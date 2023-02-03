Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Creator of cannabis-themed metaverse shares his vision for the industry
The cannabis industry has long been fragmented, both geographically and politically. Recognizing this, Mark Bonner, CEO of Cannaverse Technologies and creator of Cannaland, decided to take matters into his own hands. With a background in renewable energy, Mark Bonner brings a unique perspective to the cannabis industry. He saw the...
CoinTelegraph
Top 7 blockchain courses and certifications for beginners
Blockchain courses and certifications can play an important role in helping individuals gain a comprehensive understanding of blockchain technology and its applications. By completing these courses, individuals can develop technical skills, stay current with industry developments, enhance their career opportunities and increase their earning potential. Here are seven blockchain courses...
decrypt.co
Aptos Labs Awards $50K Grant for Blockchain in Higher Education
The successor to Meta's Diem blockchain joins a long list of companies funding the future of Web3. Despite a harsh crypto winter that has brought several industry names to ruin, blockchain technology continues to thrive in education. Aptos Labs, the company behind the blockchain of the same name, announced a $50,000 grant award on Wednesday to Professor Lorenzo Alvis of Cornell University in New York.
Tech Times
A Glimpse Into the Incredible Power of Artificial Intelligence
One of the most exciting developments in modern technology is the subject of artificial intelligence (AI). It has enormous potential to change how people use technology and has far-reaching effects. Artificial intelligence (AI) has already started to impact lives in unimaginable ways only a few years ago, from offering more accurate data insights to helping people make wiser choices more quickly. Now that AI learns coding, the transformation is expected to exceed what was ideally thought possible. The newfound code-writing capabilities of AI have not only caused a sensation but also provided fertile ground for the development of programs authored entirely by AI.
CoinTelegraph
What are decentralized social networks?
A social network is a platform or service that enables users to set up either fully or partially public profiles, share content and connect with other users based on common interests, life experiences, or personal connections. Since its emergence in the mid-1990s, social media has become an important and undoubtedly...
CoinTelegraph
Protocol Labs, Chainalysis and Bittrex add to crypto layoff season
Several crypto firms have made job cuts this week amid the ongoing crypto winter, retaining “impactful” employees as they prepare for a “longer downturn.”. At least 216 jobs were slashed between three crypto firms — open-source software laboratory Protocol Labs, blockchain data firm Chainalysis and cryptocurrency exchange Bittrex, with reductions of 89, 83 and 44 employees respectively.
CoinTelegraph
a16z votes against proposal to deploy Uniswap v3 on BNB Chain
Venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) voted against a final proposal to deploy Uniswap v3 on the BNB Chain using the Wormhole bridge, the Uniswap DAO forum shows. The governance proposal to deploy the latest Uniswap iteration on the BNB Chain was submitted on Feb. 2 by 0xPlasma Labs on behalf of the Uniswap Community, after it passed a temperature check with 20 million (80.28%) votes for yes, and 4.9 million (19.72%) votes for no. On Feb. 5, the venture firm used its 15 million UNI holding to vote against the move.
CoinTelegraph
Community votes to deploy Uniswap v3 on Boba Network
Members of the Uniswap community voted in favor of deploying Uniswap v3 on Boba Network’s layer-2 protocol on Ethereum. Gaining over 51 million votes, the proposal submitted by Boba Foundation and FranklinDAO to deploy Uniswap v3 on Boba Network passed. This means that the Boba Network will be the sixth chain to deploy Uniswap v3, with the deployment scheduled to proceed in the coming weeks. The move was backed by several entities, such as GFX Labs, Blockchain at Michigan, Gauntlet and ConsenSys.
CoinTelegraph
Starkware commits to open source its ‘magic wand’ Starknet Prover
Ethereum layer 2 scaling solution StarkWare announced plans to open source its proprietary Starknet Prover under the Apache 2.0 license, which has processed 327 million transactions and minted 95 million nonfungible tokens (NFTs) to date. The prover is the crucial engine Starkware uses to roll up hundreds of thousands of...
CoinTelegraph
Stablecoin adoption could lead to DeFi growth, says Aave founder
Stani Kulechov, the founder of the decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Aave, highlighted several issues within the DeFi space at the StarkWare Sessions 2023, held at The Cameri Theatre in Tel Aviv, Israel. In a fireside chat titled “DeFi: Resilience in the Face of Global Uncertainty,” Kulechov and Cointelegraph’s managing editor...
