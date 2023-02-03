A new play is exploring life at the height of jazz in Denver’s Five Points — and remembering those not often talked about

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver Broncos Lose CoachOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Opinion: ‘Blues’ killing Denver homeless, formerly homeless peopleDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Car thieves, juvenile delinquents targeted by Aurora councilmemberDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Pregnant, postpartum prisoners could be released under proposed lawDavid HeitzColorado State
Chipotle opens a Neapolitan pizza shop in Greenwood VillageBrittany AnasGreenwood Village, CO
Related
KDVR.com
The hidden history of Denver's Five Points neighborhood
Talya Cunningham takes a look at one of the most diverse neighborhoods in Denver, Five Points. The hidden history of Denver’s Five Points neighborhood. Talya Cunningham takes a look at one of the most diverse neighborhoods in Denver, Five Points. Serious injuries in pedestrian crash. The driver was reported...
Denver's Music Hall of Famer Philip Bailey
Denver native Philip Bailey, early member of Earth, Wind & Fire, went on to win 7 Grammy Awards, and places in the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame, Vocal Group Hall of Fame, and Songwriters Hall of Fame. His 1984 duet with Phil Collins, "Easy Lover," won an MTV Video Music Award and earned a Grammy nomination.
KDVR.com
Friends trapped in burning car escape with nothing
Two friends are recovering at a burn unit in Aurora after they were stuck in a burning car. Rogelio Mares reports. Friends trapped in burning car escape with nothing. Two friends are recovering at a burn unit in Aurora after they were stuck in a burning car. Rogelio Mares reports.
KDVR.com
Meth found in classroom, teacher arrested
A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. Denver weather: Breezy, sunny Sunday before snow …
Denver man beaten by police reflects on Tyre Nichols video
Video showing the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers shocked the nation. For Denver community activist Alexander Landau, the video brought back bad memories.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Colorado that are well-known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Celebrated ‘Jew-ish’ DC-based Deli Bringing Two New Stores to Denver
Call Your Mother isn’t just an order, it’s an award-winning deli.
Colorado Sunshine: While Denver's frigid winter keeps our golf clubs stored away, there is hope
While a long, frigid winter drags on and keeps our sticks locked in the garage, there is hope. City of Denver golf said Friday afternoon a strong weekend of snowmelt could open nine holes at Willis Case Golf Course — "maybe." At this point, maybe is a win. Other...
Opinion: ‘Blues’ killing Denver homeless, formerly homeless people
An epidemic making its way through the unhoused and formerly unhoused communities is wiping people out. The culprit is “the Blues.”. Not depression. Blue pills cut with deadly fentanyl have become all the rage in my building, Fusion Studios. Some people purchase meth with shavings of “blues” mixed in.
Denver’s free park for skiers, snowboarders now open
Skiers and snowboarders can now visit the Ruby Hill Rail Yard to practice their sport.
aboutboulder.com
Boulder’s Most Popular Brunch Restaurants
Boulder, Colorado is known for its vibrant food scene and focus on sustainable, locally-sourced cuisine. The city has earned recognition for its food culture, including being named one of the “Foodiest Small Towns in America” by Bon Appétit magazine. In addition, several individual restaurants in Boulder have received awards and accolades, including James Beard Award nominations for local chefs.
cpr.org
For some downtown Denver businesses, free rent on the 16th Street Mall has come with a catch
Free rent on the 16th Street Mall in downtown Denver sounds like a pretty good deal. But some businesses are finding that there are catches — namely crime and a lack of security along the mall. That’s led downtown boosters to make changes to a program that offers businesses...
5280.com
The Little Black Book Is Denver’s Go-To Directory of Black-Owned Businesses
In the early 2000s, Carla Ladd found herself facing a secular crisis. “I needed to be around more people who look like me,” she says, “and the only place I was finding that was at church.” When Ladd searched for Black-owned businesses, however, she had trouble finding any—not because they didn’t exist, but because there was no easy way to locate them. Today, denverblackpages.com, the directory she launched in 2002, contains hundreds of listings that help countless people explore the metro area’s vibrant Black community.
5280.com
Losing Larimer: The Uncertain Future of Denver’s Most Iconic Block
On the morning of May 1, 2021, David Prebble’s phone rang. His wife, sounding shaky and panicked, begged him to get to their Larimer Square storefront. During the night, a fire had broken out in the building and burned a neighboring business’ interior before firefighters were able to douse the flames at 3:36 a.m. But now, Veronica told her husband, the inside of Victoriana Antique and Fine Jewelry, the couple’s boutique specializing in 19th- and 20th-century estate and designer jewelry, smelled heavily of smoke.
5280.com
Dragonfly Noodle’s Tasty Ramens and Stir-Fries Are Crowd-Pleasing Comfort
The Draw: Rare-in-Denver fresh ramen noodles, affordably priced dishes, friendly service. Don’t Miss: Spicy bulgogi bao; yaki udon with rib-eye; Miso Happy ramen. In 2010, Edwin Zoe opened Zoe Ma Ma for his mother, Anna. He hoped having a restaurant where she could cook the homestyle Taiwanese and Chinese foods she’d made for him growing up would help her cope with the recent loss of her husband. Anna could fuss over dumplings and braised beef soups, Edwin figured, instead of her son.
Single Colorado restaurant featured on Yelp's 'top 100' list
While most tourists coming to Colorado aren't necessarily visiting for the local culinary scene, there seems to be an ever-growing list of great spots to dine in the Centennial State. According to popular food-review website Yelp.com, one of the best places to eat in the country is located in the...
OnlyInYourState
The Incredible Buffet In Colorado With Almost As Many Desserts As Main Dishes
Nothing is quite as satisfying when you’re hungry as an all-you-can-eat buffet jam-packed full of tasty options! What can be better? How about a buffet with an impressive selection of entrees, sides, AND desserts? That is precisely what you will find at the incredible King Buffet in Colorado:. Do...
A rare and beautiful bird is turning up all over Denver this winter
Birdwatchers walking along the Highline Canal during an annual bird count last Christmas got a surprise gift when one of them spotted a Bohemian waxwing among the juncos and blue jays. The beautiful bird, so named because of the bright red and yellow waxy secretions that decorate the tips of their wings, was embedded with a flock of its cousins, cedar waxwings, which are much more common in Colorado. It was the first time in 35 years that a Bohemian waxwing had been recorded along...
basketballcolorado.com
Basketball Colorado 5A Top10 Week of 2/5/23 Presented by B-Ball Games
Frederick dropped from the top spot in 5A after losing to Riverdale Ridge on Saturday afternoon. And a couple of…. This content is for Basketball Colorado , Basketball Colorado All-Access , and 2022 Bball_CO & Mtn Hoops Fall Showcase members only.
Comments / 2