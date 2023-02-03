Read full article on original website
Bob
3d ago
When something goes wrong at a circus, they bring in the clowns for distraction. Somethings gone horribly wrong with the GOP.
Stanley Paige
3d ago
he is going to win the republican of the year award! it is no accident that people like walker and santos are drawn to the gop! they are attracted to people of low moral character, like Trump!
wayne stewart
3d ago
and yet republicans let him take office and appointed him to committees
In a resurfaced 2020 interview George Santos claimed he met Jeffrey Epstein, and entertained the idea that he could still be alive
In a podcast from 2020, George Santos entertained the conspiracy theory that Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender, could still be alive.
George Santos Is 'Bulletproof' After Report He Performed in Drag: Bannon
The newest allegations against the New York congressman add more headaches for conservatives in Congress.
2 former George Santos campaign workers describe a 'sloppy' workplace and a boss with a short fuse
Rep. George Santos' campaign for Congress in 2022 was ultimately successful, but people who worked with him do not remember it fondly.
The One Lie That Could Get George Santos in the End
Of all the falsehoods and fabrications surrounding GOP Rep. George Santos (R-NY), which one will ultimately cause him to unravel?That’s the question hosts Andy Levy and Danielle Moodie tackle on this week’s The New Abnormal—with The Daily Beast’s politics editor Matt Fuller joining the program to discuss Santos’ meteoric rise and fall.“There are a lot of questions here and there are a lot of pretty serious crimes that could be involved.”Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.“Lying about your résumé is not a crime. It’s very dishonest and politically it’s sort...
Trump’s latest campaign blunder is being photographed posing with a notorious Philly mob boss
Donald Trump continues to step in it at nearly every turn with his thus-far doomed 2024 presidential bid. Between private dinners at Mar-a-Lago with Kanye “Ye” West and noted white supremacist Nick Fuentes to his heavily-ridiculed digital trading cards, Trump is losing steam with his base before his campaign has barely gotten off the ground,
Matt Gaetz says embattled GOP Rep. George Santos shouldn't be 'subject to shunning' before his ethics process: 'He deserves the chance to at least make his case'
Matt Gaetz said George Santos shouldn't be shunned in advance of a congressional ethics process. Gaetz made the remarks while guest hosting for ex-Trump aide Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast. "I think he deserves the chance to at least make his case," Gaetz said of his embattled GOP colleague. Rep....
CNN's John King Could Be Replaced by Familiar Face
CNN anchor John King kept his noon timeslot amid the daytime anchor shuffling CNN CEO Chris Licht announced last week. However, that might not be the case for long. King, 59, might be replaced "eventually" by another CNN regular, Dana Bash. On Jan. 11, CNN announced major upcoming changes to...
George Santos Wanted To Win Election for Lifetime Healthcare: Ex-Roommate
The House Republican thought he would get "a pension and healthcare for the rest of my life" if elected to Congress, according to a former housemate.
George Santos' ex-roommate called him 'the Anna Delvey of Queens' for lying his way into Congress
George Santos fabricated large parts of his identity, like socialite Anna Sorokin, aka Anna Delvey, who was jailed for fraud in 2019.
Moneybags Ivanka Trump & Husband Jared Kushner Visit Their Renovated 'Billionaire Bunker' Before Returning To Luxury $47k Per Month Condo
Ivanka Trump's marriage to Jared Kushner might be on the rocks, but their bank accounts are solid! The duo, who are rumored to have hit turbulence in their 13-year marriage, were spotted bouncing around their not one, but two million-dollar properties over the weekend.Ivanka and Jared have been spending lots of time apart, but renovations are still going full-steam ahead on the pair's $24 million dream home in Miami's exclusive "Billionaire Bunker" community, RadarOnline.com has learned. Ivanka and Jared kept it casual while checking out the waterfront mansion they will soon call home with their three children — Arabella, 11,...
Stormy Daniels mocks Trump’s grammar in Truth Social post and says he accidentally confirmed her story
Stormy Daniels offered a fierce blowback to Donald Trump whose attempt to ridicule the adult film star may have backfired as he seemingly appeared to acknowledge their alleged affair.Ms Daniels thanked the former president for “admitting” to their alleged affair despite previously declaring that he “never had an affair”. She also mocked the one-time president for using wrong grammar in his Truth Social post.The war of words between the two on social media came as New York City prosecutors began presenting evidence to a grand jury about the “hush money scheme” Mr Trump is accused of using to keep...
Long Island GOP leader says he has proof Rep. George Santos admitted to crimes in Brazil
NEW YORK -- A Long Island Republican party leader says he has proof Rep. George Santos, who lied about much of his resume and life story, admitted to crimes in Brazil.Meantime, the Santos campaign office in Douglaston, Queens appeared to be closed again Monday as new videos of the embattled congressman emerged. One video involved Baruch College, a school Santos never attended. "I actually went to school on a volleyball scholarship. We went to play against Harvard, Yale, and we slayed them. Look, I sacrificed both my knees and got very nice knee replacements from HSS playing volleyball. That's how serious I took the...
Brazilian homemaker claims George Santos ruined her life
A Brazilian homemaker accused controversial Republican Congressman George Santos of draining her bank account and stealing her jewelry in an interview with the country’s largest broadcaster this week. Adriana Damasceno told Globo’s “O Fantastico” program that she met Santos and his mother, Fatima Devolder, at a bingo hall in...
‘Are you done?’ Attorney responds to Trump’s threats to sue rape accuser and lawyers during deposition
Donald Trump threatened to sue the lawyer representing the woman who has accused him of raping her in a department store in the 1990s during his deposition in a federal lawsuit accusing him of defamation, according to an unsealed transcript of his interview in the case.A federal judge has unsealed portions of the former president’s transcript from a taped deposition at his Mar-a-Lago compound in October of 2022 following E Jean Carroll’s lawsuit against him, revealing Mr Trump lashing out at his accuser as a “wack job”, “mentally sick” and a “nut job”.At issue in the transcript is a...
Tucker Carlson – who admitted to lying to Fox News viewers – defends George Santos in sarcastic attack on the press
Fox News personality Tucker Carlson spent four minutes on his prime-time programme assailing news outlets in a sarcastic commentary aimed at what he believes are overblown concerns about prolific fabulist George Santos.In a Thursday night rant, one of the most-watched cable hosts in the US suggested that journalists have elevated the congressman – who was elected to represent a district of nearly 800,000 people – from relative obscurity to become “the single most dangerous and historically significant figure on the global stage”.Ignoring some of the most egregious allegations and fabrications involving Mr Santos, who is under federal scrutiny and...
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded
An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
Opinion: The most important secret George Santos is keeping
Frida Ghitis writes that in the continuing drama surrounding Republican Rep. George Santos of New York, there's one particularly disturbing aspect that points to a dangerous weakness in American democracy: Who paid for Santos' election camapign?
'Disgusting, like a dog': See the unbelievable Trump-MSNBC segment (Comedian Matt Friend)
In this special comedy interview, actor and impressionist Matt Friend brings his best political impressions to “The Beat.” Among them are Mitch McConnell, Bernie Sanders, and Donald Trump. Friend also discusses his comedy heroes with MSNBC’s Ari Melber.Jan. 25, 2023.
George Santos Fraudulent Signature Could Be Final Nail in Coffin
Those who served Santos' campaign as treasurers have been advised to "get lawyers."
Family of 3 found dead in apparent suicide pact were 'hell-bent' on Trump winning, thought it could be 'the end' if he lost: reports
A family of three was found shot dead in their Pennsylvania backyard last week. Police are describing it as a suicide pact, citing handwritten notes.
