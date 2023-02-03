ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alex Caruso is confident he'll remain a Chicago Bull after the trade deadline

By Stephen Beslic
Alex Caruso is confident he will remain a Chicago Bull past the trade deadline, despite his name being mentioned in several trade rumors.

As far as Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso is concerned, he wants to remain with the team after the trade deadline. A very popular name often involved in trade rumors due to his savvy two-way play and salary-cap-friendly contract, Caruso feels indifferent to all the speculations and is confident he will remain with the Bulls.

“I fully expect to be here,” Caruso said .

Part of the business

Trades are as part of the NBA fabric just like Michael Jordan's fadeaway or Dennis Rodman's antics. While there are “untouchables” in the Association, nearly every single player can be had for the right price. " Carushow " understands this part of the business and acknowledges there is very little he can do while his name is being tossed around the rumor mill.

"There’s literally nothing I can do. So the more time I spend worrying about it, the less time I have to worry about playing the Hornets or getting ready for our next game or doing the stuff to make sure I’m ready to play basketball," said Caruso.

Caruso is a player who's comfortable in his own skin and knows what he does best, and those are truly positive qualities that have made him one of the most popular players in the NBA.

“I’m just a basketball player who shows up and likes to have fun and play with his teammates.”

No indications of a trade

To date, Caruso has gotten no word out of anyone from the franchise or even his agent that a transaction involving him could happen.

“I haven’t gotten any indication or any word or anything like that,” Caruso said. “The coaches still seem to like me. The front office seems to like me. The players like me. As long as things are the way they are, obviously I want to win some basketball games. That’s what I came here to do, what I want to do and what makes me happiest in sports.”

Whatever the front office decides between today and the trade deadline on February 9, Caruso is confident that he'll still be a Bull. He just knows it in his gut, and for now, that's enough for him.

