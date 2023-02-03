Read full article on original website
Shot fired during dispute by North Carolina mall shoe store, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A frantic scene developed for shoppers and staff at Northlake Mall on a busy Sunday afternoon following a reported shooting outside a shoe store at Charlotte’s Northlake Mall. Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon around 2 p.m. inside the mall by DTLR Shoe […]
Residents to begin moving into first of the three new downtown Concord apartment buildings
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to Northlake Mall in north Charlotte after a reported shooting on Sunday afternoon.
Meck County conducts controlled burn at Rural Hill Nature Preserve
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to Northlake Mall in north Charlotte after a reported shooting on Sunday afternoon.
Help needed identifying suspects in Northlake Mall shooting
Residents to begin moving into first of the three new downtown Concord apartment buildings. In April, the first residents will begin moving into the Novi Flats, located adjacent and connected to the Cabarrus County parking deck.
Officials responding to reported shooting at Northlake Mall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Medic is responding to Northlake Mall in north Charlotte for a reported shooting on Sunday afternoon. The shooting was reported around 2 p.m. Photos on social media show a police presence and that stores are currently locked down at the mall. CMPD has yet to confirm...
Shoe store shooting dispute by Northlake Mall: PD
Charlotte Medic and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to reports of gunshots Sunday afternoon at Northlake Mall, emergency officials confirmed.
CMPD: Police Conducting Investigation Of Shots Fired At Northlake Mall
CHARLOTTE — Northlake Mall is closed after reports of shots fired inside the mall. CMPD says it happened after a fight broke out between two people. Officers rushed to the mall around 2 p.m. Police say a fight broke out between two people in front of a shoe store. One of them fired a gun. No one was hit.
CMPD: Northlake Mall closed after shot fired
Northlake Mall was closed on Sunday afternoon after a shot was fired, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. Officers responded to a call about a discharged firearm call at the mall at 1:48 p.m, the department said in a news release. When officers arrived, they quickly secured the scene inside the mall.
