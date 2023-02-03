A new play is exploring life at the height of jazz in Denver’s Five Points — and remembering those not often talked about

In the early 2000s, Carla Ladd found herself facing a secular crisis. “I needed to be around more people who look like me,” she says, “and the only place I was finding that was at church.” When Ladd searched for Black-owned businesses, however, she had trouble finding any—not because they didn’t exist, but because there was no easy way to locate them. Today, denverblackpages.com, the directory she launched in 2002, contains hundreds of listings that help countless people explore the metro area’s vibrant Black community.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO