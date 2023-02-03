Barbara Anne Cagle Wildes, age 87, of Clarkesville, Georgia went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 4, 2023. She was born in College Park, Georgia, on March 24th, 1935. Miss Bo, as many called her, lived a life full of adventures. Before her grandkids came along, she participated in bowling leagues and managed bowling centers. You could find her reading, cooking everyone’s favorite meals, watching the sun rise & set over the mountains or bird watching. Her love for the church and God radiated onto everyone, and she was always loving and sharing Him with those around her. She attended Bible studies, taught at VBS, and was known as “Mama Bo” to many at Victory Home.

