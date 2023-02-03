BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — At 6:15 a.m. on Monday, the 4th strongest earthquake in the last 100 years shook most of Western New York. Damage does not usually occur until the magnitude reaches 4. That being said, a lot of variables are in play such as the distance from the earthquake, type of soil you're on, building construction, etc.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO