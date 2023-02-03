Read full article on original website
Related
PV Tech
Plenitude begins production at 263MW solar project in Texas
Oil company Eni’s renewables subsidiary Plenitude has inaugurated a PV plant in the US. Located in Brazoria County, Texas, the 263MW Golden Buckle Solar project will produce a yearly average of 400-500GWh of solar energy. Most of the energy will be sold to US retailer Target Corporation through a long-term power purchase agreement.
PV Tech
Opportunities in frontier markets and decentralised projects: PV players discuss outlook for next 10 years
The solar industry of the future could see frontier markets become core countries for investment while developers may explore more decentralised projects to overcome land challenges. They were two of the key takeaways from a panel discussion at the Solar Finance & Investment Europe event, hosted by PV Tech publisher...
PV Tech
PPA ROUND-UP: EDF secures 220MW VPPA in Texas, Engie and Digital Realty sign solar PPA in Germany
A round-up of the latest news from the power purchase agreement (PPA) market, including a virtual PPA between EDF and Thermo Fisher Scientific in Texas, Engie signing a 116MW PPA with Digital Realty in Germany and PG&E securing 30MW of community solar PPAs. EDF Renewables signs 200MW VPPA with Thermo...
PV Tech
German IPP SUNfarming secures US$53 million for Polish PV development
German IPP SUNfarming Group has extended its relationship with investor HANSAINVEST Real Assets through a €50 million (US$53.8 million) mezzanine financing agreement to develop PV projects in Poland. The financing will run through a specifically established company, SUNfarming Polska IPP GmbH & Co (SUN IPP), which groups the company’s...
PV Tech
DAS Solar plans to be among leaders in n-type development in 2023
2022 saw the arrival of DAS Solar as one of the PV industry’s rising stars, the five-year-old company attracting strategic investment from, among others, China Merchants Venture Capital, Three Gorges Capital and Yongfu Shares. Since May, the company has consistently been among the leading candidates in project bidding lists,...
PV Tech
Pristine Sun bags US$250 million to develop agrivoltaic projects across the US
Agrivoltaics developer Pristine Sun Corporation has secured US$250 million in financing to develop and expand its projects in California, Texas and Louisiana, as well as further afield across the continental US. Pristine said that the investment could allow it to develop, finance and build up to 5GW of solar projects....
Comments / 0