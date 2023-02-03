Read full article on original website
Several Democrats Join with Republicans to Slam Biden’s ‘Unacceptable’ Lack of Action Against Chinese Spy Balloon
Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) and several other Democrats have joined forces with their GOP colleagues in thrashing President Biden over his lack of action against the now-infamous Chinese Spy Balloon.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Complains About Her $174,000 Congressional Salary
The Republican lawmaker described the pitfalls of her job, including the large amount of time it requires.
Trump Could Face Logistical Nightmare if Charges Land in Multiple States
Trump's 2024 campaign could be impacted by several state and federal investigations.
Republicans Respond to Reports of Chinese Balloons During Trump Era
"China had too much respect for 'TRUMP' for this to have happened, and it NEVER did," Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked by Conservatives for Chinese Spy Balloon Idea
The Georgia Republican tweeted in support of civilians attempting to shoot down the suspected surveillance balloon with their personal firearms.
Yet Another Mega Donor Pulls Back From Trump’s 2024 Bid.
Elections are won by spending money. In the 2020 Presidential election Trump raised $785 million and Joe Biden raised $1.06 billion. Biden’s campaign became the first to raise over $1 billion from donors. Biden’s cash advantage over Trump helped him pepper swing states with far more campaign ads.
Pentagon May Have Purposefully Hidden Spy Balloon From Trump: Republican
"And there is some speculation...that the Pentagon deliberately did it because they thought Trump would be too provocative and too aggressive," Mike Waltz said.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Channels Inner Trump in Spy Balloon 'China Joe' Rant
Greene, a Republican from Georgia, criticized the Biden Administration's choice to not shoot down the civilian-owned orb in a Twitter thread Friday evening.
House GOP Adamantly Correct to Kick Rep. Omar off Foreign Affairs Committee | Opinion
The U.S. House is no doubt a better institution today with Rep. Omar booted from the Foreign Affairs Committee.
Republicans Propose Forcing Schools to Provide Chocolate Milk to Children
Elise Stefanik, a Republican representative, introduced legislation that would make it federal law that schools must provide flavored milk.
Angry Democrats Say Chinese Balloon 'Further Inflames Relations'
Representative Andy Kim told Newsweek the surveillance balloon was a "reckless move" by President Xi Jinping.
One Republican Pledges to Boycott Biden's State of the Union Entirely
There is recent precedent for lawmakers skipping the annual address of a president from the opposing party.
We Think Diagnosing People Helps Raise 'Awareness'—But Does It? | Opinion
Of the many experiences that come to my mind when I think of "awareness," none had anything to do with knowing the name of my daughter's genetic disorder.
Christian Petition Against Donald Trump Receives Over 20,000 Signatures
The petition claims a second Trump presidency "would be a disaster for our country."
Keep Talking—America's Democracy Depends on It | Opinion
The slow, tedious process of asking, learning, debating, sometimes agreeing, and sometimes disagreeing, but also acknowledging one another and continuing to engage in this manner, regardless of the outcome—this is what democracy looks like.
Give Parents the Power of the Purse | Opinion
Why have we allowed the government to dictate where our children go to school based on our zip code?
Joe Biden's Primary Plan Will Fail, Democrats in New Hampshire Promise
Several Democratic lawmakers took a swipe at the president, accusing him of pushing a primary schedule "of convenience."
The Time for Tax Reform Is Now | Opinion
At the moment, the rate for the Fair Tax is set at 23 percent. There's no guarantee it will remain there.
Ex-U.S. General Urges Against Finger Pointing Over Chinese Spy Balloon
"Let's blame the Chinese Communist Party. Let's stop pointing fingers at each other. We're on the same side," H.R. McMaster said.
