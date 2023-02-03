ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Mike from NH
3d ago

Honestly don’t care! Show me you care about fielding a good competitive team and then maybe I will start to care again!

White Sox snag big arm from Boston

On Friday, the White Sox proved adept dumpster divers, pulling Franklin German out of the DFA detritus outside of Fenway Park, swinging a waiver deal for Double-A reliever Theo Denlinger. Here’s the full, copyedited White Sox release on the trade:. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, February 3, 2023. WHITE SOX...
CHICAGO, IL
WINKNEWS.com

Red Sox gear arrives at JetBlue Park ahead of spring training

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-06:da14aec0894747eb81e94ba4 Player Element ID: 6319885481112. Monday was Red Sox Truck Day, with boxes and boxes of gear and supplies arriving at JetBlue Park ahead of the team coming down...
FORT MYERS, FL
Mass. Woman, 20, Fractures Skull and Loses Part of a Leg After Fall Left Her Trapped Below Train

Ava Harlow reportedly lost her balance on the platform at Boston's BU Central Station and got trapped under a trolley late Friday as a train was leaving the station A Massachusetts woman is on the road to recovery after she was seriously injured when she became trapped underneath a train in Boston. Ava Harlow, 20, of Amesbury, fell underneath a Green Line trolley at the BU Central Station late Friday night as the train was leaving the station, CBS affiliate WBZ-TV and FOX affiliate WFXT reported MBTA police said...
BOSTON, MA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Why Is Boston Named Boston?

The first settlers in Boston were English Puritans who fled religious persecution in England. They arrived in 1630 and named their new settlement after the town of Boston in Lincolnshire, England. Boston, is one of America's most historic cities, was founded in 1630 by English Puritans who fled religious persecution....
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox Reportedly Take Chance On Interesting Longtime Independent Ball Reliever

The Boston Red Sox reportedly added more depth recently. Boston has been in the news left and right this offseason but went under the radar with a depth signing last week. The Red Sox reportedly purchased the contract of longtime Independent Baseball League hurler Joe Jones from the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, according to the club.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Red Sox sign former Rays starter to minor league deal

The Red Sox added pitching depth over the weekend. They signed Jake Faria to a minor league contract. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound righty made 26 starts for the Rays from 2017-19. Faria received a big league spring invite. He’ll make a $735,000 salary in the majors. The 29-year-old has gone...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

‘Mountains of snow’: Readers share Blizzard of ‘78 memories, photos

February marks the 45th anniversary of the Blizzard of 1978. Boston has gotten little snow this winter, but this time 45 years ago, the city was under siege by the heavy snowfall of the Blizzard of ‘78. In honor of that anniversary, we asked Boston.com readers to share their memories and photos to commemorate the infamous blizzard that had the Boston area at a standstill.
BOSTON, MA

