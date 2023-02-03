ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
JC Post

Biden, McCarthy talk but are far from a debt limit deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met face-to-face Wednesday for more than an hour of highly anticipated budget talks — "a good first meeting," the new Republican leader said — but expectations were low for quick progress as GOP lawmakers push for steep cuts in a deal to prevent a national debt limit crisis.
OKLAHOMA STATE
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy