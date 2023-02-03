ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Families of US detainees in China urge Blinken to make them 'number one' priority on his trip

By By Jennifer Hansler and Kylie Atwood, CNN
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cc7bd_0kbENlXA00

Harrison Li and Katherine Swidan both worry they may never see their loved ones again.

Comments / 0

Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy