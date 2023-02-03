Read full article on original website
CDC identifies possible 'safety concern' for certain people receiving COVID vaccines
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified a "safety signal" in the Bivalent Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and is investigating whether the shot creates an increased stroke risk for people 65 and older.
Do you have covid XBB.1.5? Symptoms for new ‘crazy’ highly infectious variant
The latest covid variant – dubbed XBB.1.5 – is so highly contagious that most people who haven’t had it likely will get the virus, health experts are warning. Early in December, Centers for Disease Control data showed XBB.1.5 accounted for around 1% of infections nationwide. That grew to 27% by the first of January, overtaking as the predominant strain in the northeast.
CDC warns against eye drops linked to 1 death, 50 infections in 11 states
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is eye-balling this artificial tear brand closely. The CDC has urged several doctors and patients to stop using EzriCare Artificial Tears as it has been linked to 50 bacteria-resistant infections and one death in 11 states, according to a report. Most of the people infected said they used artificial tears, with EzriCare being the most reported brand. EzriCare drops are preservative-free and don’t have any ingredients that prevent bacterial infections from occurring. “CDC recommends that clinicians and patients immediately discontinue the use of EzriCare Artificial Tears until the epidemiological investigation and laboratory analyses are complete,” said the report. The CDC tested open bottles of EzriCare...
Another Blood Pressure Drug Recalled Due to Possible Cancer-Causing Risk
Heart disease is the world’s leading cause of death. There are 116 million Americans who suffer from hypertension, also called high blood pressure. About 40 percent of them rely on medication to treat it. Unfortunately, recent issues with several of these drugs are cause for concern. Over the last...
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
Tens of Thousands of Americans May Have This Deadly Disease—and Not Even Know It
The patient, Hector Campos, came into the emergency department with shortness of breath, erratic fever, and swollen, itchy ears. His wife explained that Campos had tested negative for COVID-19. “What do you think this might be?” Campos asked the chief of emergency medicine, Ethan Choi, who was similarly befuddled by the man’s symptoms.Scary, right? But it’s not real—Campos and Choi are both characters on the NBC medical drama Chicago Med. Over the course of the episode, which aired in March 2021, Choi initially misdiagnoses Campos’ symptoms as pneumonia and a bacterial infection, but a test comes back for widespread inflammation....
My palpitations were dismissed as anxiety — turns out I have a deadly disease
It was all in vein. After doctors reportedly told Jade Cooke three times that her heart palpitations were anxiety, she was shocked to learn she actually suffered from a life-threatening condition. The 35-year-old Brit said she did yoga up to five times a week — until she started having trouble breathing in early 2019. Despite clinicians apparently shrugging off her concerns and writing them off as anxiety, an X-ray revealed what was really brewing. “When I initially went to my [general practitioner] with concerns, I was fobbed off three times, with them saying it was anxiety,” she told SWNS. “My mom came with...
A doctor dismissed a 25-year-old man with allergies, when he actually had a deadly form of Lyme disease. A jury just awarded his family $6.5 million.
Peter Smith died of Lyme carditis, a heart infection caused by the tick-borne disease, after being misdiagnosed twice in 2017.
I Took Oxy And Fentanyl For Years. Here's What No One Is Telling You About The Opioid Crisis.
"I prided myself on being tough and not complaining — even when I had to crawl on my hands and knees down the stairs to have a family dinner."
A Dangerous Fungal Infection Is Spreading Across the US. How Concerned Should We Be?
If you grew up in Arizona or California — or you're obsessed with the HBO series "The Last of Us" — you may already be familiar with the dangers of fungal infections, particularly Valley fever. And while the vast majority of Valley fever cases are reported in the Southwest, experts are saying the fungal infection is spreading due to climate change.
8 Pancreatic Cancer Symptoms You’ve Probably Been Ignoring
Though pancreatic cancer is not the most common, it's incredibly deadly: according to the National Cancer Institute, only about 11.5% of people diagnosed will survive five years or more. That means it's crucial to know the warning signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer so you can keep a sharp eye out. If your skin looks yellow, that could be a bad sign.
An early indication of a Pfizer bivalent COVID injection connection to stroke is seen by the CDC and U.S. FDA.
Following early data examined by U.S. health authorities, a safety monitoring system warned that the revised COVID-19 shot from American pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc. (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech might be connected to a specific type of cerebral stroke in older persons.
Here's Exactly What a Blood Clot Feels Like, According to Doctors
Plus, what to do if you think you have one.
DeSantis slammed for falsely claiming that people who get the bivalent booster are 'more likely to get infected'
Governor DeSantis has been condemned for falsely claiming that anyone who gets the Covid-19 bivalent booster shoots is more likely to get infected with the new subvariant. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has come under fire for an incorrect assertion that those who acquire the Covid-19 bivalent booster are "more likely to get sick".
These 22 Medications Are in Short Supply—Find Out if Yours Is on the List
If it is, let your doctor know.
Here’s How Long You’re Contagious With The Latest COVID Variant
It can be hard to know if you’re putting others at risk, but there are rules you can follow to help protect those around you.
A 24-year-old says she 'ignored' her bloating and stomach pain until it got so bad she went to the ER. Doctors diagnosed her with ovarian cancer.
Chloe Etheridge said she didn't realize she had cancer symptoms: "I don't think young women know the symptoms of ovarian cancer."
Five symptoms of dementia and early warning signs
Dementia is a cognitive condition that affects an estimated 900,000 people across the UK. The term “dementia” does not refer to a single specific ailment but rather a collection of symptoms occurring as a result of a disease like Alzheimer’s causing damage to the nerve cells that transmit messages from the brain.
Voluntary Recall Announced for Levothyroxine Sodium Oral Solution for Hypothyroidism
This week, the FDA announced that 27 lots of levothyroxine sodium oral solution, used for hypothyroidism, were being recalled due to potentially being subpotent. The FDA announced that pharmaceutical company IBSA Pharma recalled 27 lots of levothyroxine sodium (TIROSINT-SOL) oral solution due to sub-potency.1. According to FDA officials, IBSA Pharma’s...
Two Eye Drop Brands Recalled Over Infection Risk
Some artificial tears, or eye drops for dry eyes, are linked to a multistate investigation into a cluster of infections that have resulted in vision loss, hospitalization and one death, according to a Wednesday alert for health care providers from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Thursday,...
