Lexington, KY

WKYT 27

Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thanks to a high pressure we’ll start out the new week with sunshine and warm temperatures. Our next chance, for rain, arrives on Tuesday with the best chance, for a soaking rain, Wednesday night into Thursday. Rain will switch to snow, with colder air returning,...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

A calm next several days before the pattern turns active again

Lexington, Kentucky: Good Saturday evening everyone, we are coming off of a very calm day across central and eastern Kentucky. Good news is that we have several more calm days before we turn back up the active pattern. Here is what I am tracking!. Our Sunday looks absolutely fantastic, here...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Downtown Restaurants Are Feeling the Effects of Parking Rate Increases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Just over a month ago, the Lexington Fayette County Parking Authority implemented the first parking meter rate increase since 2019, along with the first meter enforcement hour change since 2008. The move frustrated business owners and their employees, and it led LexPark to call a special meeting in December; where they made some revisions to their new rules.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Gas leak shuts down Lexington road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a single vehicle crash in which a driver ran their car off the road and struck a gas line. LPD says it happened just before 4 p.m. along the 1700 block of Mercer Road. Firefighters are on-scene working to contain the leak and Columbia Gas has responded as well.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

One seriously injured in Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Lexington. Police say it happened around 8:30 Monday morning on New Circle Road past Harrodsburg Road. They say a car hit the median and flipped onto the inner loop. The driver was thrown from the vehicle. They...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lashes, staches, and lattes takes place in Richmond

A special day for dads and daughters, the daddy-daughter date night is back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Lashes, staches, and lattes takes place in Richmond. A special day for dads and daughters, the daddy-daughter date night is back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | New distillery coming to Woodford County

SFA football team bussing to Graylan Spring’s celebration of life services Sunday. The Stephen F. Austin football team and coaches are preparing to head to Austin Sunday to attend Graylan Spring’s celebration of life services. Graylan Spring is one of the two SFA students who were killed in a car crash in Corrigan almost two weeks ago.
WOODFORD COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington man shot near Flying Ebony Drive, no arrest made

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police were called to an area hospital to investigate a reported shooting. According to Lexington police, the shooting victim said he sustained a gunshot wound around 4:52 a.m. in the Flying Ebony Drive area. Authorities said the gunshot wound is considered non-life-threatening. This...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

EKU, KYTC embroiled in disagreement over electronic signs on campus

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky University is embroiled in a disagreement with the state over electronic signs on campus. Kentucky transportation leaders say the signs have got to go, but the EKU says they aren’t taking them down. Driving down the Eastern bypass, you’ll notice a pair of...
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Catholic Action Center seeing an increase in donations in the new year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics establishment survey non-farm payroll employment rose by more than 500,000 in January. With these statistics showing a slight decline in inflation, Lexington homeless shelters are starting to feel some of the impacts. After a tough start...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Members of UK’s 1978 NCAA Championship team release limited-edition bourbon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was nearly 45 years ago that Kyle Macy, Jack ‘Goose’ Givens and Rick Robey reached the pinnacle of college basketball. Now, the three teammates from are letting the legend of their 1978 national championship help them to bridge the gap from one Kentucky staple to another - from basketball to bourbon.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Monster Truck Wars returns to Alltech Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- It was extremely loud at Alltech Arena Saturday afternoon as the annual Monster Truck Wars came back to town. Four nationally-known monster trucks participated in different competitions, including racing, freestyle, and a timed competition. There was also a meet and greet pit party, power wheel races, and...
DANVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Missing Grant Co. woman found safe

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: State police say Brittany Feeback has been found safe and returned to the rest home. ORIGINAL: Kentucky State Police is asking for help locating a missing woman. KSP says 29-year-old Brittany Feeback walked away from a rest home in the Jonesville area of Grant...
GRANT COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky chomps Florida at Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team (16-7, 7-3 SEC) beat the Florida Gators (13-10, 7-4 SEC) 72-67 inside Rupp Arena Saturday night. The Cats started the game on a 5-0 run. They had a 33-22 halftime lead with seniors Jacob Toppin and CJ Fredrick each giving UK nine points. Senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe, who averages a double-double had just two points in the half. Florida was just 7-26 shooting in the first half.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance programs

Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance …. Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentuckians encouraged to wear red to support heart …. Friday is national 'Wear Red Day' an effort to raise awareness about the dangers and...
KENTUCKY STATE

