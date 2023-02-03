Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The famous Kentucky actor who has given away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Another South Carolina grocery store closed this weekKristen WaltersLexington, KY
Rising Rapper Yung Pre Unveils New Single “Underdog”Music NewsLexington, KY
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Todd & Julie Chrisley have now reported to federal prison. In two different states.Alpha TangoPensacola, FL
Related
WKYT 27
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thanks to a high pressure we’ll start out the new week with sunshine and warm temperatures. Our next chance, for rain, arrives on Tuesday with the best chance, for a soaking rain, Wednesday night into Thursday. Rain will switch to snow, with colder air returning,...
WTVQ
A calm next several days before the pattern turns active again
Lexington, Kentucky: Good Saturday evening everyone, we are coming off of a very calm day across central and eastern Kentucky. Good news is that we have several more calm days before we turn back up the active pattern. Here is what I am tracking!. Our Sunday looks absolutely fantastic, here...
WTVQ
‘At least’ 3 collisions shuts down New Circle Road at Harrodsburg Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — “At least” three collisions, with one being serious, have shut down New Circle Road at Harrodsburg Road in both directions until further notice Monday morning, according to the City of Lexington’s website. Traffic on both the outer and inner loops is being...
WKYT 27
Downtown Restaurants Are Feeling the Effects of Parking Rate Increases
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Just over a month ago, the Lexington Fayette County Parking Authority implemented the first parking meter rate increase since 2019, along with the first meter enforcement hour change since 2008. The move frustrated business owners and their employees, and it led LexPark to call a special meeting in December; where they made some revisions to their new rules.
WKYT 27
Gas leak shuts down Lexington road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a single vehicle crash in which a driver ran their car off the road and struck a gas line. LPD says it happened just before 4 p.m. along the 1700 block of Mercer Road. Firefighters are on-scene working to contain the leak and Columbia Gas has responded as well.
WKYT 27
One seriously injured in Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Lexington. Police say it happened around 8:30 Monday morning on New Circle Road past Harrodsburg Road. They say a car hit the median and flipped onto the inner loop. The driver was thrown from the vehicle. They...
fox56news.com
Lashes, staches, and lattes takes place in Richmond
A special day for dads and daughters, the daddy-daughter date night is back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Lashes, staches, and lattes takes place in Richmond. A special day for dads and daughters, the daddy-daughter date night is back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
WKYT 27
WATCH | New distillery coming to Woodford County
SFA football team bussing to Graylan Spring’s celebration of life services Sunday. The Stephen F. Austin football team and coaches are preparing to head to Austin Sunday to attend Graylan Spring’s celebration of life services. Graylan Spring is one of the two SFA students who were killed in a car crash in Corrigan almost two weeks ago.
This Kentucky City Is the 'Horse Capital of the World' — and the Horses Will Tell You Why You Should Visit
These reviews are straight from the horse's mouth.
WKYT 27
Ky. native, winner of HBO Max climbing show pushes for inclusivity in the sport
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cat Runner won the first season of the new HBO Max show, ‘The Climb,’ and now he’s coming back to the gym where he trained in hopes of inspiring a new generation of climbers. “We want to invite people in from the community,...
fox56news.com
Lexington man shot near Flying Ebony Drive, no arrest made
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police were called to an area hospital to investigate a reported shooting. According to Lexington police, the shooting victim said he sustained a gunshot wound around 4:52 a.m. in the Flying Ebony Drive area. Authorities said the gunshot wound is considered non-life-threatening. This...
WKYT 27
EKU, KYTC embroiled in disagreement over electronic signs on campus
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky University is embroiled in a disagreement with the state over electronic signs on campus. Kentucky transportation leaders say the signs have got to go, but the EKU says they aren’t taking them down. Driving down the Eastern bypass, you’ll notice a pair of...
WKYT 27
Catholic Action Center seeing an increase in donations in the new year
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics establishment survey non-farm payroll employment rose by more than 500,000 in January. With these statistics showing a slight decline in inflation, Lexington homeless shelters are starting to feel some of the impacts. After a tough start...
WKYT 27
Members of UK’s 1978 NCAA Championship team release limited-edition bourbon
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was nearly 45 years ago that Kyle Macy, Jack ‘Goose’ Givens and Rick Robey reached the pinnacle of college basketball. Now, the three teammates from are letting the legend of their 1978 national championship help them to bridge the gap from one Kentucky staple to another - from basketball to bourbon.
WKYT 27
Dog found on vacation changes a Jessamine County boy’s life
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -It’s a story of a boy and his dog, but it doesn’t follow the traditional tale of what you might think. Normally when WKYT brings you a Commonwealth of Kindness report, it’s about humans helping animals, but this story is quite the opposite. Recently...
WTVQ
Monster Truck Wars returns to Alltech Arena
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- It was extremely loud at Alltech Arena Saturday afternoon as the annual Monster Truck Wars came back to town. Four nationally-known monster trucks participated in different competitions, including racing, freestyle, and a timed competition. There was also a meet and greet pit party, power wheel races, and...
WKYT 27
Missing Grant Co. woman found safe
GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: State police say Brittany Feeback has been found safe and returned to the rest home. ORIGINAL: Kentucky State Police is asking for help locating a missing woman. KSP says 29-year-old Brittany Feeback walked away from a rest home in the Jonesville area of Grant...
WKYT 27
Kentucky chomps Florida at Rupp Arena
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team (16-7, 7-3 SEC) beat the Florida Gators (13-10, 7-4 SEC) 72-67 inside Rupp Arena Saturday night. The Cats started the game on a 5-0 run. They had a 33-22 halftime lead with seniors Jacob Toppin and CJ Fredrick each giving UK nine points. Senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe, who averages a double-double had just two points in the half. Florida was just 7-26 shooting in the first half.
Jackson County authorities searching for missing 23-year-old
Jackson County authorities are searching for a 23-year-old man who has been missing since Dec. 26, 2022.
fox56news.com
Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance programs
Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance …. Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentuckians encouraged to wear red to support heart …. Friday is national 'Wear Red Day' an effort to raise awareness about the dangers and...
Comments / 0