What In The World Is Going On With C3.ai (AI), BigBear.ai (BBAI) And SoundHound (SOUN) Stock?
C3.ai Inc AI, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc BBAI and SoundHound AI Inc SOUN are all trading higher on continued, marked upward momentum during Friday's session. Shares of artificial intelligence (AI) and artificial intelligence-related stocks are trading higher amid popularity on social media as AI continues to trend. So What's Happening?. For...
How SAP, Mention Me Enable Puma to Market Through Customer Data
During last month’s NRF Big Show, executives from Puma and Mention Me took to the SAP Theatre stage to discuss marketing strategies in this post-pandemic period. The session, titled, “How Smart Brands Future-Proof Growth through Customer Advocacy,” featured David Witts, senior manager, CRM, Puma, and Darren Loveday, vice president, business development and solutions consulting, Mention Me. Here, Witts, Loveday, and Robin Barrett Wilson, industry executive adviser, fashion, SAP, discuss the evolving role of data and segmentation in marketing as well as customer acquisition, retention, and the growing importance of advocacy.More from WWDDua Lipa's Standout Outfits Through the YearsFront Row at Puma...
CoinTelegraph
What is cyberpunk: A beginner’s guide to the sci-fi genre
Science fiction’s sub-genre, known as cyberpunk, imagines a dystopian future in which advanced technology has overtaken society and divided it into classes for the haves and the have-nots. The genre frequently examines virtual reality, hacking, artificial intelligence and how technology affects people. Cyberpunk is distinguished by its emphasis on...
ffnews.com
Freedom Finance Adds 22 Products to Its Digital Lending Marketplace
Freedom Finance, one of the UK’s leading digital lending marketplaces, is delighted to announce the continued development of its platform with more products and providers joining the panel. Well-known brands like Santander, ASDA Money and Admiral (please see a full list below this press release) have joined or extended...
Arena Group Launches Artificial Intelligence Partnerships to Leverage Its Deep History
Leading publisher to leverage AI-assisted tools and technology across multimedia platforms after successful pilot.
Spearheading Shiseido’s Digital Transformation With Angelica Munson
For Shiseido, the effort to digitally evolve is a global one. The Japanese beauty company, which just celebrated its 150th anniversary, continually evaluates growth opportunities in nascent digital realms, from the metaverse to consumable beauty tools. At WWD’s Digital Beauty Forum, in conversation with executive editor Jenny B. Fine, the company’s chief digital officer Angelica Munson outlined her digital directives — which included relocating to the company’s headquarters in Japan.More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at Bleached Brows, Then and Now “I am building the digital transformation office in our headquarters,...
CoinTelegraph
Proof-of-Stake-and-Activity (PoSA): A consensus mechanism for the new era in Web3
Blockchain technology has disrupted various industries by providing a secure decentralized platform for transactions and data storage. The consensus mechanism is one of the most critical components of any blockchain out there, as it ensures its reliability and security. In recent years, new consensus mechanisms have been introduced, and existing ones have been improved to cater to the growing demands of the industry.
Modern Marketplaces Put Fresh Spin on Old Industries and Payments Practices
Digital marketplaces are rewriting industry rulebooks, building new B2B relationships and modernizing historical processes. This is paradoxically most true, and most impactful, in those industries most resistant to change. So says Royce Neubauer, founder and CEO of Auto Hauler Exchange, whose company’s online marketplace platform is making vehicle hauling faster, easier and more profitable for both shippers and carriers.
ffnews.com
Payment Orchestration Trailblazer Cellpoint Digital Partners With BillingPlatform
CellPoint Digital, the pioneer of payment orchestration, today announces a new partnership with BillingPlatform, the market leader in cloud-based revenue management solutions. CellPoint Digital’s multi-gateway offer creates more choice for BillingPlatform’s global enterprise customer base to grow with global payment options in a single source relationship through integration that provides connectivity to – and orchestration between – multiple gateways, including Adyen, Stripe and Cybersource.
potatopro.com
Solynta and FreshCrop sign hybrid potato collaboration agreement in Kenya
Solynta – hybrid potato breeding technology company from The Netherlands and FreshCrop Limited, Kenya’s largest producer of seed tubers, have signed an agreement to collaborate on the development of hybrid true potato innovation in Kenya. By joining forces, the companies will work closely to facilitate future introduction of...
