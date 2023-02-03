Read full article on original website
Vertical Insure Raises New Capital to Help Vertical Software Platforms Drive Revenue Through Embedded Insurance
Vertical Insure, the embedded insurance platform for platforms, today announced it raised $2M in additional financing, bringing its total seed funding raised since inception to $6M. Greenlight Re Innovations led the additional financing, with participation from Groove Capital, Daren Cotter and other strategic angel investors. Vertical Insure provides vertical SaaS...
Payment Orchestration Trailblazer Cellpoint Digital Partners With BillingPlatform
CellPoint Digital, the pioneer of payment orchestration, today announces a new partnership with BillingPlatform, the market leader in cloud-based revenue management solutions. CellPoint Digital’s multi-gateway offer creates more choice for BillingPlatform’s global enterprise customer base to grow with global payment options in a single source relationship through integration that provides connectivity to – and orchestration between – multiple gateways, including Adyen, Stripe and Cybersource.
Wink Expands Seed Round With Additional $3M in New Funding
Wink, a Texas and California based, biometric identity and payments platform, is pleased to announce that it has received an additional $3M million of seed investment. This seed equity round follows the $2.85 million previously raised in a pre-seed round in 2021-22. The additional financing is led by CerraCap Ventures, a B2B enterprise software focused early stage venture firm, and joined by Flying Point Industries and several family offices from Texas and California.
Crypto Meets Compliance: Michael Ramsbacker of Trulioo on the Future of AML & KYC Processes
Join us for an exclusive conversation with Michael Ramsbacker, the Chief Product Officer at Trulioo, as he sheds light on the intersection of the crypto industry and AML & KYC processes. In this video, you’ll learn about the current state of AML & KYC in the crypto world, and how it affects investors and the growth of the industry. Michael will share his insights on how the implementation of AML & KYC processes can not only enhance compliance, but also drive efficiency and secure investments. If you’re looking to stay ahead of the curve in the world of crypto, this is a must-watch video.
Apollo Global Management, Neuberger Berman and Oaktree Capital Provide Private Markets Perspectives in Pm Alpha Outlook Webcast
Private Markets Alpha (PM Alpha), the digital marketplace for asset managers, wealth managers, advisors and distributors to access and distribute private markets investments, has hosted a webcast featuring Steven McElwain, Partner, Real Assets, at Apollo Global Management, Samuel Porat, Managing Director, Head of Royalty and Alternative Income Investments at Neuberger Berman, and Quinn Kuiken, Vice President, European Principal and Private Debt Product Specialist at Oaktree Capital giving their outlook for 2023 across asset classes and sectors including credit, real assets, technology and healthcare.
Mobile Commerce Platform Fintiv Partners with Geoswift to Enable Cross-border Digital Remittance in Asia
Fintiv, a leading mobile commerce platform that brings together payments, loyalty programs, and mobile marketing in one place, has partnered with Geoswift, a payment technology company with significant expertise in Asian cross-border payments, to enable digital remittance payments into Asia through Fintiv’s versatile mobile wallets. The partnership will provide...
NEAR Foundation & NYU SPS Collaborate on Web3 & Sports Industry Workshop
The NEAR Foundation and the NYU School of Professional Studies (NYU SPS) Preston Robert Tisch Institute for Global Sport today announced a collaboration to launch a learning workshop focused on the intersection of web3 and blockchain technologies and the sports industry. The NEAR Foundation, a Swiss non-profit responsible for supporting...
Borderless Super Wallet – Cenoa – Raises US$7 Million In Seed Funding
Cenoa, the borderless super wallet improving access to dollar-based products in emerging markets, announces it has raised US$7 million in Seed funding. The fund raise was led by San Francisco-based venture capital firm Quiet Capital – an early backer of Robinhood; and Underscore VC – a Boston-based firm focused on backing the next generation of iconic companies at their earliest stages. Further investors include Human Capital, Ulu Ventures, Acrew Capital, and Collective Spark – who have all invested in successful well-known global neobank and fintech unicorns such as Chime, Coinbase, Brex and SoFi.
