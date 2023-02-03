Read full article on original website
IGN
Xbox 360 Marketplace to Lose 40 Titles; Microsoft Is Offering Massive Discounts on All Things Anime as Part of Xbox Anime Month
Xbox has unveiled a list of 40 titles, which will no longer be part of the Xbox 360 marketplace in India. According to a new Xbox support page, these titles will be removed from the store from Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Once the deadline day passes, players won't be able to purchase them from the Xbox marketplace. However, players can continue to download and play them, if they buy these games before February 7. The list of games removed from the Xbox 360 include:
Eagle-eyed gamer spots Starfield feature hiding in plain sight
It's visible for just one frame of the gameplay trailer
EA's Monster Hunter-like has no plans for microtransactions, all post-launch content will be free
Wild Hearts will be getting more monsters, but you're not going to have to pay for them.
TechSpot
Unreleased 3Dfx Voodoo 5 6000 hits eBay, already bid beyond $12K
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Recap: 3Dfx was a pioneer in personal computer graphics. The San Jose-based company got its start in the mid-90s making hardware for arcade machines before turning its attention to personal computers and plotting a new course for PC games with its powerful Voodoo chipsets.
ComicBook
Biggest Video Games Releasing in February 2023
2023 looks poised to be a massive year for the video game industry, and February is the first taste of what lies ahead. While January had some noteworthy releases, it was a fairly slow month compared to what February has in store. This month players will revisit one of the most iconic worlds in all of entertainment, slay behemoth monsters for hobby, befriend headless cannibals, and be transported to an alternate timeline where the Soviet Union never collapsed but did get usurped by obots.
ComicBook
GTA 6 Insider Gives Major Update on the Game
A prominent Rockstar Games insider has provided a seemingly major update pertaining to the next Grand Theft Auto game, tentatively called GTA 6. And if the information is accurate, the game is feature complete, which isn't to say content complete, but it's a major milestone and suggests that a release date isn't as far away as some think. This would mean a reveal isn't very far away either.
game-news24.com
The reboot of Fable is coming in playable form. It implies a production LinkedIn profile
Since it was revealed in 2020, fans of the Fable franchise have eagerly waiting for rumors or new details about the new reboot (and hopefully improved) franchise. Since the introduction of the first release, there has been radio silence from Microsoft and Playground games, and fans are always getting restless. However, it’s possible that we finally have a good idea of how the game goes about – as it appears to be on the producers’ Linkedin website, the development of the game.
Dwarf Fortress financials mark fairytale ending for indie developer
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. In a nutshell: Various tech giants like Meta, Google, Amazon, and Apple posted negative quarterly and annual statements this week. Amidst the corporate gloom, it's nice to see financials that tell a hopeful story for a small company, especially one behind a game as popular as Dwarf Fortress.
Why Steam Deck Is One of the Most Significant PC Gaming Moments in Years
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. While the launch of the Steam Deck was the opposite of pompous, headlines surrounding Valve's PC gaming handheld have jumped...
Bethesda trademarks mysterious 'Spyteam' IP again, and fans still aren't sure what it is
The trademark has been filed several times over the years
ComicBook
The Witcher 3 Gets February 2 Update, Patch Notes Revealed
The Witcher 3 players have known for a while now that another update for the game was on the way, and this week, that update released. For PC players who've been asking about this update while hoping that it'd resolve some of the issues that they'd been experiencing on that platform, the patch notes for the February 2nd update include changes specifically targeting the PC version of the game as well as some that are only for console players.
Does Hogwarts Legacy Have Microtransactions?
With Hogwarts Legacy set to launch globally on Feb. 10, many will be wondering what to expect from the RPG, like will it involve microtransactions?
Are these the first photos of a quad-slot, 800W Nvidia Titan RTX Ada?
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Rumor mill: When it comes to performance, size, and price, the RTX 4090 is a beast of a graphics card, but it appears that an even more monstrous product is coming to the Ada Lovelace line. Alleged images of what is probably a Titan RTX Ada, though it could be an RTX 4090 Ti, have leaked, showing its massive quad-slot design and four display connectors on the I/O that are aligned vertically rather than the usual horizontal setup.
Some Hogwarts Legacy players are getting their copies a week early
And those who aren't are extremely jealous
Logitech's Project Ghost is a video chat booth designed to simulate in-person conversations
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Editor's take: Logitech is working on an elaborate video conferencing project designed to simulate what it's like to have an in-person conversation with someone far away. The tech sounds interesting enough but will it find traction when we already have devices like webcams and smartphones that can offer a similar experience for far less money?
techaiapp.com
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Gets a New Launch Window, Will Release by September 2023
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will not release until April, at the soonest. In its latest earnings report, co-publisher Nacon confirmed that the much-awaited action-adventure title is eyeing a launch in the first half of fiscal year 2023–24. This translates to a release window from April, stretching all the way into September 2023. Originally slated for a 2021 release, this marks the third delay for the game, with developer Daedalic Entertainment previously claiming to have merely pushed back the launch by “a few months.” This new development moves the timeline even further into 2023.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Adding Fan Favorite Mode
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally adding a fan-favorite mode that players have been hoping to see. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was one of the biggest games of 2022 and was absurdly successful on a commercial level, breaking all kinds of franchise records in an unprecedented way for the blockbuster series. It leaned a bit into fan nostalgia of the series by invoking the title of arguably the most popular Call of Duty game of all-time and featuring characters and maps from old games. Rumors have also suggested this will continue in the future as Infinity Ward is reportedly planning to remaster maps from the original Modern Warfare trilogy for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.
ComicBook
Diablo 4 Beta Dates Teased by Blizzard Boss
It looks like Blizzard Entertainment will soon be announcing the open beta dates for Diablo 4 prior to its launch later this year. In recent months, Blizzard has started to share a ton of new information about Diablo 4, specifically because the game is set to release in roughly five months. Despite this, one lingering question that many fans have continued to have comes with the open beta and its dates. And while Blizzard has yet to say specifically when the Diablo 4 beta will happen, we now have an idea of where the reveal should take place.
Release of 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' video game delayed to April 28
"Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's" design team announced a six-week delay for the game's release, to April 28.
Compact custom version of Windows 11 released
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. What just happened? Windows 95 occupied less than 100MB upon installation. A clean Windows 11 install, however, needs around 20GB. Nobody doubts that software will need more data as technology marches forward, but many believe Windows hasn't justified a 20,000% install size increase over 28 years. One developer may have proven this with a custom installation that cuts Windows 11 to half its default size.
