Charlotte, NC

qcitymetro.com

This Charlotte lounge serves tea, cocktails and financial literacy

Tax season is here, and one husband-and-wife duo is using the lounge and bar experience to help Charlotte’s Black community with their finances. Tysheba Morgan and Hassan Jones are the owners of Taxes n’ Tea Lounge, a social space where people can enjoy herbal tea, mixed drinks and other beverages as they get their taxes prepared.
wccbcharlotte.com

Don’t Waste Your Money: Electric Vehicle Price Cuts

CHARLOTTE – Good news and bad news about electric vehicles. The good: they are starting to cut prices. The bad news; finding out you just overpaid!. John Matarese shows why some owners are unhappy so you don’t waste your money.
scoopcharlotte.com

The Inside Scoop From One of The QC’s Top Realtors

Becky McGrath knows North Carolina. A legit ‘townie’ she was born and raised in Chapel Hill, her Dad, a Gastonia native, graduated at UNC Chapel Hill where he later returned to the university to work. “I spent all my winters going to watch Carolina basketball with my dad. After college, I visited Charlotte and fell in love with the place and moved here soon after,” said Becky.
WCNC

West Charlotte coffee shop hopes to inspire new Black business owners

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we celebrate Black History Month, one west Charlotte business is celebrating Black culture through coffee, books and more. Just off Beatties Ford Road sits Archive CLT, a business rooted in remembering the past. Underneath the sound of grinding coffee, you'll see images displayed that serve as a reminder of what's possible.
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in January 2023

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
country1037fm.com

Have You Tried This New Sandwich Shop in Charlotte?

If you’re a sandwich kind of person then you might have a new spot on your radar. A famous sandwich shop is officially opened in Charlotte. Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is open in Charlotte and has brought all of its famous sandwich glory. Capriotti’s is famous for their oven-roasted turkey sandwich that has cranberry sauce, stuffing, and mayo! WHEW!
wccbcharlotte.com

CATS Announces February Service Changes

PRESS RELEASE — Beginning Monday, Feb. 6, the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) will modify select bus routes to improve on-time performance. In addition to these routine schedule adjustments, Route 10 – West Boulevard and Route 290 – Davidson Shuttle, will see minor structural changes. Finally, the LYNX Blue Line will increase to 15-minute frequency between trains during peak morning and evening hours on weekdays.
wccbcharlotte.com

Super Bowl Snacks Day 1: Lawrence’s Sausage Dip

CHARLOTTE – Join the Rising crew each day this week as they make their favorite Super Bowl Party dishes! Today, Lawrence shares his recipe for sausage dip!. Brown the sausage before adding it to the crock pot. Then, add all ingredients to the crockpot and cook it on low so it stays warm for your tailgate!
wccbcharlotte.com

Central Avenue WasteWater OverFlow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. ( NEW RELEASE ) –Charlotte Water crews are responding to a wastewater overflow near Central Avenue. Crew members are setting up pumps and pipes. CLTwater will send out an update once gallons are estimated. How You Can Help:. Toss in the trash: paper towels, wipes, hair, cotton...
kiss951.com

Famous Restaurant With Big Menu Opening New North Carolina Location

I consider myself lucky to live in an area where growth and progress occur daily. And, I especially love to hear of new locations of restaurants opening. A famous restaurant with a big menu is opening a new North Carolina location. Nationwide chain The Cheesecake Factory announced plans to open in Huntersville, North Carolina’s Birkdale Village later this year. The South Park location in Charlotte opened in 2002 and remains a popular spot. According to Charlotte Business Journal, North American Properties plans the new location for 8701 Townley Road. The 9500 square foot space formerly housed The Gap. Although I used to visit The Cheesecake Factory in Charlotte quite a bit, I admit it’s been a while. As far as chains go, I enjoy the extensive menu. But, I also admit sometimes being a bit overwhelmed by the 250+ choices of menu items. However, I like that such a wide variety of dishes allows anyone in your party to find something they enjoy no matter their tastes.
qcnews.com

Shoe store shooting dispute by Northlake Mall: PD

Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon at Northlake Mall, emergency officials confirmed. Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon at Northlake Mall, emergency officials confirmed. Chinese spy balloon shot down by F-22 fighter off …. Chinese spy balloon shot...
