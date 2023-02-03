One of the most exciting developments in modern technology is the subject of artificial intelligence (AI). It has enormous potential to change how people use technology and has far-reaching effects. Artificial intelligence (AI) has already started to impact lives in unimaginable ways only a few years ago, from offering more accurate data insights to helping people make wiser choices more quickly. Now that AI learns coding, the transformation is expected to exceed what was ideally thought possible. The newfound code-writing capabilities of AI have not only caused a sensation but also provided fertile ground for the development of programs authored entirely by AI.

