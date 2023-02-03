ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Adani scrambles to reassure creditors as crisis enters third week

CNN — Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is repaying some debt early as he scrambles to end a rout in shares of his embattled conglomerate that entered a third week on Monday. In a statement on Monday, the Adani Group said its promoters, or controlling shareholders, will be paying back loans worth $1.11 billion ahead of their scheduled maturity in September 2024. The loans were backed by shares in Adani Ports, Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission, which have collapsed in value.
Gautam Adani lost half his wealth in a flash. Here's what happened

CNN — Less than two weeks ago, Gautam Adani was the fourth-richest person in the world. With a personal fortune estimated at $120 billion, the self-made Indian industrialist was wealthier than either Bill Gates or Warren Buffet. Then Hindenburg Research, an American short seller with bets against Adani's companies,...
Elon Musk wins lawsuit over 'funding secured' tweet

CNN — A California jury has ruled that Elon Musk is not liable for losses experienced by Tesla shareholders following his controversial "funding secured" tweet from 2018. The unanimous verdict, announced Friday in US District Court, ends a three-week long trial over a class-action shareholder lawsuit regarding the tweet, in which the billionaire said that he was thinking about taking Tesla private for $420 a share and had "funding secured." Those two words resulted in the CEO having to forfeit his position as Tesla's executive chairman and pay millions of dollars in fines and legal fees.
The bear market could make a comeback

CNN — Investors who believe the bear market is over are "ignorant," Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, told CNN. It's not that investors don't have some cause for optimism: markets are soaring, corporate earnings are beating expectations, employment is strong and the Federal Reserve is easing its rate hikes.
Did investors learn nothing from last year's market meltdown?

CNN — Meme stock mania was supposed to be over, right? Guess what: It's not. Sure, the entire market did well in January. But many of the Reddit/WallStreetBets darlings of two years ago were particularly strong performers. Shares of movie theater chain AMC have soared nearly 65% so far...
Bank of America CEO: We're preparing for possible US debt default

CNN — Congress is once again bickering about raising the debt ceiling, the amount of money the US government can borrow to pay its bills on time. And that means that Corporate America has to be ready for the worst. The CEO of Bank of America, America's second-largest bank,...
Diesel prices fall in Europe despite ban on Russian fuel

CNN — Europe's ban on Russia's diesel arrived painlessly on Sunday. Although the EU cut off its biggest supplier, diesel futures prices in the bloc fell 1.6% on Monday, amounting to a 20% loss over the past two weeks as demand in the region has waned, and efforts by countries to stockpile ahead of the ban have started to pay off.
It wasn’t me: Ex-UK PM Truss blames 'system' for her failure

LONDON — Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss says her failure wasn't her fault. Truss on Sunday blamed a “powerful economic establishment” and internal Conservative Party opposition for the rapid collapse of her government, and said she still believes her tax-cutting policies were the right ones. Britain’s...
South Africa tourism in talks to sponsor Tottenham Hotspur amid energy crisis

CNN — The South African government's tourism board has conditionally approved plans to sponsor English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur amid an energy crisis, South African Tourism (SAT) announced in a statement on Thursday. The controversial sponsorship deal, which is yet to be finalized, is reported to be around...
4 key takeaways from the jaw-dropping January jobs report

CNN — America's job market demonstrated its stunning resilience Friday, besting expectations by a factor of nearly three and making all those recession forecasts look pretty silly. Earlier this week, the consensus estimate among economists was that the US economy likely added about 185,000 jobs in January. That would...
Furor Over Chinese Spy Balloon Leads to a Diplomatic Crisis

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday canceled a weekend trip to Beijing after a Chinese spy balloon was sighted above the Rocky Mountain state of Montana, igniting a frenzy of media coverage and political commentary over a machine that the Pentagon said posed no threat to the United States.
