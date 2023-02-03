Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Join the Excitement at Bristol Casino's Dealer Hiring Event: Apply Today!John M. DabbsBristol, VA
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenBristol, VA
Discovering the Hidden Gem: Why Johnson City, Tennessee, is a Great Place to Call HomeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Janie's Place: Bristol's Newest Sensation in Classic Southern FoodJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Full Speed Ahead: The Evolution of NASCAR and Bristol Motor SpeedwayJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Related
Johnson City Press
Robot Drone League championship hosted at ETSU
The Robot Drone League (RDL) hosted their fourth annual championship Saturday in the Basler Center for Physical Activity at ETSU. The championship included 16 competing teams, including Volunteer High School (VHS) from Church Hill.
Bluff City native Davis reflects on 2022 Vols football season
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It was a busy afternoon at Watson’s Marine and Tackle on Saturday, as customers stopped in to shop the store’s 2023 Open House weekend deals, as well as meet a few Tennessee Vols. Sullivan East graduate and current Big Orange offensive lineman, Dayne Davis, returned to his hometown this weekend. […]
Johnson City Press
ETSU announces ‘Three Emerging Writers’ event
Several talented poets are coming to East Tennessee State University in early February as part of the “Three Emerging Writers” series hosted by the Bert C. Bach Written Word Initiative and the Department of Literature and Language. The event will be on Wednesday, Feb. 8, on the third...
2 time Bassmaster Classic champion visits King University
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Members of King University’s Bass Fishing Team and other students were able to meet a distinguished bass fishing professional Saturday. Hank Cherry is a two-time Bassmaster Classic Champion with 11 years of professional fishing experience and during his stop at King University, he shared some tips, tricks and inspiration with future […]
Johnson City Press
Lightning in a Cyclone: Lyon is a defense-wrecking star
Fierce competitors usually go after their opponents with a hostile look or an attitude of unfriendliness. At least the plans of those athletes are apparent. But Elizabethton has a girls’ basketball player who serves a main entree of defensive destruction — with a side order of sunny disposition.
Johnson City Press
Samford smothers Bucs in decisive victory
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Samford came out swinging and never let up. The Bulldogs scored the first eight points and didn’t relinquish the lead Saturday, eventually handing East Tennessee State a 73-62 defeat in a Southern Conference basketball game at Pete Hanna center.
Johnson City Press
Chattanooga ends streaks for ETSU women
CHATTANOOGA — A couple of winning streaks ended for the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team on Saturday. A 73-62 defeat to rival Chattanooga ended the Bucs’ four-game winning streak and their six-game road streak.
Johnson City Press
ETSU's animation school ranked highly in state, national reviews
East Tennessee State University has been ranked the top animation school in Tennessee and No. 7 nationally among schools offering an animation-related Bachelor of Science degree in the 2023 Animation School Rankings. The online resource Animation Career Review (ACR) recently considered nearly 200 schools with animation programs across the United...
Johnson City Press
Haynes picking up the pace as Bucs prepare for Samford rematch
Jalen Haynes is starting to figure things out and that can be only good news for East Tennessee State’s basketball team as it heads to Alabama for a matchup against Samford on Saturday. Over the past five games, Haynes, the Bucs’ center, has averaged 21.2 points and has become...
Johnson City Press
Roundup: Tennessee High downs Elizabethton behind Brown's 18
ELIZABETHTON — Colin Brown led a trio of Vikings in scoring with 18 points as Tennessee High racked up another Upper Lakes Conference win on Friday night, toppling Elizabethton 62-42 at John Treadway Gym. Creed Musick threw in 16 points while Brandon Dufore contributed 12. The Vikings were up...
Kingsport Times-News
Miss David Crockett High School pageant winner is announced
David Crockett High School’s Choral Department recently hosted their annual Miss DCHS pageant, naming Miss Ella Brown as the event’s winner. DCHS chorus director Kelly Davenport said that for this competition the contestants were judged on a number of criteria including interview skills, poise and performance in fundraising, talent and evening wear portions. At the end of the competition, the judges chose the contestant who they felt was the most “well-rounded” young lady, who would go on to represent the school in the greater community as 2023’s Miss DCHS.
Johnson City Press
Roundup: David Crockett sweeps Hancock County
David Crockett scored a sweep of boys’ and girls’ basketball victories over Hancock County on Saturday night. Cousins Reagan Cash and Bradley Gouge led the way for the Pioneers in an 81-61 victory over the Indians. Cash had a team-high 18 points and eight rebounds. Gouge added 13 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.
Johnson City Press
Deadline loomed Friday for hopefuls for Kingsport superintendent
NASHVILLE — At lease six people were vying to be the next superintendent of Kingsport City Schools as the deadline of 11:59 p.m. Friday approached. The only local or regional candidate is a familiar face in Kingsport City Schools: Interim Superintendent Chris Hampton, who moved to the interim position with KCS from being Dobyns-Bennett High School principal.
Johnson City Press
'Round the Mountain announces spring 2023 jury session
ABINGDON - ‘Round the Mountain: Southwest Virginia’s Artisan Network is accepting applications and entries for jury selection for spring 2023. The jury process evaluates the work of current ‘Round the Mountain members for eligibility to sell at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center & Marketplace in Abingdon.
Johnson City Press
Six applicants meet deadline for Kingsport superintendent applications
NASHVILLE — No 11th-hour candidates emerged for Kingsport City School superintendent Friday, leaving the field at six including the person holding the position on an interim basis. The Nashville-based Tennessee School Boards Association advertised the position and collected applicants.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Feb. 6
Feb. 6, 1898: The Chattanooga Sunday Times published several articles of interest to those in Johnson City and Jonesboro, which was spelled that way in 1898. With a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Feb. 4, readers learned that “E.F. Smith, manager of the cigar box department at the Uptegrove & Bro. factory, met with a very painful accident Thursday afternoon, by which he sustained the fracture of the left arm between the elbow and shoulder. His right arm was also injured by being badly bruised and sprained.”
Kingsport Times-News
Scaffolding is key to dome repair work
KINGSPORT — At first glance, it looks like something straight out of a James Bond movie. But it’s not. It might be the model of a new Death Star from any Star Wars movie. But it’s not.
Johnson City Press
Boat built in Kingsport will soon make its way to Haiti for Christian mission
The cheers rang out as the 20 ½ boat was dropped into Fort Patrick Henry Lake. It was a test run for the boat, which will be loaded up at the end of the month to go to its final destination – Northwest Haiti.
Johnson City Press
Student artists draw Sullivan school board members, director
BLOUNTVILLE — School Board Appreciation Week may have already been Jan. 23-29. But the annual tradition of showcasing student art portraying Sullivan County school board member and other officials occurred a little later at the board's Feb. 3 meeting.
Johnson City Press
Jonesborough to host eighth annual Chocolate Fest
The Jonesborough Area Merchants & Service Association will hold its eighth Annual Chocolate Fest on Friday and Saturday. The event will take place from 1-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. on Saturday.
Comments / 0