SEON Acquires Complytron To Launch Unified Fraud, AML And Fincrime Platform
International fraud prevention company SEON has announced the acquisition of compliance and anti money laundering (AML) specialist firm, Complytron. The acquisition instantly adds AML capabilities to SEON’s fraud fighting toolkit and signals a new focus on holistic FinCrime prevention for the growing business. As a result of the acquisition,...
Multiple Pensions Dashboards Already a Reality Says Moneyhub in FCA and PDP Consultation Response
Moneyhub, the award-winning Open Data platform and alpha partner to the Pensions Dashboards Programme (PDP) has highlighted the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA’s) support for multiple pensions dashboards saying this is already a reality, in its response to the FCA and PDP’s consultations. Moneyhub has also called for...
mx51 Bolsters Bank-grade Security Credentials With SOC 2 Type 2 Certification
Payments technology company mx51 has achieved SOC 2 Type 2 certification, bolstering its bank–grade cyber security credentials. SOC 2 is a compliance framework developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) to help ensure that certified service organisations handle customer data responsibly. This latest certification builds on...
Diebold Nixdorf Announces Octavio Marquez Elected as Chairman
Diebold Nixdorf today announced that Octavio Marquez, president and chief executive officer, was elected chair of the company’s Board of Directors, effective Feb. 2, 2023. Marquez was appointed as Diebold Nixdorf president and CEO on March 11, 2022. Over the past year, he successfully led Diebold Nixdorf through streamlining the company’s operating model, bringing improved operational efficiency and cost savings, as well as leading the company through its recently closed refinancing transaction.
SoftBank Q3 seen under pressure from tech weakness, Arm IPO eyed
TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp's (9984.T) quarterly earnings on Tuesday are set to show persistent pressure from tech valuations that have yet to recover from a global sell-off, adding to the uncertain outlook for the timing of the highly anticipated Arm listing.
Battleface Makes Debut Into Canada Through Partnership With Hunter McCorquodale
Travel insurance provider battleface announced its debut into Canada today with an all-new travel insurance product as part of a new partnership with Hunter McCorquodale. The expansion into the Canadian market offers comprehensive, affordable travel insurance for single-trip travellers both domestically and internationally. Standard cover includes protection against Medical and...
How Small Businesses Can Go Digital – and Why They Have No Choice
Today, businesses of all sizes, from roadside traders to large corporates, can no longer afford to not accept digital payments, says Zunaid Miya, Managing Director of local fintech Hello Pay. Mastercard’s New Payments Index 2022, published late last year, found that 95% of consumers in South Africa used at least...
Avelacom Expands in Asia Pacific
Avelacom, the low latency connectivity, IT infrastructure and data solutions provider for global financial markets, today announces a new key appointment to its senior APAC team and a newly opened Hong Kong office. Timothy Wong has been appointed VP of Sales for the region. He brings more than 15 years...
Experian Partners With Zopa Bank To Give Customers Better Credit Options
Experian Boost data will now be included in Zopa Bank’s credit card decisioning process – giving customers better rates and offering them reduced APR for a fixed period. Regardless of whether consumers apply for a Zopa credit card through Experian, Zopa itself, or any other third-party site, their boosted Experian credit scores will be considered.
Nucleus365 launches European Instant Payments – Rapid Transfer
Nucleus365, a UK-based payment institution offering a centralised platform for global payment processing, FX and connected banking, has launched Rapid Transfer payment options for its European merchants. Rapid Transfer allows customers to pay merchants instantly using their online banking details, providing same-day settlements of funds. Available to merchants globally allowing...
JCB and Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank launch VPBank JCB Credit Card with a focus on Generation Z in Viet Nam
JCB International Co. Ltd. (JCBI), the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan’s only international payment brand, and Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank (VPBank), a major commercial bank in Vietnam, announced the launch of VPBank JCB Credit Card in Vietnam. The new VPBank JCB Credit Card is...
Nordea Supports Small and Medium-sized Businesses Together With the European Investment Fund
Together with the European Investment Fund, Nordea is introducing a new range of guaranteed loans for small and medium-sized enterprises to accelerate innovation and the transition to a green and sustainable economy. The European Investment Fund (EIF) guarantees loans up to EUR 115 million in partnership with the InvestEU programme....
