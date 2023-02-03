ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WKBW-TV

Over 25,000 dollars raised at 12th annual Shooting for a Cure at Pembroke High School

PEMBROKE, NY. (WKBW) — Friday night's 12th annual Shooting for a Cure at Pembroke High School raised over $25,000 for Roswell Park and cancer research. Since the event's inception back in 2011 the total amount raised has surpassed $250,000. With every dollar raised, the event's message has never faulted....

Comments / 0

Community Policy