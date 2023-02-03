CNN — A California jury has ruled that Elon Musk is not liable for losses experienced by Tesla shareholders following his controversial "funding secured" tweet from 2018. The unanimous verdict, announced Friday in US District Court, ends a three-week long trial over a class-action shareholder lawsuit regarding the tweet, in which the billionaire said that he was thinking about taking Tesla private for $420 a share and had "funding secured." Those two words resulted in the CEO having to forfeit his position as Tesla's executive chairman and pay millions of dollars in fines and legal fees.

