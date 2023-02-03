1 Dead After Hit-&-Run Crash Along US-64 In Noble County

Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers say a man is dead after a hit-and-run crash along US-64 in Noble County.

According to troopers, the crash happened about four miles east of Morrison, Oklahoma, on Thursday at around 5:26 p.m.

Troopers say a white Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling eastbound along US-64 when they crossed the center line and struck an oncoming Chevrolet Tahoe traveling in the opposite direction.

Troopers say the Tahoe then departed the roadway to the right and overturned before coming to rest on all four wheels.

32-year-old James Lofton of Perry, Oklahoma, a passenger in the Tahoe, was transported to a Stillwater hospital where he was pronounced deceased. A second passenger in the Tahoe also suffered an arm injury and was taken to the hospital. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured in the crash.

Troopers say the driver of the Chevrolet pickup truck did not stay on the scene following the crash and the identity of the driver is currently unknown.

This is a developing story, stay with News 9 for the latest updates.