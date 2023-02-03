Read full article on original website
WRAL
Adani scrambles to reassure creditors as crisis enters third week
CNN — Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is repaying some debt early as he scrambles to end a rout in shares of his embattled conglomerate that entered a third week on Monday. In a statement on Monday, the Adani Group said its promoters, or controlling shareholders, will be paying back loans worth $1.11 billion ahead of their scheduled maturity in September 2024. The loans were backed by shares in Adani Ports, Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission, which have collapsed in value.
WRAL
Gautam Adani lost half his wealth in a flash. Here's what happened
CNN — Less than two weeks ago, Gautam Adani was the fourth-richest person in the world. With a personal fortune estimated at $120 billion, the self-made Indian industrialist was wealthier than either Bill Gates or Warren Buffet. Then Hindenburg Research, an American short seller with bets against Adani's companies,...
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
WRAL
Elon Musk wins lawsuit over 'funding secured' tweet
CNN — A California jury has ruled that Elon Musk is not liable for losses experienced by Tesla shareholders following his controversial "funding secured" tweet from 2018. The unanimous verdict, announced Friday in US District Court, ends a three-week long trial over a class-action shareholder lawsuit regarding the tweet, in which the billionaire said that he was thinking about taking Tesla private for $420 a share and had "funding secured." Those two words resulted in the CEO having to forfeit his position as Tesla's executive chairman and pay millions of dollars in fines and legal fees.
WRAL
The bear market could make a comeback
CNN — Investors who believe the bear market is over are "ignorant," Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, told CNN. It's not that investors don't have some cause for optimism: markets are soaring, corporate earnings are beating expectations, employment is strong and the Federal Reserve is easing its rate hikes.
WRAL
Did investors learn nothing from last year's market meltdown?
CNN — Meme stock mania was supposed to be over, right? Guess what: It's not. Sure, the entire market did well in January. But many of the Reddit/WallStreetBets darlings of two years ago were particularly strong performers. Shares of movie theater chain AMC have soared nearly 65% so far...
WRAL
In boost for Ford and Tesla, Treasury changes EV tax rules making it easier to be categorized as an SUV
CNN — Is the Ford Mustang Mach-E an SUV? How about the Tesla Model Y? Depending on which branch of the US government you ask, the answer could be "Yes," "No," or "It depends." With new rules now in effect for electric vehicle tax credits, that answer could mean...
WRAL
Bank of America CEO: We're preparing for possible US debt default
CNN — Congress is once again bickering about raising the debt ceiling, the amount of money the US government can borrow to pay its bills on time. And that means that Corporate America has to be ready for the worst. The CEO of Bank of America, America's second-largest bank,...
WRAL
Diesel prices fall in Europe despite ban on Russian fuel
CNN — Europe's ban on Russia's diesel arrived painlessly on Sunday. Although the EU cut off its biggest supplier, diesel futures prices in the bloc fell 1.6% on Monday, amounting to a 20% loss over the past two weeks as demand in the region has waned, and efforts by countries to stockpile ahead of the ban have started to pay off.
WRAL
It wasn’t me: Ex-UK PM Truss blames 'system' for her failure
LONDON — Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss says her failure wasn't her fault. Truss on Sunday blamed a “powerful economic establishment” and internal Conservative Party opposition for the rapid collapse of her government, and said she still believes her tax-cutting policies were the right ones. Britain’s...
WRAL
South Africa tourism in talks to sponsor Tottenham Hotspur amid energy crisis
CNN — The South African government's tourism board has conditionally approved plans to sponsor English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur amid an energy crisis, South African Tourism (SAT) announced in a statement on Thursday. The controversial sponsorship deal, which is yet to be finalized, is reported to be around...
WRAL
The world is creating more single-use plastic waste than ever, report finds
CNN — The world is producing a record amount of single-use plastic waste, mostly made from polymers created from fossil fuels, despite global efforts to reduce plastic pollution and carbon emissions, according to a new report released Monday. The second Plastic Waste Makers Index, compiled by the philanthropic Minderoo...
WRAL
4 key takeaways from the jaw-dropping January jobs report
CNN — America's job market demonstrated its stunning resilience Friday, besting expectations by a factor of nearly three and making all those recession forecasts look pretty silly. Earlier this week, the consensus estimate among economists was that the US economy likely added about 185,000 jobs in January. That would...
WRAL
Furor Over Chinese Spy Balloon Leads to a Diplomatic Crisis
WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday canceled a weekend trip to Beijing after a Chinese spy balloon was sighted above the Rocky Mountain state of Montana, igniting a frenzy of media coverage and political commentary over a machine that the Pentagon said posed no threat to the United States.
WRAL
Larry Summers: More likely the Fed can pull off a soft landing, but don't get hopes up
CNN — After a shocking jobs report, Larry Summers, treasury secretary under Bill Clinton, said he is more encouraged the Fed can pull off a soft landing, but cautioned it is a "big mistake" to think the economy is "out of the woods" on Fareed Zakaria GPS Sunday. Friday's...
