Spectacular Waterfall Views at Dukes Creek in North Georgia Are Best in WinterDeanLandHelen, GA
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and UNG Public Safety Academy graduates inaugural classJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
We Explored an 1800s Gold Mine Under a Modern-Day Walmart in North Georgia, and Have Flakes of Gold from the AdventureDeanLandDahlonega, GA
Chick-fil-A Opened a New Restaurant in Toccoa, GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenToccoa, GA
Barbara Anne Cagle Wilder, Age 87 Clarkesville
Barbara Anne Cagle Wildes, age 87, of Clarkesville, Georgia went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 4, 2023. She was born in College Park, Georgia, on March 24th, 1935. Miss Bo, as many called her, lived a life full of adventures. Before her grandkids came along, she participated in bowling leagues and managed bowling centers. You could find her reading, cooking everyone’s favorite meals, watching the sun rise & set over the mountains or bird watching. Her love for the church and God radiated onto everyone, and she was always loving and sharing Him with those around her. She attended Bible studies, taught at VBS, and was known as “Mama Bo” to many at Victory Home.
Winnifred “Winnie” Lorene Gunn Herring Wade, age 91 of Alto
Winnifred “Winnie” Lorene Gunn Herring Wade, age 91 of Alto, Georgia took her Heavenly flight home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 04, 2023. Born in Demorest, Georgia on August 27, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Ralph Harrison & Violet Hicks Gunn. Winnie worked for Ethicon ( A Johnson & Johnson Family Company) for many years until her retirement. She was a faithful member of the Clarkesville Church of God.
Kathy Ann Tyndall, Age 62 Cleveland
Kathy Ann Tyndall, age 62, of Cleveland, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023. Mrs. Tyndall was born on December 24, 1960, in Hall County, to the late Jimmy and Eula Horn Motes. She was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her sister, Jonell Kennedy; granddaughter, Faith Morales; great-grandson, “ Little Frenchie.”
Another earthquake confirmed in Georgia
MILLEDGEVILLE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced that another earthquake was confirmed in Georgia on Sunday morning. USGS officials said the earthquake was detected 9.6 miles northwest of Milledgeville, Georgia and 28.8 miles northeast of Macon, Georgia at 10:22 a.m. The 1.6 magnitude quake also...
Channel 2 investigation finds many rural Georgia communities are dealing with doctor deserts
Some families told us that they’re traveling more than an hour away just for checkups.
Area briefs include arrest in Athens, indictments in Gainesville
A Flowery Branch woman faces charges after a shooting that began with an argument over a barking dog.
Three Georgia listings added to National Register of Historic Places
ATLANTA — Georgia has added three new listings to the National Register of Historic Places. The listings highlight the breadth of Georgia’s historic heritage.
National Signing Day 2023: Where the top 30 recruits in Georgia signed
The 2023 recruiting cycle wrapped up Wednesday with National Signing Day, and many of the top prospects around the country have officially locked in their college decisions. With that in mind, we have decided to take a look at where the top-ranked recruits in the state of Georgia are heading for college.
Efforts underway to repeal Georgia's certificate of need law
An effort is underway this legislative session to repeal Georgia’s certificate of need law. That law places restrictions on where new health care facilities can be located or new medical services offered based on determination of whether a community needs those facilities or services. The upcoming debate under the...
Instant runoffs bill introduced in Georgia House
ATLANTA — An effort that could lead eventually to the elimination of runoff elections in Georgia has surfaced in the General Assembly. State Rep. Joseph Gullett, R-Dallas, introduced a bill into the Georgia House this week that would allow Georgia cities to experiment with instant runoff voting in nonpartisan municipal elections.
Lakeshore Mall | Shopping mall in Gainesville, Georgia
Lakeshore Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Gainesville, Georgia. It was built in 1970 and features four anchor stores. The center opened as Lakeshore Plaza in 1970, featuring Roses Stores and JCPenney. Belk-Gallant joined in 1973 as a third anchor. An expansion in 1987 added a new wing on...
Man with dementia likely hours away from home after disappearing from north Ga.
James Whittum's car was last spotted two hours from home in Peachtree City.
Massive home engulfed in flames at Gwinnett County country club
SUWANEE, Ga. — A massive home caught fire early Sunday morning that had Gwinnett firefighters working for hours. Crews responded around 3:35 a.m. to the 9,000 square foot home in the prominent River Club community AT 4734 Cuyahoga Cove in Suwanee. Due to the size of the house and...
Democrats vote to boost Georgia in 2024 lineup despite obstacles
National Democrats voted Saturday to overhaul the presidential primary process and put Georgia near the start of the sch...
Breaking: WCFR assisting Gwinnett County Fire battling barn fire
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (Feb. 5, 2023) Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported at 12:15 p.m. that WCFR is responding a tanker truck and a brush fire truck to assist Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services Department with mutual aid on a barn fire in the 2800 block of Callie Still Road.
These Atlanta Bed, Bath And Beyond Stores Will Remain Open
Bed, Bath and Beyond recently announced that it was closing nearly 40 more stores across the country as the copany teeters toward bankruptcy. In the Atlanta market, some popular store locations have not been spared. This article will tell you what you need to know about the Bed, Bath and...
Thousands of Georgia veterans lose access to medicine at local pharmacies with health care switch
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Veterans covered by Tricare must now switch from getting their prescriptions filled at local pharmacies to getting them by mail. Due to contract changes, at least 15,000 pharmacies were booted from the Tricare network. Tricare provides health care benefits to thousands of American veterans across...
Becky “Granny” Thomas, age 69, of Cleveland
Mrs. Becky “Granny” Thomas, age 69, of Cleveland, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023. Mrs. Thomas was born in Jacksonville, FL to the late Roy and Maude Nation Miller. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Ronnie Miller and sister, Inez Sullens. Mrs. Thomas was a cook with the White County School System and a member of Shoal Creek Baptist Church.
Georgia Democrats call for investigation into Manuel Teran’s death
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s been two weeks since Manuel Teran was killed during a confrontation between protestors and Georgia State Police (GSP) at the site of a planned Atlanta police training facility. GSP troopers were clearing out the area when they say Teran opened fire and...
911 calls raise questions about fatal crash involving UGA player
Georgia lawmakers introduce bill to exempt menstrual products from sales tax. Menstrual products are currently taxed at 4% in Georgia, while other health products such as Viagra aren’t taxed at all. Updated: 6 hours ago. Protesters march again for justice. ANF+ Sports Tonight: Feb. 3, 2023. Updated: 9 hours...
