Related
Phys.org
Scientists detect molten rock layer hidden under Earth's tectonic plates
Scientists have discovered a new layer of partly molten rock under the Earth's crust that might help settle a long-standing debate about how tectonic plates move. Researchers had previously identified patches of melt at a similar depth. But a new study led by The University of Texas at Austin revealed for the first time the layer's global extent and its part in plate tectonics.
scitechdaily.com
Peering Into the Ocean’s Future – Map of Ancient Ocean “Dead Zones” Could Predict Future Locations, Impacts
OMZs (Oxygen Minimum Zones) are regions in the ocean with insufficient oxygen levels in the mid-waters (100-1000m below the surface) to support marine life. These dead zones play an important role in the ocean’s overall health. “OMZs are very important for geochemical cycling in the ocean,” says Catherine Davis,...
Phys.org
Discovery of new ice may change our understanding of water
Researchers at UCL and the University of Cambridge have discovered a new type of ice that more closely resembles liquid water than any other known ices and that may rewrite our understanding of water and its many anomalies. The newly discovered ice is amorphous—that is, its molecules are in a...
Scientists created a weird new type of ice that is almost exactly as dense as water
Researchers have created a never-before-seen form of ice with a disorganized structure and a density almost exactly that of liquid water.
Clue to rising sea levels lies in DNA of 4m-year-old octopus, scientists say
Deep in the DNA of an Antarctic octopus, scientists may have uncovered a major clue about the future fate of the continent’s ice sheet – raising fears global heating could soon set off runaway melting. Climate scientists have been struggling to work out if the ice sheet collapsed...
Micro plastic particles found in human blood samples has caused scientists to urgently investigate
In the 1970's, many biologists and environmental organizations began to warn about the risks and dangers of production and use of plastic materials and how it could have profound negative effects on our planet. Since then massive amounts of plastic have been contaminating a vast majority of the world. From the peak of Mount Everest all the way down to the Mariana Trench (deepest part of ocean) plastic has tremendously polluted what were once pure and clean places.
scitechdaily.com
300% More Capacity: New Battery Technology Could Significantly Lower Energy Storage Costs
A new battery has been developed that boasts four times the capacity of lithium batteries, and at a more affordable cost. An international team of researchers, led by Dr. Shenlong Zhao from the University of Sydney, has developed a new battery that has the potential to significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonized economy.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover That a Simple Brain Game May Predict Your Risk of Infection
A person who experiences highly variable cognitive function is likely to be more infectious and experience more symptoms after exposure to a respiratory virus. An experiment conducted by researchers from the University of Michigan, Duke University School of Medicine, and the University of Virginia has revealed that fluctuations in alertness and reaction time could indicate a heightened risk of viral illness.
scitechdaily.com
Vitamin D’s Impact on Health: New Study Suggests Body Weight Matters
Individuals with a higher BMI showed a weakened response to vitamin D supplementation, which could explain disparities in outcomes such as cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune diseases. Researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, have uncovered new evidence suggesting that how vitamin D...
scitechdaily.com
New Study Alarms: Ultra-Processed Foods Linked to Increased Risk of Cancer & Death
Higher consumption of ultra-processed foods may be linked to an increased risk of developing and dying from cancer, a new study suggests. Researchers from Imperial College London’s School of Public Health have produced the most comprehensive assessment to date of the association between ultra-processed foods and the risk of developing cancers. Ultra-processed foods are food items that have been heavily processed during their production, such as fizzy drinks, mass-produced packaged breads, many ready meals, and most breakfast cereals.
Groundbreaking new solar panels can generate electricity in the dark
Solar power is a promising avenue for clean energy. Unfortunately, solar panels have one major weakness – they can’t generate electricity in the dark. However, this weakness could soon change as scientists at Stanford University have now created a solar panel that works in the dark. The researchers...
scitechdaily.com
Innovative Disease Control: Synthetic Compartments Stop Pathogens From Sharing Antibiotic Resistance Genes
Emerging field of synthetic condensates isolates or traps together biomolecules to control cellular processes. Biomedical engineers at Duke University have demonstrated a new synthetic approach to controlling cellular biochemical processes. Rather than creating particles or structures that directly interact with cellular machinery through traditional “lock and key” mechanisms, cells are directed to build compartments that physically stop — or encourage — biomolecular functions.
scitechdaily.com
Exploring the Inner Workings of Human Cells – Database of 200,000 Cell Images Yields New Mathematical Framework
Researchers unveil a new method to visualize cell organization. Working with hundreds of thousands of high-resolution images, researchers from the Allen Institute for Cell Science, a division of the Allen Institute, put numbers on the internal organization of human cells — a biological concept that has proven incredibly difficult to quantify until now.
scitechdaily.com
Beyond the Mythical “Average” Cell – A New Framework for Understanding Bacteria
Molecular biologists aim to understand the actual events within individual living cells, not just the behavior of the mythical “average” cell. No one aspires to be average. However, for a long time, scientists have found it convenient to consider bacterial cells as merely “average.”. Historically, researchers have...
Phys.org
Experiments to complete scientific understanding of how reduced gravity affects boiling and condensation
With temperatures on the moon ranging from minus 410 to a scorching 250 degrees Fahrenheit, it's an understatement to say that humans will need habitats with heat and air conditioning to survive there long term. But heating and cooling systems won't be effective enough to support habitats for lunar exploration...
Hidden tide in Earth's magnetospheric 'plasma ocean' revealed in new study
Researchers have detected fluctuations in Earth's magnetosphere created by the same tidal forces that the moon exerts on the oceans.
MotorTrend Magazine
The University of Michigan’s Water Splitting Method Makes Hydrogen Like Plants Do
When it comes to greener ways to power our cars, two main avenues are emerging: battery-electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (HCEVs) like the Toyota Mirai. While EVs are the major focus of most manufacturers, HCEVs have been shown to be less polluting than gasoline vehicles. But there are many ways of producing hydrogen, and not all of them are as green as we'd like. But new production methods are the subject of a new University of Michigan study, and the researchers claim to have found a way to not only make hydrogen production greener, but also cheaper.
VIDEO: A team of researchers made a shape-shifting robot that can switch between liquid and solid — signaling a new breakthrough in robotics, study says
"Giving robots the ability to switch between liquid and solid states endows them with more functionality," a scientist on the project said.
studyfinds.org
‘Quantum light’ breakthrough could revolutionize science at the atomic level
CAMBRDIGE, United Kingdom — “Quantum light” may sound like something out of a Marvel movie, but scientists say it may hold the real-world key to revolutionizing science as we know it. An international team says generating this high-energy light and controlling it can unlock a whole new realm in quantum computing.
Engadget
Researchers can now pull hydrogen directly from seawater, no filtering required
Researchers at the University of Adelaide announced this week that they made clean hydrogen fuel from seawater without pre-treatment. Demand for hydrogen fuel, a clean energy source that only produces water when burned, is expected to increase in the coming years as the world (hopefully) continues to pivot away from fossil fuels. The findings could eventually provide cheaper green energy production to coastal areas.
