How will C.J. Hicks and Ohio State football’s young linebackers get a look behind veteran starters?

This is the Best Buffet in Ohio According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenPlain City, OH
Highly-anticipated Ohio restaurant now openKristen WaltersColumbus, OH
Explore Ohio: The Top 5 Must-See Destinations for Your Next Road TripBryan DijkhuizenOhio State
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: True freshmen help lead No. 5 Ohio State past No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
College Football World Is Praying For Ohio State Player
The college football world is praying for an Ohio State football player who's currently undergoing chemotherapy. Avery Henry, an Ohio State football lineman, announced in December that he had been diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer. Monday, the Ohio State Buckeyes player shared an ...
Glenville once saved Arvell Reese’s life; now he’s returning the favor by reviving the Ohio State pipeline
CLEVELAND -- It’s always interesting how one person’s decision can impact so much in the world, even things that aren’t part of their consideration. Sometimes those decisions can be the difference between a life of promise and limitless opportunities. Other times it can take you down a...
The problems with Ohio State basketball, and the answer: Buckeye Talk Rants
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Monday Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises and Stephen Means are here to take rants from Ohio State text subscribers and discuss the state of Buckeye basketball, after Ohio State fell to 11-12 overall and 3-9 in Big Ten play with a loss to Michigan on Sunday.
Ohio State Football: The Shoe named one of the most famous stadiums
The Ohio State football program is one of the most storied programs in college football history. That comes from the tradition of winning that they’ve built, along with having one of the best crowds in college football. They also play in one of the best stadiums in college football.
Ohio State basketball vs. Michigan preview: Odds, preview, prediction, lineups, TV
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State men’s basketball team will play its only game against its rival Michigan on Sunday as both teams hope to turn their seasons around. Neither has been very impressive as of late, especially since entering Big Ten play as two teams fighting to stay in the middle of the pack.
Meet Ohio State football’s 2023 recruiting class after National Signing Day
The National Signing Day has officially passed, which means the 2023 recruiting cycle is basically over. After being a field goal away from reaching the College Football Playoff National Championship game, Ohio State football enters the season full of pressure and expectations. They finished with the fifth-best recruiting class in...
Eleven Warriors
Chris Holtmann Thought Ohio State Played "Pretty Well" in Stretches Against Michigan, But Still Has "Too Many Issues" to Get Over the Top
Ohio State lost its fourth game in a row on Sunday, and the ninth of its last 10 games. Despite losing to Michigan, 77-69, during a game in which the Buckeyes never led, Chris Holtmann liked some of what he saw from his team. In fact, Holtmann thought Ohio State actually played pretty well for stretches. After all, the Buckeyes came within three points of tying the game at several stages in the second half.
Ohio State men’s basketball falls to Michigan, 77-69, for fourth loss in a row
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Michigan to a 77-69 win over Ohio State on Sunday. Jett Howard added 16 points and Kobe Bufkin 13 with eight rebounds for the Wolverines (13-10, 7-5 Big Ten Conference), who missed their last four shots to drop to 49% for the game.
Trial begins for two former Ohio State football players accused of rape, kidnapping
Monday’s report and a previous report from Feb. 2020 can be seen in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The trial for a pair of former Ohio State players charged with rape and kidnapping is set to begin today, three years after the alleged incident. In February 2020 Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint […]
FuboTV now carries Cavaliers, Guardians games on Bally Sports
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports Great Lakes are now available on FuboTV. • Subscribe to FuboTV to get Bally Sports Ohio and Bally Sports Great Lakes. The television homes of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Guardians, Columbus Blue Jackets and Columbus Crew returned to the live TV streaming service on Monday after a three-year absence. FuboTV and Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns 21 Bally Sports regional sports networks (RSNs) across the country, announced the deal back in December.
Daily Cardinal
Wisconsin loses handily to highly-ranked Buckeyes
Ohio State (20-3, 9-3 Big Ten) traveled to the Kohl Center to face Wisconsin (7-16, 2-9 Big Ten) on Wednesday night. Buckeye Taylor Mikesell scored the first points of the game as she nailed a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer. Wisconsin was able to break Ohio State’s full court press and get the...
Pimp My Pride: Miami And Columbus Police Departments Roll Out Tone Deaf Black History Month Cop Cars
Welp, it’s that time of year again. Black History Month is upon us and that can only mean one thing…soup cookie shenanigans are afoot!. Yes, February is a time in America when we are to celebrate, acknowledge and give thanks to the innumerable amount of Black women and men who have brought life, lifestyle and leadership to this truly undeserving society. However, in recent years, despite our melanated revelry, white f**ks**t has made continued attempts at urinating in our lemonade of liberty.
sciotopost.com
Ohio’s Own Buckeye Chuck Groundhog Predicted Today Also
OHIO – Much like Pennsylvania’s Phil groundhog, the Buckeye State has its own rodent. Located in Marion Ohio Buckeye Chuck also made his prediction this morning. Buckeye Chuck started predicting weather in 1979 by an act of Ohio State Legislation. According to the Facebook site, Buckeye Chuck has a 75% accuracy since that time.
Central Ohio’s first marijuana drive-thru dispensary prepares to open
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Medical marijuana patients near Columbus will soon be able to pick up prescriptions without leaving their cars. Amplify is preparing to open the doors to its second dispensary in Columbus, in the Preserve North neighborhood near New Albany. The dispensary arm of Cleveland-based cannabis grower and processor Buckeye Relief, Amplify’s Columbus […]
Highly-anticipated Ohio restaurant now open
A highly-anticipated celebrity-owned restaurant finally opened this week in Ohio after the grand opening was initially delayed back in January. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Esco Restaurant & Tapas held their grand opening event in Columbus, according to local sources.
614now.com
New York sandwich chain and Texas taco spot coming to Columbus development
A pair of national restaurant brands are adding new Columbus locations. Both DiBella’s Subs and Torchy’s Tacos will join Hamilton Quarter, the mixed-use development located on the city’s northeast side, according to a press release from local developer Casto. DiBella’s, the long-standing restaurant chain from Rochester, New...
Ohio man dies after house trailer falls on top of him
An Ohio man died on Sunday after a house trailer fell on top of him. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call on Sunday afternoon in reference to a male trapped under a house trailer on Keene Twp Rd 47. Officials say they found 52-year-old Robert Guthrie dead at the scene. Officials […]
myfox28columbus.com
1 injured in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured during a shooting inside a salon in north Columbus Saturday evening. Columbus police said they received a call from the shooter reporting the incident inside a business in the 5100 block of Sinclair Road at 6:36 p.m. One person was taken...
Revitalization to follow Westland Mall demolition this spring
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Changes are coming to the west side of Columbus as the former Westland Mall is set to be demolished. The site has been deteriorating for some time, as a Sears location was the last store open at Westland before closing in 2017. “It’s exciting to know there’s going to be revamp, […]
Teachers accuse KIPP Columbus charter school of anti-union activity
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Federation of Teachers accuses a Columbus charter school of anti-union activity in an Unfair Labor Practices charge and a complaint filed with the U.S. Department of Labor. NBC4 first reported on efforts to form a teacher’s union at KIPP Columbus in December, after teachers say 78% of the school’s […]
