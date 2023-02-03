ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

Woman killed in rollover crash on I-4 in Orlando, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 56-year-old Orlando woman was killed Sunday night in a rollover crash on Interstate 4 in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal crash happened around 8:40 p.m. on I-4 just east of Central Florida Parkway in Orlando. Troopers said the woman lost...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Crash creates backups on SR-417 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on State Road 417 before mile marker 25 has traffic backed up in Orange County, according to FL 511. According to FDOT, the right lane of State Road 417 north is blocked. A subject was declared a trauma alert and transported to a...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Man injured after crashing into fence in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at the top headlines. The Seminole County Fire Department responded to a crash Saturday after a car struck a fence. The man driving the car was transported to the hospital and remains in stable condition, the fire department said. Duke Energy...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man in critical condition after shooting on Conway Road in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after he was shot on Conway Road in Orlando early Monday. Police said the shooting happened around 12 a.m. At this time, officers do not have any details regarding the suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Interstate 95 cleared after crash in rain slowed traffic near Melbourne

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The rightmost lane of southbound Interstate 95 was temporarily blocked Sunday morning near Melbourne as Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash. Troopers were dispatched to mile marker 177 (near Palm Bay Road) to a crash with injuries at 10:29 a.m., records show. [TRENDING:...
MELBOURNE, FL
click orlando

Eastbound lanes closed after 6 injured in Maitland Boulevard crash

MAITLAND, Fla. – Eastbound lanes along Maitland Boulevard have been temporarily closed after six people were injured in a crash on Thursday, according to city officials. Robert Sargent, the city’s public information officer, said the crash happened at the intersection of Maitland Boulevard and Maitland Avenue, which prompted police and fire crews to respond.
MAITLAND, FL
click orlando

Pedestrian struck, killed in Osceola County neighborhood

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was killed Friday morning in a crash in Osceola County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal crash was reported at 5:55 a.m. on Ponce De Leon Road at Bradley Drive, east of North Poinciana Boulevard near Lake Cecile. [TRENDING: Become a News...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WESH

FHP: Bicyclist dies after Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash closed a ramp near Celebration Thursday. The crash was reported on World Drive northbound on the EB exit ramp to Osceola Parkway around 6:30 a.m. The ramp to Hollywood Studios and ESPN was blocked following the crash. Florida Highway Patrol says that...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

2 big crashes cause traffic nightmare on I-4 and State Road 429

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two big crashes shut down lanes of major roads on Thursday morning, causing big problems for commuters. In Orange County, a crash shut down the westbound lanes early Thursday morning in Orlando at Central Florida Parkway. Traffic is getting by on the left-hand shoulder. A second crash...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Fire rips through Brevard County home, officials say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A home in Port St. John suffered heavy damage from a fire on Friday evening, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue. Crews from Brevard County Fire Rescue, Titusville Fire Department and Four Communities Fire Department responded to the home in the 6600 block of Haven Avenue.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy