ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

No evidence of mass shooting plan after weapons seized from L.A. high-rise

By CBS News
CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xNAjh_0kbENSiF00

Los Angeles — Police on Thursday said there isn't any evidence that a mass shooting was planned by a man who stockpiled guns and ammunition in his Hollywood high-rise apartment.

Braxton Johnson was taken into custody Tuesday after he allegedly made violent threats to security staff at the apartment building and people outside, police said.

Police said a search of Johnson's apartment on the 18th floor found two assault rifles and high-capacity ammunition magazines, all of which are illegal in California, as well as three semiautomatic pistols, a sniper rifle, a shotgun and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

Several rifles were pointed from windows toward a nearby park, the LAPD had said. Police didn't identify the park, but online maps show a dog park next to the apartment complex.

Officers had said the park is below the apartment, CBS Los Angeles reported .

At a news conference Wednesday, police Lt. Leonid Tsap had said there was a "high chance" that officers, along with building security staff and witnesses who grabbed Johnson, had "prevented a mass shooting."

But police backtracked in a statement Thursday.

"At this point of the investigation, there are no indications that any persons were threatened with a firearm nor have we identified any intent by Johnson to plan a mass shooting incident," the statement said. "We are working with our federal partners to exhaust all investigative leads and believe there is no threat to the public."

Police also said they'd talked to Johnson's family "to provide any support services needed."

Johnson, 25, pleaded not guilty Thursday to two counts of possession of an assault weapon, one count of criminal threats and one count of solicitation of murder. He was jailed on $500,000 bail, but a judge on Thursday raised his bail to more than $1 million.

During that court appearance, detectives said they found new "items" in the suspect's apartment but didn't specify what the "items" were, according to CBS L.A. .

Details about the threats authorities said he made Tuesday haven't been released.

The apartment's management company referred media inquiries to police.

But CBS L.A. says a number of tenants in the building had reported having uncomfortable run-ins with Johnson, and they all said he made bizarre and threatening comments.

One resident of the building, who did not want to be identified, said the suspect made threatening comments to him earlier in the week, including references to a song about a mass shooting.

"He kept talking about mass shootings, and then at one point he asked me, 'I wonder how many people I can snipe through my floor,' and he lives on the 18th floor, so in my head, I'm like 'Oh my God, is he like planning on shooting us, or planning on shooting people at the park?'" said the man. "And then he kind of like took two steps back and made a comment like, 'If I was the police, I would start my investigation right here.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49YeeV_0kbENSiF00
Police say officers seized two assault rifles, a sniper rifle, one shotgun, three pistols and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition from Braxton Johnson's apartment. Los Angeles Police Department

A second resident, who also wished to remain anonymous, said they were at a party with the suspect on Friday night and took note of his bizarre behavior, which included gifting a female resident in the building a knife as a present.

"He was having really weird conversations with people and a lot of people started to feel uncomfortable," the resident said. "Then, he came up to me and showed me his gun, and he said, 'Hey, listen I'm a security guard. It's OK.' He was kind of showing off."

Another tenant said he ran into Johnson at the park earlier this week.

He made a little comment about, "'nice to meet your dogs. I hope I don't end up sniping them,' and that really triggered my anxiety," the tenant said.

Management at the apartment building sent an email to residents advising them to stay in their apartments, CBS L.A. added.

Another resident said she called numerous neighbors because the suspect was roaming the halls. She also said she started hearing about the man making threats in early January.

The cache of guns and their setup in the high-rise apartment were reminiscent of a 2017 massacre in Las Vegas , where the gunman fired 1,057 bullets from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay resort in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. He killed 58 people below the hotel who were enjoying an outdoor country music festival on the Vegas Strip. Authorities later attributed the deaths of two more people, both of whom had been badly wounded, to the concert shooting.

Officers answered a report of a possible mental health situation Tuesday morning and went to the building on Gordon Street at Sunset Boulevard, an LAPD statement said.

Johnson, who was living alone and was unarmed when he was taken into custody but the weapons seized had "the ability to inflict a lot of damage to a lot of people," Tsap said.

Johnson had recently moved into the apartment. He already was under investigation in a state on the East Coast for a violent crime, police said. They didn't immediately share other details.

Comments / 29

Jimy John
3d ago

Just more fake news to suite the narrative in California…..if everyone that made a pissed off were to be put in jail….that would make them happy.

Reply
10
Clayton Bates
2d ago

this sounds like a legal citizen getting his property stolen by the state government. this is due to unconstitutional red flag BS.

Reply
6
DD
3d ago

Holy paranoia?! There is no evidence from what just read except a whole lot paranoid neighbors.

Reply(1)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Grammy Winner Arrested on Felony Gun Charges

Grammy-winning hip hop producer Max Adam Lord was arrested on gun possession charges earlier this month. Lord, 31, was allegedly found with semiautomatic rifles, AR-style altered semiautomatic pistols, and silencers during a search of his Studio City, California home, Los Angeles police said. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon announced Lord's charges on Jan. 20, and Lord's arraignment was on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
buzzfeednews.com

A Black Man Flagged Down Police After A Traffic Collision. Four Hours Later, He Died In LAPD Custody.

