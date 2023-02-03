Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
4 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 4 near construction zone, FHP says
ORLANDO, Fla. - Four people were taken to the hospital on Monday morning after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 4, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said the crash happened around 5 a.m. on westbound I-4, east of Central Florida Parkway in Orlando. In a news release, troopers said an...
Woman dies in rollover crash on I-4 in Orange County, troopers say
Troopers responded to I-4 Eastbound near Central Florida Parkway Sunday night.
click orlando
Woman killed in rollover crash on I-4 in Orlando, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 56-year-old Orlando woman was killed Sunday night in a rollover crash on Interstate 4 in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal crash happened around 8:40 p.m. on I-4 just east of Central Florida Parkway in Orlando. Troopers said the woman lost...
Troopers: Several hurt after multi-vehicle crash on I-4 in Orlando
Crews with Orange County Fire Rescue responded to a serious crash on Interstate 4 early Monday.
click orlando
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at 10th Street and Belvedere Road on Sunday evening. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced...
click orlando
Crash creates backups on SR-417 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on State Road 417 before mile marker 25 has traffic backed up in Orange County, according to FL 511. According to FDOT, the right lane of State Road 417 north is blocked. A subject was declared a trauma alert and transported to a...
FHP: Pedestrian struck and killed in Bithlo hit-and-run crash
Troopers responded to the crash in Blithlo on Sunday night.
WESH
Man injured after crashing into fence in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at the top headlines. The Seminole County Fire Department responded to a crash Saturday after a car struck a fence. The man driving the car was transported to the hospital and remains in stable condition, the fire department said. Duke Energy...
fox35orlando.com
Man in critical condition after shooting on Conway Road in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after he was shot on Conway Road in Orlando early Monday. Police said the shooting happened around 12 a.m. At this time, officers do not have any details regarding the suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
click orlando
Interstate 95 cleared after crash in rain slowed traffic near Melbourne
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The rightmost lane of southbound Interstate 95 was temporarily blocked Sunday morning near Melbourne as Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash. Troopers were dispatched to mile marker 177 (near Palm Bay Road) to a crash with injuries at 10:29 a.m., records show. [TRENDING:...
click orlando
Eastbound lanes closed after 6 injured in Maitland Boulevard crash
MAITLAND, Fla. – Eastbound lanes along Maitland Boulevard have been temporarily closed after six people were injured in a crash on Thursday, according to city officials. Robert Sargent, the city’s public information officer, said the crash happened at the intersection of Maitland Boulevard and Maitland Avenue, which prompted police and fire crews to respond.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Deadly crash closes section of SR-520 in Orange County
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a reported deadly crash in Orange County.
click orlando
Pedestrian struck, killed in Osceola County neighborhood
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was killed Friday morning in a crash in Osceola County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal crash was reported at 5:55 a.m. on Ponce De Leon Road at Bradley Drive, east of North Poinciana Boulevard near Lake Cecile. [TRENDING: Become a News...
Rollover crash of semi hauling milk shuts down parts of major roadway in Seminole County
Three lanes of eastbound Semoran Boulevard were closed while crews worked to unload 1,000 crates of milk from the overturned trailer.
WESH
FHP: Bicyclist dies after Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash closed a ramp near Celebration Thursday. The crash was reported on World Drive northbound on the EB exit ramp to Osceola Parkway around 6:30 a.m. The ramp to Hollywood Studios and ESPN was blocked following the crash. Florida Highway Patrol says that...
Pedestrian killed in Osceola County crash
Florida Highway Patrol troopers said a person died after they were hit by an SUV in Osceola County.
fox35orlando.com
2 big crashes cause traffic nightmare on I-4 and State Road 429
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two big crashes shut down lanes of major roads on Thursday morning, causing big problems for commuters. In Orange County, a crash shut down the westbound lanes early Thursday morning in Orlando at Central Florida Parkway. Traffic is getting by on the left-hand shoulder. A second crash...
click orlando
Fire rips through Brevard County home, officials say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A home in Port St. John suffered heavy damage from a fire on Friday evening, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue. Crews from Brevard County Fire Rescue, Titusville Fire Department and Four Communities Fire Department responded to the home in the 6600 block of Haven Avenue.
Troopers: 1 killed in single-vehicle rollover crash in Volusia County
One person died in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Volusia County Thursday morning, troopers said.
Volusia County firefighter hurt during surfing accident dies from injuries, sheriff says
An Ormond Beach firefighter and paramedic who was found unresponsive in the water while surfing, has died.
