Hartford, CT

There’s a new cafe in downtown Hartford. It’s looking for community input to expand the menu.

By Pam McLoughlin, Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

Arif Bhura can guarantee a great cup of coffee, tasty pastry and healthful snacks at his new Aroma Cafe in downtown Hartford , but he wants to expand to sandwiches and is looking for community and customer input to in making the choices.

“First we want to know the tastes of the customers. We have a box for suggestions, complaints,” he said.

Most of all, Bhura said, he wants people to know the space, formerly a Dunkin’ Donuts, is open again and filled the aroma of espresso and may varieties of coffee.

The new cafe is located at One Constitution Plaza in the heart of downtown Hartford.

Aroma Cafe, which does not yet have seating, opened Jan. 27 and is off to a slow start because more folks working from home means less foot traffic, he said.

Julio Concepcion, executive director of Hartford Chamber of Commerce said that should improve when the weather gets warmer and because offices in downtown Hartford are increasingly going to a hybrid working model where some days are spent in the office.

Concepcion said Aroma Cafe is in a good location and it’s positive to have another place - especially a family-run a place, for people to congregate.

“We all love our Dunkin’ Donuts and our Starbucks, but it means a lot more to us when a family decides to invest in the city,” Concepcion said. “Any new business we can get in Hartford is a good thing.”

Bhura, who also owns the State House Convenience store, opened the new business with the help of a $40,000 Hart Lift grant from the city to help, and the building owner that was matched with $40,000.

The grants are to cover the costs of building out street-level retail spaces for new tenants, in light of the business disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Aroma Cafe has opportunity for growth from within the building, Concepcion said, because it’s in a building that includes several city offices, lawyer’s offices and the UConn Business School. Customers can also access the cafe from the street.

“We expect there are more people coming,” Bhura said.

