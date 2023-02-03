ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

FOX8 News

Shot fired during dispute by North Carolina mall shoe store, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A frantic scene developed for shoppers and staff at Northlake Mall on a busy Sunday afternoon following a reported shooting outside a shoe store at Charlotte’s Northlake Mall. Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon around 2 p.m. inside the mall by DTLR Shoe […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Meck County conducts controlled burn at Rural Hill Nature Preserve

CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Help needed identifying suspects in Northlake Mall shooting

CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Officials responding to reported shooting at Northlake Mall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Medic is responding to Northlake Mall in north Charlotte for a reported shooting on Sunday afternoon. The shooting was reported around 2 p.m. Photos on social media show a police presence and that stores are currently locked down at the mall. CMPD has yet to confirm...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Shoe store shooting dispute by Northlake Mall: PD

CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: Police Conducting Investigation Of Shots Fired At Northlake Mall

CHARLOTTE — Northlake Mall is closed after reports of shots fired inside the mall. CMPD says it happened after a fight broke out between two people. Officers rushed to the mall around 2 p.m. Police say a fight broke out between two people in front of a shoe store. One of them fired a gun. No one was hit.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Exploring the Lovers Art Trail

CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis home damaged by fire

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters in Kannapolis were busy on Sunday night and early Monday dealing with a house fire. According to the Kannapolis Fire Department social media page, firefighters were called to a house off West C St. in the 800 block of Sellers St. The first firefighters on the scene reported heavy flames from the attic of the house.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
qcitymetro.com

CMPD: Northlake Mall closed after shot fired

Northlake Mall was closed on Sunday afternoon after a shot was fired, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. Officers responded to a call about a discharged firearm call at the mall at 1:48 p.m, the department said in a news release. When officers arrived, they quickly secured the scene inside the mall.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte Among Top Places For Black Americans Economically

As Black History Month begins, it’s important to recognize the many financial barriers that Black Americans continue to face today. In fact, the median income of Black households in 2021 was almost $23,000 less than the median income of all households nationally. However, the economic environment for Black Americans...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Sketch released of suspect in murder of 82-year-old Air Force veteran

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill police are still working to find the suspect in the unsolved killing of an 82-year-old man at his home on New Year's Day in 2021. William "Bill" Mason died from injuries he suffered during a home invasion on the morning of Jan. 1, 2021, police said. Mason was a veteran of the United States Air Force and lived alone after his wife's death.
ROCK HILL, SC
860wacb.com

Hickory Woman Faces Larceny Charge In Alexander County

Ashley Nichole Baker, age 39 of Hickory, was taken into custody on Thursday, February 2nd by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. She was charged with larceny following an incident at a business in Bethlehem. Baker has been released under a bond set at $1,000. Her court date is March 6th.
HICKORY, NC
860wacb.com

Lenoir Woman Jailed In Alexander County

Ryan Marie Smith, age 28 of Lenoir, was surrendered to authorities in Alexander County on Friday by her bail bondsman. She has a pending Catawba County charge of felony possession of schedule II controlled substance. Smith is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $15,000. Her Catawba County court date is listed for March 6th in Newton.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Customer distraught after unable to reach Frontier Airlines customer service

BayHaven Restaurant Group, Camp North End scrap development on multi-concept deal. BayHaven cited construction costs and a changing economic climate as reasons. No injuries reported after helicopter hard landing at Gaston Co. airport. Updated: 7 hours ago. Investigators said the 'hard landing' happened on Friday afternoon, and did not result...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

82-year-old man killed after being hit by car in Lincolnton, officials say

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - An 82-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a vehicle while walking on a Lincoln County roadway on Saturday evening, officials said. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS), Charles Preston Long was hit by a 2008 Nissan Rogue on NC-27 near Asbury Church Road at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Saturday.
LINCOLNTON, NC

