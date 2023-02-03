ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Scientists detect molten rock layer hidden under Earth's tectonic plates

Scientists have discovered a new layer of partly molten rock under the Earth's crust that might help settle a long-standing debate about how tectonic plates move. Researchers had previously identified patches of melt at a similar depth. But a new study led by The University of Texas at Austin revealed for the first time the layer's global extent and its part in plate tectonics.
Discovery of new ice may change our understanding of water

Researchers at UCL and the University of Cambridge have discovered a new type of ice that more closely resembles liquid water than any other known ices and that may rewrite our understanding of water and its many anomalies. The newly discovered ice is amorphous—that is, its molecules are in a...
Cristoval Victorial

Micro plastic particles found in human blood samples has caused scientists to urgently investigate

In the 1970's, many biologists and environmental organizations began to warn about the risks and dangers of production and use of plastic materials and how it could have profound negative effects on our planet. Since then massive amounts of plastic have been contaminating a vast majority of the world. From the peak of Mount Everest all the way down to the Mariana Trench (deepest part of ocean) plastic has tremendously polluted what were once pure and clean places.
300% More Capacity: New Battery Technology Could Significantly Lower Energy Storage Costs

A new battery has been developed that boasts four times the capacity of lithium batteries, and at a more affordable cost. An international team of researchers, led by Dr. Shenlong Zhao from the University of Sydney, has developed a new battery that has the potential to significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonized economy.
Scientists Discover That a Simple Brain Game May Predict Your Risk of Infection

A person who experiences highly variable cognitive function is likely to be more infectious and experience more symptoms after exposure to a respiratory virus. An experiment conducted by researchers from the University of Michigan, Duke University School of Medicine, and the University of Virginia has revealed that fluctuations in alertness and reaction time could indicate a heightened risk of viral illness.
Vitamin D’s Impact on Health: New Study Suggests Body Weight Matters

Individuals with a higher BMI showed a weakened response to vitamin D supplementation, which could explain disparities in outcomes such as cancer, diabetes, and autoimmune diseases. Researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, have uncovered new evidence suggesting that how vitamin D...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New Study Alarms: Ultra-Processed Foods Linked to Increased Risk of Cancer & Death

Higher consumption of ultra-processed foods may be linked to an increased risk of developing and dying from cancer, a new study suggests. Researchers from Imperial College London’s School of Public Health have produced the most comprehensive assessment to date of the association between ultra-processed foods and the risk of developing cancers. Ultra-processed foods are food items that have been heavily processed during their production, such as fizzy drinks, mass-produced packaged breads, many ready meals, and most breakfast cereals.
Innovative Disease Control: Synthetic Compartments Stop Pathogens From Sharing Antibiotic Resistance Genes

Emerging field of synthetic condensates isolates or traps together biomolecules to control cellular processes. Biomedical engineers at Duke University have demonstrated a new synthetic approach to controlling cellular biochemical processes. Rather than creating particles or structures that directly interact with cellular machinery through traditional “lock and key” mechanisms, cells are directed to build compartments that physically stop — or encourage — biomolecular functions.
Exploring the Inner Workings of Human Cells – Database of 200,000 Cell Images Yields New Mathematical Framework

Researchers unveil a new method to visualize cell organization. Working with hundreds of thousands of high-resolution images, researchers from the Allen Institute for Cell Science, a division of the Allen Institute, put numbers on the internal organization of human cells — a biological concept that has proven incredibly difficult to quantify until now.
Beyond the Mythical “Average” Cell – A New Framework for Understanding Bacteria

Molecular biologists aim to understand the actual events within individual living cells, not just the behavior of the mythical “average” cell. No one aspires to be average. However, for a long time, scientists have found it convenient to consider bacterial cells as merely “average.”. Historically, researchers have...
The University of Michigan’s Water Splitting Method Makes Hydrogen Like Plants Do

When it comes to greener ways to power our cars, two main avenues are emerging: battery-electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (HCEVs) like the Toyota Mirai. While EVs are the major focus of most manufacturers, HCEVs have been shown to be less polluting than gasoline vehicles. But there are many ways of producing hydrogen, and not all of them are as green as we'd like. But new production methods are the subject of a new University of Michigan study, and the researchers claim to have found a way to not only make hydrogen production greener, but also cheaper.
ANN ARBOR, MI
‘Quantum light’ breakthrough could revolutionize science at the atomic level

CAMBRDIGE, United Kingdom — “Quantum light” may sound like something out of a Marvel movie, but scientists say it may hold the real-world key to revolutionizing science as we know it. An international team says generating this high-energy light and controlling it can unlock a whole new realm in quantum computing.
Researchers can now pull hydrogen directly from seawater, no filtering required

Researchers at the University of Adelaide announced this week that they made clean hydrogen fuel from seawater without pre-treatment. Demand for hydrogen fuel, a clean energy source that only produces water when burned, is expected to increase in the coming years as the world (hopefully) continues to pivot away from fossil fuels. The findings could eventually provide cheaper green energy production to coastal areas.
KANSAS STATE