A cousin of prominent Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Cullors died hours after Los Angeles police repeatedly tased him in the middle of the street last Tuesday. Keenan Anderson, a 31-year-old high school teacher and father, was detained by multiple police officers. “They’re trying to George Floyd me,” he called out in body camera footage released on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Man busted with rifles aimed out Hollywood high-rise windows

A disturbed ex-military man was busted in a Hollywood high-rise with a terrifying arsenal of loaded weapons aimed at a public park — which California authorities fear may have been ready for yet another mass shooting. Braxton Johnson, 25, was first confronted by cops for a mental health check after neighbors at a luxury 22-story building off Sunset Boulevard accused him of threatening to harm them after he recently moved in, the LAPD said. Neighbors at the Lumina told the Los Angeles Times that Johnson used bizarre accents while claiming the CIA was after him — and asked one woman if...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Kyle Rittenhouse denounces ‘the woke mob’ after Las Vegas hotel cancels his event

Kyle Rittenhouse, the young man who was controversially aquitted of all charges after claiming he acted in self defence when he shot three people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has condemned the so-called “woke mob” after several of his planned events were cancelled by the venues.Mr Rittenhouse, 20, has been something of a hero of the gun rights movement and makes regular appearances at both private and public events, since he was cleared by a Wisconsin jury. Two of the people he shot died, and a third was seriously injured, amid disturbances and high tensions that followed the August 2020 shooting...
LAS VEGAS, NV
iheart.com

EXPOSED: ATF rule could make 40 MILLION gun-owners FELONS

The ATF is in the process of passing a new rule that could soon turn 40 million Americans into FELONS. In this clip, Glenn explains exactly what the ATF would like to achieve, and how this new rule is just a ‘gateway drug’ in order to ‘disarm’ Americans. Why? Because the far-left FEARS YOU, Glenn says. ‘They’re trying to do anything they can to take away everything that gives you at least a CHANCE to give them pause.
CBS San Francisco

5 suspects arrested in Campbell camera shop robbery, shooting

CAMPBELL -- Five suspects who robbed a Campbell camera shop and wounded a clerk have been arrested in Oakland, authorities announced Thursday morning.With help of Oakland police, 22-year-old Orlando Oliva, 22-year-old Paris Williams, 23-year-old Darrin Bedford, 23-year-old Kenneth Martin and 21-year-old Freddy McCardie were detained in the Santa Clara County main jail on charges of attempted murder, robbery with firearm, kidnapping, and conspiracy. The case began at approximately 10:57 a.m. when Campbell police received reports of an ongoing armed robbery at San Jose Camera, located at 1600 S. Winchester Blvd. Five male suspects brandished firearms as they stole thousands of...
CAMPBELL, CA
The Independent

Texas man accused of racist killing of 23 people at El Paso Walmart will not face federal death penalty

A Texas man accused of killing 23 people in a racist attack at a Walmart store in El Paso will not face the death penalty if convicted, federal prosecutors have announced.Patrick Crusius has been charged with 90 counts under federal hate crime laws and is set to face trial for the killings in January 2024.The US Department of Justice announced its decision to not seek the death penalty against Mr Crusius, who is white, in a required filing in the federal court in El Paso on Tuesday.“The United States of America hereby notifies the Court and Defendant PATRICK WOOD...
EL PASO, TX
Vice

Inside El Chapo’s Son’s House After a Deadly Gunfight

JESÚS MARÍA, Mexico—The early morning visitors to Ovidio Guzmán’s mansion didn’t knock. They opened fire, riddling the massive wood double-doors with hundreds of bullet holes, leaving one side hanging precariously by one hinge. Inside, the living room was ransacked, high-end, minimalist furniture made of...
CBS San Francisco

Mountain lion attacks child in unincorporated area of Peninsula near Tunitas

SAN MATEO COUNTY -- A child was attacked by a mountain lion in unincorporated San Mateo County, the Sheriff's Department announced on Tuesday. Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Tunitas Creek Road near the unincorporated community of Tunitas on the report of a mountain lion attack.The child's condition was not immediately known and no other details have been released.    The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is actively investigating the incident. "Our coastal community has endured so much these past few weeks," said San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus. "Our entire agency is saddened of...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
Ohio Capital Journal

No, guns do kill people. And the solution is glaringly obvious

My Nhan, 65, immigrated to the United States from Vietnam in the 1980s, and made her home in California’s San Gabriel Valley, in a community called Rosemead. Her niece, Fonda Quan, said she was ready “to start the year fresh,” and celebrate with her friends, according to the CBC. She never got the chance. Nhan was among the […] The post No, guns do kill people. And the solution is glaringly obvious appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
TheDailyBeast

$12M Settlement Reached After Unarmed 12-Year-Old Shot in Bed During Raid

An Illinois family will receive a $12 million settlement after a 2019 incident in which their son, then 12 years old, was shot in the knee by a SWAT officer conducting a raid on their home. Four years later, lawyers for the family say, Amir Worship has suffered through five surgeries, and is expected to undergo multiple knee replacements in the years to come. In addition to a lifelong disability, the teenager has also been left with PTSD. While Worship’s mother acknowledged that “justice was served for Amir” with the settlement, she and other relatives are calling on the Cook County State’s Attorney to reopen an investigation into the officer responsible, Caleb Blood. Though he was later fired from the South Suburban Emergency Response Team, three investigations—one by the Illinois State Police and two by the Richton Park Police Department—found no misconduct on his part, family attorney Al Hofeld told USA Today. “He was never disciplined and never even taken off the streets,” Hofeld said. “You can’t just shoot a 12-year-old child for literally no reason and do it with complete impunity.”Read it at USA Today
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS News

CBS News

607K+
Followers
79K+
Post
437M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy