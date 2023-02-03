ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Google launches ChatGPT rival called Bard

Google is launching an Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered chatbot called Bard to rival ChatGPT. Bard will be used by a group of testers before being rolled out to the public in the coming weeks, the firm said. Bard is built on Google's existing large language model Lamda, which one engineer...
techaiapp.com

Twitter API no longer free as platform will begin charging, angering developers

It’s a sad day for our favorite gimmick Twitter accounts, as we might have to soon say goodbye to them. Late Wednesday night, the official Twitter Developer account announced the platform will stop offering free access to the platform’s API (Application Programming Interface) on February 9. Access to...
Android Police

Latest Telegram update makes translating entire chats as simple as a tap

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Many of the best messaging apps are increasingly conversations to happen across language barriers thanks to advanced tools such as Telegram's translation button. Up until now, though, that feature would only allow you to translate one message at a time, so making sense of an entire foreign-language chat was a bit of a chore. In its most recent v9.4 update, Telegram believes it has solved that problem with a new quick button for translating entire conversations.
William Saint Val

The Benefits of Email: Why is Email Free?

Email is considered a dinosaur in the realm of innovation, yet it’s still one of the most widely used communication technology in the world. The internet has been around now for quite a while, and the first mass communication platform to use the internet was the electronic mail system. In its early days, email was used by academics and researchers who were interested in sharing information with one another. However, as time went on and more people gained access to the internet, email gradually became more popular and widespread.
Futurism

Zuckerberg Says Facebook Will Lean Hard Into AI

After roughly a year and a half of really, really pissing off his stakeholders, Facebook-turned-Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg finally said something to make investors happy. Bloomberg reports that in a call with investors on Wednesday, the sword-brandishing CEO promised, like pretty much everyone else in Silicon Valley, to make Meta's AI development a priority — a critical factor in his plans for 2023, which he's apparently calling Meta's "Year of Efficiency." Probably a sound goal to pursue, considering that Meta spent 2022 burying $14 billion in the wildly underwhelming digital landscape that is the metaverse, meanwhile laying off entire towns' worth of workers.
9to5Mac

Telegram update lets users translate entire chats and pay for annual Premium subscription

Back in December, Telegram released a major update for its iOS app with options to hide media, auto remove cached files, and more. Now the popular messaging platform is getting its first major update of 2023. The new version lets users translate full chats and also introduces a new annual subscription option for Telegram Premium.

Comments / 0

Community Policy