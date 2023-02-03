Read full article on original website
Chinese spy balloon changes course, floating over central United States-Pentagon
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - A Chinese spy balloon has changed course and is now floating eastward at about 60,000 feet (18,300 meters) over the central United States, demonstrating a capability to maneuver, the U.S. military said on Friday, in the latest twist to a spying saga that led U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a visit to China.
Second spy balloon traced over Latin America, US-China tensions escalate
Beijing alleges, the "weather balloon" deviated off course and that U.S. diplomats and media outlets use it as a pretext "smear" China.
Why the US hasn't shot down the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, according to officials
As the US and its Canadian partners continue to monitor a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon floating above the northern United States, one question stands out among the rest: Why hasn't it been shot down?
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
Pentagon confirms suspected Chinese spy balloon over the U.S. ‘right now’
The Pentagon confirmed Thursday that the military has been tracking a high-altitude Chinese spy balloon over the United States.
espnquadcities.com
Chinese Spy Balloon Will Fly Over Illinois
A Chinese spy balloon is currently hovering over the United States and working its way across the country. It was spotted over Billings, Montana on Wednesday and is projected to fly over Illinois. It will cross over other Midwest states before heading toward the east. If you're nervous about the...
NEWS10 ABC
White House: Improved surveillance caught Chinese balloon
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials said Monday that improvements ordered by President Joe Biden to strengthen defenses against Chinese espionage helped to identify last week’s spy balloon — and to determine that similar flights were conducted at multiple points during the Trump administration. White House National Security...
Chinese surveillance balloon alleged by the Pentagon to be above the US
( CNN ) - Defense Department sources said on Thursday that the US is following a rumored Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon above the continental United States, a development that may further strain already strained relations between the US and China.
msn.com
Downed spy balloon leads to rise in diplomatic tensions between U.S. and China
The Chinese spy balloon might be down, but the diplomatic temperature continued to rise Sunday as officials in Beijing blasted the U.S. decision to shoot it out of the sky. Describing it as “a clear overreaction,” Tan Kefei, a spokesperson for China’s Defense Ministry, said in a statement Sunday that his country reserved “the right to use necessary means to deal with similar situations.” In a similarly strongly worded statement, China’s Foreign Ministry said it was “a serious violation of international customary practice.”
A look at China's history of spying in the US
The suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that violated American airspace this week has fueled a diplomatic crisis with the postponement of Secretary of State Anthony Blinken's planned trip to Beijing. But the two countries have a long history of spying on each other.
Losses in Ukraine are 'out of proportion' to what NATO has been planning for, the alliance's top general says
"Hard power is a reality," US Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli said in January. "If the other guy shows up with a tank, you better have a tank."
WISH-TV
Balloon over Latin America belongs to China, Beijing says
(CNN) — A balloon spotted over the skies of Latin America belongs to China and was used for flight tests, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Monday in response to CNN’s queries. This is the first time Beijing has admitted ownership of the balloon spotted over two Latin...
Pentagon: Chinese spy balloon spotted over Western US
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been spotted over U.S. airspace for a couple days, but the Pentagon decided not to shoot it down due to risks of harm for people on the ground, officials said Thursday. A senior defense official...
U.S. failed to detect past Chinese spy balloons over United States -U.S. general
WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - A senior U.S. general responsible for bringing down a Chinese spy balloon said on Monday the military had not detected previous spy balloons before the one that appeared on Jan. 28 over the United States and called it an "awareness gap."
Chinese surveillance balloon was at least 5th spotted over the U.S. in past 6 years, U.S. officials say
The high-altitude Chinese surveillance balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday wasn't the first such balloon to breach U.S. airspace in the past six years, U.S. officials said over the weekend. At least three of the earlier sightings over the U.S. happened during the Trump administration, including over Texas, Florida, and Guam, Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.) said Sunday, citing a Saturday briefing by Pentagon officials. A similar airship traveled near Hawaii earlier in the Biden administration. Elmurod Usubaliev/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images The Chinese balloon flights during the Trump administration were not discovered until Biden was in office,...
