fashion icon on Instagram, where she snapped pics of her new look and shared them with fans on her Stories. Z debuted a bob haircut at the end of 2022 but took a selfie of the lower half of her face on February 2. She rocked her natural curls, which have new sunshine-blonde highlights while wearing a chic outfit as per usual.
Cardi B pays tribute to Paco Rabanne in silver metal at 2023 Grammys
Cardi B knows how to make a statement. The rapper, 30, made an appearance at the 2023 Grammys to present the award for rap album to Kendrick Lamar while paying tribute to the late Spanish and French designer Paco Rabanne in a futuristic silver metallic gown with a matching over-the-face hood. She strut her stuff in a silver metallic top and long skirt, both strategically made from strategically cut triangular pieces, from designer’s Spring Summer 2021 collection. She paired the stunning skin-baring look with a matching hood was from Fall Winter 2020 collection. The “WAP” hitmaker looked like a space age soldier in...
Vogue
This Is How Kim Kardashian Does Noughties Style Now
After a year of wearing extreme thigh-high boots and superhero silhouettes, Kim Kardashian has pivoted her wardrobe in a new direction. Although the entrepreneur still embraces all things body-con, her most recent looks have taken on a newly casual bent – we’ve seen her pairing cropped vintage T-shirts and statement trousers. Her most recent outing followed this pattern, but with nods to the Y2K aesthetic.
‘The Challenge’: Olivia Kaiser Connected With Another Competitor Before Nelson Thomas
'The Challenge' rookie Olivia Kaiser had a fling with someone else before linking up with veteran Nelson Thomas.
Ciara's Backless Dress Comes With Its Own Hood
Ciara goes way back. The "Better Thangs" singer showed some skin with her backless gown at the Recording Academy's Black Music Collective event on Feb. 2 ahead of the Grammy Awards. Ciara's black velvet dress from Kwame Adusei featured a classic column silhouette and built-in hood which nicely framed her platinum blond finger waves. The hood created a cowl neckline, and was draped over Ciara's shoulder like a shawl. The rest of the form-fitting design was minimalistic by comparison.
Katie Holmes and Gigi Hadid join the best 2023 shoe trend: Effortlessly chic
Katie Holmes and Gigi Hadid are always looking stylish! The two stars are known for wearing chic and casual ensembles, and while celebrities are usually spending lots of money to put together the best fashion looks, both Katie and Gigi are showing their best fashion moments in the...
Elle
Zendaya Debuts Her New Trendy Blonde Bob
On Friday, Spider-Man actress Zendaya shared her new look on Instagram, a very on trend warm blonde bob. The new haircut was revealed in her Instagram Story, blocking off the top of her face to tease the full reveal she will hopefully be sharing very soon. Her hair was cut just a few inches off her shoulders, and styled in tousled curls.
