qcitymetro.com
This Charlotte lounge serves tea, cocktails and financial literacy
Tax season is here, and one husband-and-wife duo is using the lounge and bar experience to help Charlotte’s Black community with their finances. Tysheba Morgan and Hassan Jones are the owners of Taxes n’ Tea Lounge, a social space where people can enjoy herbal tea, mixed drinks and other beverages as they get their taxes prepared.
wccbcharlotte.com
Don’t Waste Your Money: Electric Vehicle Price Cuts
CHARLOTTE – Good news and bad news about electric vehicles. The good: they are starting to cut prices. The bad news; finding out you just overpaid!. John Matarese shows why some owners are unhappy so you don’t waste your money.
House Charlotte homeownership program offers homebuying assistance for first-time homeowners
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More help is now available for people looking to become first-time homeowners in Charlotte. House Charlotte homeownership program will now offer up to $80,000 in assistance for eligible residents purchasing a home within the Corridors of Opportunity. The program's goal is to help more people become...
scoopcharlotte.com
The Inside Scoop From One of The QC’s Top Realtors
Becky McGrath knows North Carolina. A legit ‘townie’ she was born and raised in Chapel Hill, her Dad, a Gastonia native, graduated at UNC Chapel Hill where he later returned to the university to work. “I spent all my winters going to watch Carolina basketball with my dad. After college, I visited Charlotte and fell in love with the place and moved here soon after,” said Becky.
WCNC
Thrift Pony store opens in east Charlotte
Today was the grand opening of a new thrift store, Thrift Pony. It's located just off Commonwealth Avenue near Independence Boulevard.
Servant’s Heart Community Boutique Chosen As Top Thrift Store In Charlotte
MINT HILL, NC – Situated on Lawyers Road just outside of Mint Hill’s downtown corridor is one of the best thrift shops you’ll find in the greater Charlotte area: Servant’s Heart Community Boutique. In September of 2022, Owner and Executive Director Kim Rhodarmer was thrilled to...
Popular Charlotte sandwich shop remains closed after Asian Corner Mall is shuttered
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Le's Sandwiches was started in 2004 by Tuan Nguyen's parents. The couple built a loyal customer base by serving the traditional Vietnamese sandwich, also known as banh mi. Then, last month, the Charlotte Fire Department evacuated the Asian Corner Mall, deeming it unsafe. Documents from CFD...
West Charlotte coffee shop hopes to inspire new Black business owners
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we celebrate Black History Month, one west Charlotte business is celebrating Black culture through coffee, books and more. Just off Beatties Ford Road sits Archive CLT, a business rooted in remembering the past. Underneath the sound of grinding coffee, you'll see images displayed that serve as a reminder of what's possible.
CMPD Animal Care and Control hosts monthly adoption event in SouthPark
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control celebrated National Responsible Pet Owner Month with their monthly adoption event at SouthPark mall on Saturday.
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in January 2023
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
Family opens their first standalone Latino bakery in east Charlotte
A local family has achieved a life-long dream as they opened their first stand alone bakery in east Charlotte.
kiss951.com
The Date Night TikTok Trend You Can Play Right Here In Charlotte
Looking for a fun way to shake up your old date night routine? TikTok is here to help. According to Apartment Therapy, a new trend on the platform has people turning a trip to Trader Joe’s into an easy, cheap and most importantly, fun date night. And since we...
country1037fm.com
Have You Tried This New Sandwich Shop in Charlotte?
If you’re a sandwich kind of person then you might have a new spot on your radar. A famous sandwich shop is officially opened in Charlotte. Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is open in Charlotte and has brought all of its famous sandwich glory. Capriotti’s is famous for their oven-roasted turkey sandwich that has cranberry sauce, stuffing, and mayo! WHEW!
wccbcharlotte.com
CATS Announces February Service Changes
PRESS RELEASE — Beginning Monday, Feb. 6, the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) will modify select bus routes to improve on-time performance. In addition to these routine schedule adjustments, Route 10 – West Boulevard and Route 290 – Davidson Shuttle, will see minor structural changes. Finally, the LYNX Blue Line will increase to 15-minute frequency between trains during peak morning and evening hours on weekdays.
wccbcharlotte.com
Super Bowl Snacks Day 1: Lawrence’s Sausage Dip
CHARLOTTE – Join the Rising crew each day this week as they make their favorite Super Bowl Party dishes! Today, Lawrence shares his recipe for sausage dip!. Brown the sausage before adding it to the crock pot. Then, add all ingredients to the crockpot and cook it on low so it stays warm for your tailgate!
wccbcharlotte.com
Central Avenue WasteWater OverFlow
CHARLOTTE, N.C. ( NEW RELEASE ) –Charlotte Water crews are responding to a wastewater overflow near Central Avenue. Crew members are setting up pumps and pipes. CLTwater will send out an update once gallons are estimated. How You Can Help:. Toss in the trash: paper towels, wipes, hair, cotton...
kiss951.com
Famous Restaurant With Big Menu Opening New North Carolina Location
I consider myself lucky to live in an area where growth and progress occur daily. And, I especially love to hear of new locations of restaurants opening. A famous restaurant with a big menu is opening a new North Carolina location. Nationwide chain The Cheesecake Factory announced plans to open in Huntersville, North Carolina’s Birkdale Village later this year. The South Park location in Charlotte opened in 2002 and remains a popular spot. According to Charlotte Business Journal, North American Properties plans the new location for 8701 Townley Road. The 9500 square foot space formerly housed The Gap. Although I used to visit The Cheesecake Factory in Charlotte quite a bit, I admit it’s been a while. As far as chains go, I enjoy the extensive menu. But, I also admit sometimes being a bit overwhelmed by the 250+ choices of menu items. However, I like that such a wide variety of dishes allows anyone in your party to find something they enjoy no matter their tastes.
WBTV
‘I couldn’t go on living like that’: WBTV reporter shares his personal weight-loss journey
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Whether you’re new to Charlotte or have been watching WBTV for years, there’s been a presence on our news team that has remained the same. Our reporter Ron Lee has been telling stories spanning from Charlotte to the mountains for more than two decades. Now though, we’re changing it up a bit. Ron has his own story to share.
qcnews.com
Shoe store shooting dispute by Northlake Mall: PD
Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon at Northlake Mall, emergency officials confirmed. Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon at Northlake Mall, emergency officials confirmed. Chinese spy balloon shot down by F-22 fighter off …. Chinese spy balloon shot...
Developer in early stages of mixed-use project in Elizabeth
Fresh off the announcement of a multifamily project in South End, Chicago-based Centrum Realty & Development is turning its attention toward new mixed-use plans in Elizabeth.
