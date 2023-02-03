ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments

Donna Sullivan
3d ago

Trump you share the blame for the death of this girl..inciting and lying..and she paid the price for her actions..sad but true.

Kim Stewart
3d ago

Guess what? If she had stayed her self out of the building, which itself was an illegal act, she'd be breathing today andable to complain about anything that bothered her.

Anonymous 231
3d ago

Next the story about how much Yrump has done for Kevin. How he MADE him and got him the Speaker position! Then Kevin on his needs begging for forgiveness!

WASHINGTON STATE
