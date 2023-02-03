Let me posit this to the author: around 75% of the American public identifies as Caucasian, per the 2020 census. In the last almost 3 years, white parents of school age children (which according to census is the largest block of students) have been inundated with arguments and ideas, from all sectors of life, that tell them they need to erase or change who they are, their history, who their children are because all of those things are inherently racist. Many of these people, most I would dare say, are good people who have not acted in any racist way in their lives.....BUT that doesn't matter anymore because supposedly the entire system is racist and set up to prefer white people. This is, has, and will continue to create resentment from Caucasian people who have done nothing except live their lives as well as possible.
Diversity my hiney! Where is White history month? Native American history month? Asian history month? Hispanic history month? Parents should absolutely have a day on the curriculum taught in schools, especially since the schools started focusing on garbage indoctrination.
