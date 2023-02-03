ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

99.5 WKDQ

Indianapolis Stadium Transforming Into Unique Golf Experience in June

If you ask me, there aren't many better ways to spend a nice, warm, sunny day than on a golf course. And, even if you don't ask me, I'll tell you anyway. Even on the days when you're slicing every drive and your putts all come up a little short, you're still outside, enjoying the weather, and more than likely, a few drinks. One thing I like to try and do as much as I can is play courses I've not played before. It doesn't happen often because it usually requires a trip out of town. But, a new type of course coming to Indianapolis for three days only later this summer looks like it would definitely be worth the trip.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
14news.com

Highlights: IHSAA Wrestling Regional at Castle H.S.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana high school wrestlers are moving ever so closer to the state finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. On Saturday, the IHSAA held regional tournaments all around the state. The top four wrestlers in each weight class, advance to semistate. Here are the results from the wrestling regional hosted by Castle High School.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thehoosiernetwork.com

Photos: No. 21 Indiana beats No. 1 Purdue

In front of a raucous crowd at Assembly Hall, the Hoosiers topped the Boilermakers 79-74. ﻿See what it was like in Assembly Hall through the Hoosier Network's photo gallery above.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

Swensons opens Monday in Avon

AVON, Ind. – Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location Monday at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. The first 100 guests will get free Galley Boy burgers. Swensons said they’re expecting a large turnout and due to the drive-in nature of […]
AVON, IN
FOX59

Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier had some luck in Saturday night’s $700 million Powerball drawing. One ticket sold at the Meijer at 6939 W. Broadway in McCordsville matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. That combination earns the ticket holder $50,000. The winning numbers are:  2-8-15-19-58 with the Powerball of 10. The Powerball jackpot grows […]
MCCORDSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Tasty Takeout: Daredevil Brewing Company

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’re planning a Super Bowl party, “All Indiana” has a suggestion on where to get the pizza, pretzels and beer. Cari Crowe, a representative for Daredevil Brewing Company, stopped by Friday’s show for the Tasty Takeout segment. The restaurant offers dine-in,...
MARION COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Al Hubbard, Businessman and Entrepreneur

For our 200th podcast interview, “Leaders and Legends” presents a conversation with businessman and entrepreneur Al Hubbard. A philanthropist who served in both Bush Administrations, Al is also one of Indiana’s leading education experts.  We talk with all about his career, his friendship with President George W. Bush, and the state of politics in our state and country in 2023.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
insidethehall.com

The Minute After: Purdue

No. 1 Purdue goes down. The court stormed. Bloomington in bedlam. For today, the Hoosiers reign supreme, hanging on and besting their rival in dramatic fashion. This was a first half where Indiana threw the decisive first punch. Purdue looked like a shell of itself, turning the ball over on 31 percent of its possessions as Assembly Hall’s electric atmosphere acted as sixth man, making the Boilermakers uneasy as Indiana defended up in their face with vigor. Offensively, Indiana excelled. Trayce Jackson-Davis, playing with an uncharacteristic chippy and mouthy edge, pumped in 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Fox 59

Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, Indiana

Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/lawrence-county-mitchell-officers-shot/. Live interview: Update on two officers shot in Mitchell, …. Two officers were shot in Lawrence County after a traffic stop. Indiana State Police confirm the shooting...
MITCHELL, IN
103GBF

This is the Oldest Brewery in the State of Indiana

Here's where to grab the oldest craft brew in Indiana. There's just something about having a locally brewed beer. My husband and I are big fans of hitting up breweries. We love to frequent the breweries around the Evansville area, and when we go out of town the first thing we usually do is find the local breweries to hit up. Usually, breweries have a cool, laid-back atmosphere, and you can typically get certain beers at breweries that you can't find anywhere else. It's also a cool way to experience a new place. So which Indiana brewery is the oldest?
INDIANA STATE
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Indianapolis (IN) Airport Celebrates Two New Fire Apparatus

From the Indianapolis Airport Authority Fire Department Facebook post Jan. 21:. Firefighters, retirees and officials at the Indianapolis International Airport recently celebrated the arrival of two new aircraft rescue firefighting apparatus, which included ceremonial traditions practiced among firefighters dating back to the 1800s. The event demonstrated the fellowship and team connection candidates looking to serve among Indy airport first responders can expect to find.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Truck Spotted in Avon with The BEST STICKER OF ALL TIME

Several WIBC listeners have spotted, quite possibly, the best campaign in history!. One listener took to Twitter after a he spotted a red pick-up driving around Avon with the following message on the back window shield: “Tony Katz for President.”. Tony has only one question, “Who is this person?!”...
AVON, IN
WISH-TV

Warm-up continues, breezy Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures warmed up nicely on Saturday after a chilly morning. Above-average temperatures will be the trend next week too. TONIGHT: Clouds continue to build in. Wind gusts over 30 mph will be possible. Low temperatures in the low to mid-30s. TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies remain as...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Remember Hook’s drug stores?

1861 – On the way to his inauguration in Washington, President-Elect Abraham Lincoln spent one night in Indianapolis. He gave a speech from the balcony of the Bates House Hotel. 1903 – Nathaniel Owings was born in Indianapolis. He became a leading architect and was an early advocate of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Warm and breezy weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s going to be warmer this weekend but winds will be gusty out of the south and southwest at times. TODAY: Cold temperatures start off your Saturday morning. Many locations will see wind chill values into the single digits to start off your weekend. We’ll see sunshine for the first part of Saturday but clouds gradually move in later this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be near normal for this time of the year in the upper 30s near 40. Winds kick up out of the southwest at 10-20 mph and may gust at times near 30 mph. This will make it feel a little cooler than the actual air temperature.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

