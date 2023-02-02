ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

Lowe's (LOW) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know

Lowe's (LOW) closed the most recent trading day at $215.87, moving -0.05% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.61% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.67%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ

Albemarle (ALB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Albemarle (ALB) closed at $279.34 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.91% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%. Coming into today, shares of the specialty chemicals...
NASDAQ

NRG Energy (NRG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, NRG Energy (NRG) closed at $35.01, marking a +0.95% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%. Heading into today, shares of the power company...
NASDAQ

Cisco Systems (CSCO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cisco Systems (CSCO) closed at $47.84, marking a +0.57% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%. Coming into today, shares of the seller...
NASDAQ

Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
NASDAQ

Home Depot (HD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Home Depot (HD) closed the most recent trading day at $325.20, moving -1.24% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the home-improvement...
NASDAQ

Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know

Nvidia (NVDA) closed at $210.89 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.05% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.67%. Coming into today, shares of the maker...
NASDAQ

DecisionPoint Systems Inc. (DPSI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

DecisionPoint Systems Inc. (DPSI) closed the most recent trading day at $8.09, moving -0.98% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%. Heading into today, shares of the company had lost...
NASDAQ

Nike (NKE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Nike (NKE) closed the most recent trading day at $125.33, moving -0.32% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.94%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the athletic apparel...
NASDAQ

NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $10.92, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...
NASDAQ

A Record Share of Americans Say the Stock Market Is Primed to Fall: Gallup

***Money is not a client of any investment adviser featured on this page. The information provided on this page is for educational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Money does not offer advisory services.***. The share of people who think the stock market will fall in the...
NASDAQ

Energy Transfer LP (ET) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Energy Transfer LP (ET) closed at $12.85, marking a -1% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%. Heading into today, shares of the energy-related...
NASDAQ

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) closed the most recent trading day at $19.91, moving -1.53% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the a...
NASDAQ

Petrobras (PBR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Petrobras (PBR) closed the most recent trading day at $11.05, moving -1.25% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%. Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company...
NASDAQ

Medical Properties (MPW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Medical Properties (MPW) closed at $12.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.2% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the health...
NASDAQ

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) closed the most recent trading day at $160.77, moving +1.71% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...
NASDAQ

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) closed the most recent trading day at $98.13, moving -1.33% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.94%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ

This 'Strong Buy' Steel Stock Enters Powerful Uptrend

While many commodity stocks have pulled back off the highs from last year, the bullish run for steel stocks remains well intact. In fact, as we’ll see, this group has recently broken out and is one of the areas leading the way in 2023. Some investors may feel conservative...
NASDAQ

Werner Enterprises (WERN) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Werner Enterprises (WERN) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.99 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.92 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.61%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.39 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.52. This compares to loss of $1.48 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.55%....

