Ava Harlow reportedly lost her balance on the platform at Boston's BU Central Station and got trapped under a trolley late Friday as a train was leaving the station A Massachusetts woman is on the road to recovery after she was seriously injured when she became trapped underneath a train in Boston. Ava Harlow, 20, of Amesbury, fell underneath a Green Line trolley at the BU Central Station late Friday night as the train was leaving the station, CBS affiliate WBZ-TV and FOX affiliate WFXT reported MBTA police said...

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO