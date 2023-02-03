Read full article on original website
California MS-13 member accused of 10-year-old's torture and murder is in US illegally: source
Kareem Leiva, accused of torturing and murdering a California 10-year-old, is also an illegal immigrant and MS-13 member, a source tells Fox News Digital.
Indian guru accused of raping and blackmailing over 100 women is jailed for life
A special court in India sentenced a self-styled godman to 14 years of imprisonment after finding him guilty of raping more than 100 women.Amarveer, popularly known as “Jalebi baba”, was also awarded a jail term under a law related to the protection of children from sexual offenses, after being found convicted of raping a minor.The sentences for rape and child abuse will run concurrently, advocate Sanjay Verma, who is the lawyer for the victims told local media, adding that the godman was acquitted in a separate case pertaining to the law on arms and ammunition.“He has been in jail for...
Actor accused of abusing girls through spiritual 'cult' to appear in court
Nathan Chasing Horse is scheduled to appear before a judge on Monday morning as prosecutors argue he should be held without bail.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Iran man who decapitated teen wife and paraded her head in public gets 8-year prison sentence
Tehran — An Iranian man has been jailed for more than eight years after decapitating his wife and displaying her head in public in a case that shocked the country, the judiciary said Wednesday. Mona Heidari, 17, was killed in February 2022 by her husband and brother-in-law in Ahvaz, the capital of the southwestern province of Khuzestan.
A Black man framed for murdering a teen in South Carolina nearly confessed to the crime after his family experienced 13 years of harassment, job loss, and poverty
"You know the movie '12 Years A Slave'?" falsely accused Shaun Taylor told The Observer. "Living under that stuff, it felt like 13 years a slave."
Nathan Chasing Horse was banished from reservation in 2015 for alleged abuse
Eight years before “Dances With Wolves” actor Nathan Chasing Horse was arrested for alleged sexual abuse — accused of sexually assaulting Indigenous girls as young as 13, according to police records — he was banished from a Montana reservation over similar accusations. “The federal government was asleep at the wheel,” Roxanne Gourneau told The Post Thursday. Gourneau was one of the elected leaders on the Fort Peck reservation in Montana who officially banished the actor from the tribal lands in 2015. She said she can’t believe it took so long for him to be arrested by Las Vegas police. “We’d heard reports and rumors of him being investigated on the...
‘Dances With Wolves’ Actor Turned Alleged Cult Leader Arrested in Nevada: Report
Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse, the Native American actor who starred alongside Kevin Costner in 1990’s Dances With Wolves, was arrested on Tuesday night on charges that he sexually abused girls within the ranks of a cult he headed up. Also known as Nathan Chasing Horse, the 46-year-old actor was taken into custody near the Las Vegas home he allegedly shares with as many as five wives, the Associated Press reported. Footage of the scene appeared to show SWAT officers and detectives sweeping the property in the aftermath of a raid on the house. Chasing Horse is alleged to be...
Man Who Threatened to ‘Rip Out’ Throat of Kidnapped Woman with File-Sharpened Teeth Now Accused of Raping Child ‘100 or More Times’: Sheriff
A 36-year-old “serial monster” in Michigan who allegedly threatened to “rip out” the throat of a kidnapped woman with his mouthful of file-sharpened teeth before repeatedly sexually assaulting her is facing additional criminal charges after another victim came forward and alleged that he raped her more than 100 times, beginning when she was only four.
BBC
Rape survivor secretly recorded her abuser's confession
A woman who released audio of her rapist's confession said she wanted to show how "manipulative" abusers can be. Ellie Wilson, 25, secretly captured Daniel McFarlane admitting to his crimes by setting her phone to record in her handbag. McFarlane was found guilty of two rape charges and sentenced to...
BBC
Asaram: Indian guru jailed for life in second rape case
An Indian court has sentenced a self-styled spiritual guru to life imprisonment for raping one of his devotees. Asaram was found guilty of assaulting the woman several times between 2001 and 2006 at his ashram in the western state of Gujarat. The 81-year-old is currently serving a life sentence after...
