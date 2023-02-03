ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Astros players who’ll be better in 2023, and 2 who won’t

These three Houston Astros players will have a better year in 2023 while these other two will be just as good if not worse. It’s good to be a Houston Astros fan. The defending champions of Major League Baseball look poised to have a serious shot at repeating in 2023. No ball club has been better than them over the last few seasons. They are always, at the very least, in contention for a title.
HOUSTON, TX
5 Phillies who won’t be on the Opening Day roster but will have an impact in 2023

These five Philadelphia Phillies players won’t be on the Opening Day roster but will have an impact on the season. The Philadelphia Phillies don’t have too many major roster decisions to make before Opening Day. There are a few spots for a reliever or bench player to sneak in. Spring training competitions will be lighter than in some past seasons. This is usually the case for contending teams. Starting gigs are tougher to find.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies

NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
Braves: 1 trade, 1 signing and 1 prospect to win another World Series

The Atlanta Braves report to spring training this month with one goal on their mind — to find their mojo. Another chance at the World Series awaits if they can do so. Despite losing Dansby Swanson this offseason, the Braves rank near the top of most analysts’ MLB Power Rankings, and for good reason. Atlanta improved this winter, especially with addition of Sean Murphy, one of the best catchers in baseball.
ATLANTA, GA
3 players who could make or break Cardinals World Series chances

Expectations are riding high for the St. Louis Cardinals before Spring Training begins. Which players could make or break the club’s chances for a World Series championship?. Pitching remains a concern heading into the 2023 season for the Cardinals. Still, with the return of key players and high hopes for the organization’s top rookie prospect, St. Louis fans have reason to be excited.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
2023 Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training Non-Roster Invitees

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced their group of non-roster invitees to 2023 Spring Training, which is comprised of 27 players and includes a blend of top prospects, veterans and organizational depth. Notable Dodgers prospects invited to big league camp are Landon Knack, Bobby Miller and Gavin Stone. Miller and Stone...
LOS ANGELES, CA
