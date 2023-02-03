ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford man charged with cruelty to persons, evidence tampering following brother’s suspicious death in June

By Taylor Hartz, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

A Oxford man has been charged with cruelty to persons and tampering with evidence in connection with his younger brother’s suspicious death in June 2022, officials said.

James Mosley, 72, was arrested on a warrant in Bridgeport on Wednesday, according to the Connecticut State Police.

Mosley is facing charges connected to his older brother Kevin Mosley’s death in their home on June 20, 2022. The 64-year-old was found lying in a pool of blood on their kitchen floor with trauma to his face and head. A medical examiner ruled that he died from blunt force trauma to the head but did not determine whether he died as the result of an accident, homicide or in another manner, officials said.

Police first responded to the brothers’ home after James Mosley called 911. Officers arrived under the impression that a 64-year-old man was in cardiac arrest, police said in a warrant, but found a bloody scene and evidence suggesting that Kevin Mosley, who was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital shortly after, had been dead for a while, records show.

James Mosley was escorted away from the scene after officers watched him step in the pool of his brother’s blood to kill a fly, according to police in a warrant for his arrest.

After that, Mosley allegedly told detectives that when he went to bed the night before, his brother had been lying on the floor. They had a short conversation and the younger Mosley went to sleep. The next day, he allegedly told police, he was in and out of the house while his brother remained on the floor. He allegedly said he eventually saw the blood on his face and called for help, according to the warrant.

Emergency medical responders at the scene told investigators that Mosley changed his story while talking to them more than once. They said that Mosley said that his brother normally slept on the floor, but then gave different accounts of how and where he’d seen him lying. At one point he allegedly said his brother had been lying face down, then on his side, then on the couch, according to the warrant.

EMS also told police that they allegedly saw Mosley bring two white trash bags outside while they were trying to administer emergency aid to his brother. Police said investigators later found those bags in a blue Chevy Malibu parked in the driveway and looked through them with Mosley’s permission. They found items with a blood-like substance on them in the bags, police said in the warrant.

A subsequent search of the brother’s house led investigators to find blood stains on the living room floor, underneath a chair and a coffee table, and blood spatter on the walls, police said in the warrant.

According to police, Mosley agreed to speak with detectives further and told them he had cleaned up blood from the scene twice, before and after sleeping, prior to calling 911 for help, police said in the warrant.

The partially redacted arrest warrant also details a conversation investigators had with a person who knows Mosley. Their name is redacted from the records.

The person allegedly told police that they’d spoken to Mosley since his brother’s death and thought he should be charged in connection with the death, the warrant said.

“I think he should be, he left him there to bleed,” the person told investigators, according to police in the warrant.

Mosley had allegedly told this person that his brother had fallen and there was a lot of blood. He allegedly said that he cleaned up the blood and went to bed, according to the warrant.

The person told police that when they asked Mosley why he left his brother there, he hung up the phone, the warrant said.

Mosley was arrested in Bridgeport and was taken to Troop G barracks for processing. He was then transported to the Bridgeport Correctional Center where he was being held in lieu of a $25,000 court-set bond, police said. The case is being investigated by the CSP Western District Major Crime Squad.