Washington Examiner
Teenage MS-13 gang member charged with rape and murder of autistic woman to be tried as adult
EXCLUSIVE — The MS-13 gang member in custody for the rape and murder of an autistic young woman in a small Maryland town last summer will be tried as an adult despite being a juvenile, the Washington Examiner has learned. The unnamed suspect arrested in mid-January in connection to...
Tristyn Bailey was stabbed 114 times in an unspeakable murder. A Snapchat selfie caught her killer classmate
Tristyn Bailey was supposed to help make a special Mother’s Day breakfast for mom Stacey on the day she was reported missing on 9 May 2021. Recalling the day at a memorial service exactly one year later, her father Forrest said that Tristyn’s sister Sophia had already begun preparing the meal before they noticed anything was awry.“Shortly after that, our day was shattered,” Forrest Bailey told the service, according to WJXT-TV.The family reported Tristyn, a 13-year-old seventh grade student at Patriot Oaks Academy, missing at around 10am to the St Johns County Sheriff’s Office who put out an urgent missing...
El Salvador opens 40,000-person prison as arrests soar in gang crackdown
SAN SALVADOR, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Authorities in El Salvador have opened one of Latin America's largest prisons, more than doubling the country's incarceration capacity, as a government crackdown on criminal gangs is causing the prison population to soar.
Four men charged in rape of LSU student Madison Brooks before she was killed by car
Four men have been arrested for allegedly raping a Louisiana State University student before dropping her off in a dark street, where she was fatally hit. Nineteen-year-old Madison Brooks was killed on 15 January after a ride-share driver hit her while she was standing in a dark roadway in Baton Rouge. On Monday, local news station KSLA reported that Brooks was dropped off near the site of the crash by four men now accused of participating in or witnessing her rape moments before. Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old male who was not identified because he is...
Witness comes forward in Nicola Bulley case as police warn against speculation - OLD
A woman described as a “key witness” by police searching for missing mother Nicola Bulley has come forward, as the force warned against “totally unacceptable” speculation and abuse on social media.On Saturday, officers said they wanted to trace a person seen pushing a pram in the area near where the dog walker went missing.In an update on its Facebook page, Lancashire Police said the woman had come forward “very quickly”.The force added: “We must stress that she was very much being treated as a witness and was one of many people in St Michael’s on Friday, January 27th.“Our enquiries to...
The Eleven Year Old Serial Killer
In 1968, when she was barely 11 years old, Mary Bell was found guilty of the murder of two little boys in England. The case received extensive media coverage and sparked great public indignation. Bell killed Martin Brown, 4, by strangling him in a vacant home in Newcastle upon Tyne's Scotswood district in May 1968. She carried out a similar murder one month later on three-year-old Brian Howe. Bell was detained and accused of the killings along with Norma Bell, a 13-year-old accomplice (not related to Bell).
BBC
Iranian man who beheaded 17-year-old wife jailed for eight years
A man who beheaded his 17-year-old wife has been sentenced to eight years in prison in Iran, the judiciary says. Images of Sajjad Heydari carrying Mona's severed head in Ahvaz after the so-called "honour killing" last year caused widespread outrage. A judiciary spokesman said the leniency of the sentence was...
Florida Woman “Peaches” Romance Scams 87-Year-Old Holocaust Survivor Out Of $2.8 Million
Florida woman, Peaches Stergo, 36, has been charged with engaging in a years-long scheme to defraud an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor of his life savings. Peaches was arrested on Jan 25, according to the Justice Department. “As alleged, for years, Stergo deceived an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor,
They thought their daughter was dead. Instead, she's in jail, accused of killing her doppelganger.
Parents in Germany thought they discovered their daughter's dead body but police say their daughter is a murder suspect in her doppelganger's death.
