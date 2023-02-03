ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PV Tech

Plenitude begins production at 263MW solar project in Texas

Oil company Eni’s renewables subsidiary Plenitude has inaugurated a PV plant in the US. Located in Brazoria County, Texas, the 263MW Golden Buckle Solar project will produce a yearly average of 400-500GWh of solar energy. Most of the energy will be sold to US retailer Target Corporation through a long-term power purchase agreement.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
German IPP SUNfarming secures US$53 million for Polish PV development

German IPP SUNfarming Group has extended its relationship with investor HANSAINVEST Real Assets through a €50 million (US$53.8 million) mezzanine financing agreement to develop PV projects in Poland. The financing will run through a specifically established company, SUNfarming Polska IPP GmbH & Co (SUN IPP), which groups the company’s...
DAS Solar plans to be among leaders in n-type development in 2023

2022 saw the arrival of DAS Solar as one of the PV industry’s rising stars, the five-year-old company attracting strategic investment from, among others, China Merchants Venture Capital, Three Gorges Capital and Yongfu Shares. Since May, the company has consistently been among the leading candidates in project bidding lists,...

