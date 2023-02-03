Read full article on original website
Related
WKBW-TV
Over 25,000 dollars raised at 12th annual Shooting for a Cure at Pembroke High School
PEMBROKE, NY. (WKBW) — Friday night's 12th annual Shooting for a Cure at Pembroke High School raised over $25,000 for Roswell Park and cancer research. Since the event's inception back in 2011 the total amount raised has surpassed $250,000. With every dollar raised, the event's message has never faulted....
WKBW-TV
How strong is a 3.8 Magnitude earthquake like the one that hit Western New York?
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — At 6:15 a.m. on Monday, the 4th strongest earthquake in the last 100 years shook most of Western New York. Damage does not usually occur until the magnitude reaches 4. That being said, a lot of variables are in play such as the distance from the earthquake, type of soil you're on, building construction, etc.
Comments / 0