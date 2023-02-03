USC, Lincoln Riley reloaded the Trojans' offense going into 2023

The USC defense presents a layered and complicated discussion, but there can be no real debate about the 2023 USC football offense: It is absolutely stacked.

The quarterback is a Heisman Trophy winner.

USC got MarShawn Lloyd, a bruising running back, in the transfer portal from South Carolina. Austin Jones and Raleek Brown are coming back. Freshmen are coming in to provide more depth, more diversity, more speed.

Receivers? Dorian Singer is an elite WR1 to replace Jordan Addison. The signing of Ja’Kobi Lane replaces big-bodied Kyle Ford. Incoming recruits will supplement the returning group, which was part of a deep and dynamic unit last season.

Tight end? Walker Lyons is a big new addition. USC will have multiple options at this position.

Offensive line? USC grabbed Jarrett Kingston and Ethan White in the transfer portal, along with other portal prospects. Justin Dedich is staying for 2023. Incoming recruits will add yet more depth to the extent that USC should be good at the two-deep for each of the five offensive line positions.

