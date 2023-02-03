ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

espnquadcities.com

Chinese Spy Balloon Will Fly Over Illinois

A Chinese spy balloon is currently hovering over the United States and working its way across the country. It was spotted over Billings, Montana on Wednesday and is projected to fly over Illinois. It will cross over other Midwest states before heading toward the east. If you're nervous about the...
ILLINOIS STATE
NEWS10 ABC

White House: Improved surveillance caught Chinese balloon

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials said Monday that improvements ordered by President Joe Biden to strengthen defenses against Chinese espionage helped to identify last week’s spy balloon — and to determine that similar flights were conducted at multiple points during the Trump administration. White House National Security...
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

Downed spy balloon leads to rise in diplomatic tensions between U.S. and China

The Chinese spy balloon might be down, but the diplomatic temperature continued to rise Sunday as officials in Beijing blasted the U.S. decision to shoot it out of the sky. Describing it as “a clear overreaction,” Tan Kefei, a spokesperson for China’s Defense Ministry, said in a statement Sunday that his country reserved “the right to use necessary means to deal with similar situations.” In a similarly strongly worded statement, China’s Foreign Ministry said it was “a serious violation of international customary practice.”
KANSAS STATE
SheKnows

There's a Bombshell New Audio Clip That Shows the Trump Team Strategizing Exactly How They're Going to Push Election Fraud Lies

Donald Trump’s campaign team in Wisconsin knew they lost the state in the 2020 presidential election, but that didn’t stop them from trying to spin a fraud narrative. There’s new audio that is confirming that Republican officials behind the scenes were trying to cook up a story that the election was stolen.  This is the latest chaotic issue to come down the pike as Donald Trump tries to run for president for the third time. According to the Associated Press, who posted the leaked audio, the voice is of Andrew Iverson, who led the former president’s campaign in Wisconsin, and shockingly...
WISCONSIN STATE
CNN

A look at China's history of spying in the US

The suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that violated American airspace this week has fueled a diplomatic crisis with the postponement of Secretary of State Anthony Blinken's planned trip to Beijing. But the two countries have a long history of spying on each other.
HAWAII STATE
WISH-TV

Balloon over Latin America belongs to China, Beijing says

(CNN) — A balloon spotted over the skies of Latin America belongs to China and was used for flight tests, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Monday in response to CNN’s queries. This is the first time Beijing has admitted ownership of the balloon spotted over two Latin...
MONTANA STATE
The Week

Chinese surveillance balloon was at least 5th spotted over the U.S. in past 6 years, U.S. officials say

The high-altitude Chinese surveillance balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday wasn't the first such balloon to breach U.S. airspace in the past six years, U.S. officials said over the weekend. At least three of the earlier sightings over the U.S. happened during the Trump administration, including over Texas, Florida, and Guam, Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.) said Sunday, citing a Saturday briefing by Pentagon officials. A similar airship traveled near Hawaii earlier in the Biden administration. Elmurod Usubaliev/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images The Chinese balloon flights during the Trump administration were not discovered until Biden was in office,...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

