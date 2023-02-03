ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 125

Boom
3d ago

Why because China owns this administration and half of our sports players and media and farm land and now our college institutions

Reply(2)
67
Norman Pearson
3d ago

well what if the balloon is part of some biological warfare stuff? UtOh...too late now cause it's already in our backyard! WTF MAN?

Reply
39
Derek Smith
3d ago

We will all be in labor camps before long, we better pull together people. There are riots over smaller issues but I think finally this will clarify what needs to happen!!!!

Reply(3)
25
Related
NBC News

What’s inside China’s spy balloon? Former CIA director explains

Former CIA Director John Brennan and Richard Haas, president of the Council of Foreign Relations, join Meet the Press NOW to explain what is known of the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon flying over America, and analyze what motivations could be behind the act.Feb. 3, 2023.
Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
HOUSTON, TX
DOPE Quick Reads

3 USAF Airmen's bodies lie unrecovered for 2 days after the Soviets admit to shooting down an AF T-39 jet that was lost

On January 28, 1964, three Cold War Air Force Airmen were tragically killed after their T-39 jet was shot down over Erfurt, East Germany, by the Soviet Union. During this period in history, tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union were heightened. As a result, outrage spread quickly regarding the incident, with many calling the downing of the plane a “shocking and senseless act.” [i] [ii]
New York Post

Biden ignores China spy balloon, goes on bizarre tangent about Jill cheering on hockey brawl instead

President Biden said nothing about the Chinese spy balloon floating over the central US during a Friday speech in Philadelphia — instead going on a bizarre tangent claiming that first lady Jill Biden once cheered on a fistfight at a local hockey game. “I’m Jill Biden’s husband. She’s a Philly girl. So the first thing I’m going to say is Go Eagles! Fly, Eagles, fly!” Biden said, alluding to the Feb. 12 Super Bowl between the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. “The good news is I happened to mean it, but if I didn’t I’d say it,” the president added. “You...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
127K+
Post
1116M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy