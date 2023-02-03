Read full article on original website
Related
House Ag committee announces subcommittee chairs
House Agriculture Chairman Glenn GT Thompson recently announced subcommittee Chairs and jurisdictions for the 118th Congress. The Pennsylvania Republican says of the subcommittee chairs, “Their expertise and partnership are essential to fulfilling this Committee’s mandate of delivering certainty and prosperity to American agriculture and its entire value chain.
Mosaic agrees with Biden administration move to end COVID emergency
President Joe Biden has informed Congress his administration plans to end COVID-19 emergency measures as of May 11th, nearly three years after the coronavirus pandemic began. Mosaic Life Care CEO Mike Poore says Mosaic supports the move. “From 0ur perspective, I think that is appropriate,” Moore tells reporters when asked...
Mo. leaders critical of Biden administration over spy balloon
WASHINGTON (AP) — A huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon sailed across the U.S. on Friday, drawing severe Pentagon accusations of spying despite China's firm denials. Secretary of State Antony Blinken abruptly canceled a high-stakes Beijing trip aimed at easing U..S.-China tensions. Missouri Governor Mike Parson was critical of the Biden...
Report: Billions in federal farm payments flow to a select group
WASHINGTON — The top 10% of recipients of federal farm payments raked in more than 79% of total subsidies over the last 25 years — producing billions of dollars for a relatively small group of U.S. producers, according to a new analysis of federal data from an environmental group.
St. Joseph Post
Saint Joseph, MO
38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellationshttps://stjosephpost.com/
Comments / 0