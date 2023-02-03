ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

USC, Lincoln Riley reloaded the Trojans' offense going into 2023

By Donovan James
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=437yRF_0kbEKpdn00

The USC defense presents a layered and complicated discussion, but there can be no real debate about the 2023 USC football offense: It is absolutely stacked.

The quarterback is a Heisman Trophy winner.

USC got MarShawn Lloyd, a bruising running back, in the transfer portal from South Carolina. Austin Jones and Raleek Brown are coming back. Freshmen are coming in to provide more depth, more diversity, more speed.

Receivers? Dorian Singer is an elite WR1 to replace Jordan Addison. The signing of Ja’Kobi Lane replaces big-bodied Kyle Ford. Incoming recruits will supplement the returning group, which was part of a deep and dynamic unit last season.

Tight end? Walker Lyons is a big new addition. USC will have multiple options at this position.

Offensive line? USC grabbed Jarrett Kingston and Ethan White in the transfer portal, along with other portal prospects. Justin Dedich is staying for 2023. Incoming recruits will add yet more depth to the extent that USC should be good at the two-deep for each of the five offensive line positions.

Here’s a recent show from Trojans Wire at The Voice of College Football with host Mark Rogers:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sportstalksc.com

#Gamecocks freshman forward GG Jackson takes to social media to express frustrations after close loss to Arkansas (VIDEO) (UPDATED with Jackson apology tweet)

USC lost a heartbreaker to Arkansas Saturday in Columbia 65-63. The Gamecocks had a chance to get off a winning shot in the final seconds, but a contested three by Josh Gray was off the mark. It’s the second time in three games USC has lost close in this current seven game losing streak. Last Saturday they fell in overtime at Georgia.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

The Good, Bad & Ugly: Arkansas 65, South Carolina 63

The Arkansas Razorbacks (16-7, 5-5 SEC) extended their SEC winning streak to four games at South Carolina on Saturday in Columbia, but as head coach Eric Musselman so frequently says, nothing comes easy on the road. That was certainly the case as it took a full 40 minutes for the Hogs to get over the hump and out of town with a 65-63 victory.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
clemsontigers.com

Tigers Battle But Fall to No. 8 South Carolina

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson men’s tennis team (6-1) fought but fell to No. 8 South Carolina (6-0) 7-0, suffering its first loss of the season on Friday night at the Duckworth Family Tennis Facility. The Tigers and Gamecocks battled from the very beginning in doubles play, but...
CLEMSON, SC
etxview.com

SC State, USC to host Archaeological Field School

South Carolina State University and the University of South Carolina will host their third Archaeological Field School event during spring break, March 6-10, at Rose Hill Plantation. The Rose Hill Plantation Archaeological Field School event, sponsored by S.C. State Parks and the South Carolina Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology, is...
COLUMBIA, SC
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas HC Eric Musselman recaps 65-63 win over South Carolina

Arkansas HC Eric Musselman recaps 65-63 win over South Carolina. Arkansas HC Eric Musselman recaps 65-63 win over …. Arkansas HC Eric Musselman recaps 65-63 win over South Carolina. Fort Smith gallery brings the community together. Fort Smith gallery brings the community together. Fort Smith gallery brings the community together.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
etxview.com

SC State president seeks funds for new buildings

The president of South Carolina State University is continuing to implore state lawmakers to consider the importance of funding for new buildings on an aging campus that hasn't had a new academic building receive full appropriations in at least three decades. S.C. State President Alexander Conyers met with House Speaker...
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

White Knoll High School cleared of threats

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says White Knoll High School has been cleared of any threats after students and staff were evacuated earlier today. Authorities say the threat was received through another school district’s tip line. The campus and school building were checked. Stay with...
LEXINGTON, SC
manninglive.com

Remembering Reverend Joseph Armstrong DeLaine

As we celebrate Black History Month, The Manning Times will be featuring historic African Americans who truly left a legacy in Clarendon County. To begin our series, we take a look at the life and work of Reverend Joseph Armstrong DeLaine. Born on Jul. 2, 1898 in Clarendon County near...
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Chinese balloon sighted over Columbia before being shot down off coast

The high-altitude Chinese balloon making national news this week passed over the Midlands Saturday before being shot down off the South Carolina coast by the U.S. military. Several people in the Northeast Columbia area spotted the balloon, including Steve Inmon, owner of Liquid Assets, who captured photos and video. Multiple...
COLUMBIA, SC
tourcounsel.com

Columbiana Centre | Shopping mall in South Carolina

Columbiana Centre is a one-story indoor shopping mall located off Interstate 26/U.S. Route 76 on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia, South Carolina that opened in 1990. Most of the mall's territory is located in Lexington County, although portions of the mall extend into Richland County. The regional mall has 788,103 square feet (73,217.2 m2) of retail space. Its anchors include two Belk stores, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
COLUMBIA, SC
wpde.com

McMaster to sign law ending subminimum wage and promoting disability inclusion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Gov. Henry McMaster will host a ceremonial signing of a new law that will end subminimum wage in South Carolina. The signing of S.533 will take place Feb. 7 at the governor's office in the South Carolina Statehouse, 110 Gervais St., Columbia. According to a Feb. 2 press release, the new law will make South Carolina the third state in the Southeast and 13th in the nation to end subminimum wage.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Kershaw County students bring Black history to life

CAMDEN, S.C. — Pine Tree Hill Elementary School in Camden is getting student and parents involved in Black History Month. Students participated in a living wax museum, which allowed them to have fun learning, show their musical talent and show parents what they're learning. "It's an opportunity for our...
CAMDEN, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

213K+
Followers
264K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy