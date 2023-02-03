Read full article on original website
crypto-economy.com
Crypto Market Nervous; Trades in Red Before Fed Chair’s Speech
The crypto market dropped on Monday, trading flat over the weekend, ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell before the Economic Club of Washington. Following a spirited start at the onset of the New Year, the cryptocurrency market took a dive with major digital assets slipping to trade in red. According to CoinMarketCap, the global crypto market cap tanked 1.80% in the last 24 hours to $1.06 trillion. However, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours witnessed a sharp increase of more than 26% to $46.64 billion.
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
A Chinese iPhone factory worker says he saw a colleague have his pay reduced for spending too much time drinking water, report says
Nicknamed Hunter, he told Rest of World that working at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China felt like he was stripped of his "rights and dignity."
crypto-economy.com
Binance Tax launched to simplify the tax season experience
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, said on February 6 that it has launched a service dubbed “Binance Tax” to assist customers in tracking their cryptocurrency transactions for tax reporting reasons and avoiding the hard processes associated with taxation. This cryptocurrency tax calculator is especially helpful for...
Cotton suggests Biden administration delayed shooting down balloon to ‘salvage’ Blinken trip to China
Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) on Sunday accused President Biden of delaying his decision to take down the suspected Chinese spy balloon to “salvage” Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to China. “I do believe the administration wanted to salvage the Secretary of State’s trip on Friday night, and they got through Thursday afternoon,” he told…
crypto-economy.com
Is XRP Buyback Program a Scam? Ripple Labs CTO Weighs In
Ripple’s chief technology officer (CTO), David Schwartz, has just weighed in on the controversial XRP buyback proposal, specifying it looks like a “scam”. On February 6, Schwartz took to Twitter to reveal that although he has not yet taken a closer look at the scheme but the XRP buyback program, a proposal was floated by Jimmy Vallee of Valhill Capital in 2021, resembles a scam. This comes after pro-Ripple lawyer, John E Deaton, separated himself from the XRP buyback proposal and denied accepting any money for his legal efforts in the Ripple vs SEC lawsuit. In addition, Schwartz emphasized unspecified incidents in 2012 and 2022, cautioning users to be wary of anyone offering high returns for low risk. He tweeted,
