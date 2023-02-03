Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
Cool week ahead, next cold front arrives this weekend
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — It's a quiet start to the morning, with changes arriving this weekend. We've got a cool start, with temperatures in the 60s this morning. A few areas have even dropped into the 50s. Skies are dry, but there are some passing clouds to get the day started.
WPTV
Less humid and sunny Monday
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A nice and warm start to the week. After a wet weekend, less humid and dry air has returned as high pressure builds in. Afternoon highs for Monday will top the mid and upper 70s across from the Treasure Coast to the Palm Beaches.
Thunderstorms Likely Sunday Night, Then Decent Week Ahead
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Expect another round of thunderstorms overnight in and around South Palm Beach County, then the week should be decent with rain unlikely until Thursday. The National Weather Service reports that temperatures should drop into the low 60s Sunday night […]
cbs12.com
Cold front brings rain, cooler air this weekend
Mostly cloudy skies tonight with occasional showers. Gusty North Winds 15-25 mph. Clouds and a 60% chance for occasional rain and showers on Saturday. Highs drop back into the lower 70s. Sunday is looking mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for rain and showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Gusty...
I-95 To Close Again In Boca Raton, This Time Tuesday
Diverging Diamond Road Work Continues. Express Lane, Highway Expansion Means Slow Go For Now. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The opening of the Diverging Diamond did little to stop I-95 closures in and around Boca Raton. The Florida Department of Transporation says two major […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major Crash At Palmetto Park Road And U.S. 441
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — As of 5:46 a.m. — there is a major crash at the intersection of Palmetto Park Road and U.S. 441/SR 7. Traffic is being diverted from the intersection. Multiple cars are involved. We have learned one car may be […]
cbs12.com
Lanes reopened on I-95 South following major crash
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A major crash had lanes blocked on I-95 South this morning. Around 10:45 a.m., Florida 511 reported that a crash happened just past Exit 68 (US-98 and Southern Boulevard). All lanes are reopen.
travelawaits.com
11 Fantastic Restaurants With A Water View In Fort Lauderdale
There’s nothing quite like enjoying a great meal while enjoying a beautiful view. You’re in luck if you’re looking for restaurants with a water view in Fort Lauderdale. Some overlook the ocean, while others have a view of the Intercoastal Waterway. An easy way to get to many restaurants is by using the Intercoastal Waterway Taxi.
That thing in the sky over West Palm last May wasn't a Chinese spy balloon. It was weirder
A billowy object floating above West Palm Beach like an ethereal jellyfish last May wasn't a Chinese spy balloon, but it did have people wondering: "What the heck is that?" As Palm Beach Post reporter Kimberly Miller reported at the time, the object was from a company hoping to take tourists on balloon trips to space. Yes, space.
Simulation shows impact of sea level rise, Cat. 5 hurricane on West Palm Beach
I will say at the outset of this story to please watch the video accompanying this piece. Words don't do it justice.
Multi-vehicle wreck snarls SB I-95 traffic in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A multi-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 prompted authorities to close several lanes during the early morning rush hour commute.The crash occurred at Stirling Road around 5 a.m., according to authorities.It was not clear if any injuries have been reported as a result of the wreck.As of 6:45 a.m., two southbound and express lanes remained closed but there was a heavy traffic backup.Motorists were urged to find an alternate route.
WPBF News 25
Eight injured in multi-vehicle crash causing partial I-95 shutdown
TEQUESTA, Fla. — A multi-vehicle crash at mile marker 89 northbound I-95 causes significant traffic delays Sunday in Martin County. According to Martin County Fire Rescue, crews responded to a crash involving six vehicles at 9:45 a.m. . All six cars suffered extensive damage. Firefighters used extrication tools to...
West Palm Beach Antiques Festival returning to South Florida Fairgrounds
The West Palm Beach Antiques Festival returns to the South Florida Fairgrounds this weekend and organizers said it’s the biggest antique show in the state.
Detours ahead: State to close Jupiter exits on Florida's Turnpike this weekend
JUPITER — The Florida Department of Transportation this weekend is demolishing toll booths at the north and southbound exits from Florida's Turnpike to Indiantown Road. The road work will close the exits from 2 a.m. Saturday until 4 a.m. Monday. The state had originally planned to do the work...
WPTV
Tri-Rail's ridership spikes 30% in one year
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tri-Rail's ridership is returning to levels before the COVID-19 pandemic with a 30% increase in January from one year ago. The South Florida Regional Transportation Authority, which runs Tri-Rail trains, says the commuter trains averaged more than 12,000 weekday riders and close to 3,000 more daily than January 2022. Weekend ridership averaged more than 6,000 this June, also a 30% increase from one year ago.
WPTV
Autopsy results pending on body found during search for missing Lyft driver
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. — Autopsy results are pending and could determine if human remains found over the weekend in Okeechobee are those of a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens. Investigators said a badly decomposed body was found Saturday in a wooded area near State Road 70 and Northeast...
3 hurt after brazen shooting, crash on busy West Palm Beach street
A brazen shooting and crash in broad daylight occurred during a busy afternoon in West Palm Beach, leaving three people injured.
cbs12.com
Watch: Boat fire in Stuart
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A boat caught on fire in Martin County on Thursday. Around 9 a.m., crews with Martin County Fire Rescue were called to Rocky Point neighborhood in Stuart. On scene, they found a 20ft center console boat fully engulfed in flames. Video captured that moment:. Units...
As Miami’s Booming Real Estate Market Spills Over, Fort Lauderdale Sees Luxury Listings Spike
Few American cities continue to boom during the pandemic quite like Miami. From Golden Beach to South Beach, Indian Creek to Coral Gables, the South Florida metropolis saw a surge of newcomers lured by its open spaces and tax-friendly business environment. How big was Miami’s boom? Total home sales rose by around 50 percent in 2021, according to the Miami Association of Realtors, with median prices up nearly 20 percent from April 2021 to April 2022 alone. Unsurprisingly, much of Miami’s market momentum has spilled over into neighboring cities, most notably Fort Lauderdale—the canal-filled boater haven just 30 miles north of Miami...
