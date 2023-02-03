Read full article on original website
3DPrint.com
Parts, Not Prints – AMS Speaker Spotlight
At the Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) event in New York City I have the double pleasure of being involved in two panels: Moderating the Future of DED and WAAM and as a panelist on Emerging Alloys and Metallic Materials for AM. What do these two panels have in common? They both require qualification to enter into series production. They both require a balance of technical and business requirements. They are both enabled by people.
3DPrint.com
CyBe Construction: Faster, Affordable and Sustainable Housing – AMS Speaker Spotlight
CyBe Construction is a company that specialises in developing 3D concrete printers and constructing buildings using 3D concrete printing technology. The company, founded in 2013, is based in the Netherlands and aims to change the construction industry through the use of this innovative technology. CyBe is one of the first companies that specialised in 3D concrete printing and is one of the world leaders in the market.
3DPrint.com
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: February 5, 2023
There are plenty of webinars this week, including one on supply chain resiliency, another on SLA product development, one about 3D printing and robotics, and more. There are also a few events, including 3DPrint.com’s own Additive Manufacturing Strategies, co-produced by SmarTech Analysis and coming back to New York City for three days next week. Read on for all the details!
3DPrint.com
CEAD’s Vision for the Future of Large-format 3D Printers – AMS Speaker Spotlight
Over the past decade, there has been a clear trend towards digitalization and automation. Currently, the production of most large (composite) parts is still a labor-intensive and time-consuming process. This type of skilled labor and expertise is hard to find and many companies therefore outsource part of their production to different parts of the world. Manufacturers are seeking solutions that allow them to bring production processes back in-house while concomitantly automating their business operations. The overall goal is to shorten lead times, save money on transports, reduce environmental footprint and to minimize the risk of global conflicts affecting their entire organization.
3DPrint.com
3DPOD Episode 139: 3D Printer Farms with Gabe Bentz, Slant 3D CEO
Slant 3D CEO Gabe Bentz only wanted to design and market 3D printed parts, but found existing service bureaus too expensive. So, he made a pivot and Slant 3D deployed the world’s largest 3D printer farm. The company now uses desktop 3D printers to make products at scale. This is a potentially very disruptive strategy for the additive manufacturing industry. In this episode of the 3DPOD, Gabe talks us through what Slant does and how it aims to grow.
3DPrint.com
Carpenter Additive Increases AM Powder Manufacturing Capacity – AMS Speaker Spotlight
The demand for metal additive manufacturing (AM) powder has never been greater. Carpenter Additive is answering the call by expanding manufacturing capabilities in facilities around the world. High-volume manufacturing in Torshälla, Sweden. The Carpenter Additive facility in Torshälla has been active in AM since AM technology was invented. A...
3DPrint.com
Grain Boundary Engineering: AlphaSTAR and the DLA Make a Big Leap Forward Towards Commercialization – AMS Speaker Spotlight
The partnership between AlphaSTAR and the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) to make advancements in the application of Grain Boundary Engineering (GBE) isn’t the first time the two parties have teamed up together. In fact, AlphaSTAR has collaborated numerous times with the Department of Defense and supporting agencies in mission-critical applications throughout its 30+ year history. However, their most recent work together involving GBE which culminated in the showcase of the production of combat weapons, Damascus steel knives to be specific, at the DMC Conference in Tampa last December, was a particularly significant breakthrough. What was demonstrated was the on-demand printing of custom knives while tailoring the microstructure of the stainless steel used to fabricate them in order to optimize the knives for different applications. This was an important milestone for not only the tactical readiness of our defense capabilities but is also a validated proofpoint for the broader Additive Manufacturing (AM) industry that GBE has arrived and its commercial opportunities are imminent.
3DPrint.com
Tungsten Carbide as an Emerging Alloy in Additive Manufacturing – AMS Speaker Spotlight
Tungsten Carbide is utilized in a number of industries due to its superior hardness properties compared to tool steel and its superior toughness compared to technical ceramics. With these superior properties in mind, Tungsten Carbide is most commonly associated with tools used in metal cutting applications such as sawing, milling, and turning. Many are surprised to find out Tungsten Carbide is also frequently used in fluid dispensing or flow applications due to its superior life when exposed to erosive wear. The improved wear performance of Tungsten Carbide increases component life in items such as nozzles in industries as diverse as water jet cutting, oil and gas, and electronics. While the benefits of Tungsten Carbide are clear to many engineers designing these components the challenges of fabricating a Tungsten Carbide part are less well known.
3DPrint.com
New EU and US Regulations Greenlight the Refinement of Global Non-Animal Testing Strategies – AMS Speaker Spotlight
The Modernization Act 2.0, set in motion by the FDA and signed by President Joe Biden, together with the Directive 2010/63/EU regulations, increases awareness about the use of animal testing in research and preclinical studies, aiming to exhaustively reduce all animal research with non-animal testing strategies. Grasping the scope of...
3DPrint.com
Real-world Applications: Reimagine Automotive Manufacturing with Farsoon 3D Printing – AMS Speaker Spotlight
The automotive industry is a highly competitive and dynamic field, and manufacturers face numerous challenges in order to remain successful, some of the major challenges in the industry include complex and highly customized parts, rapid design to marketing time, cost control, and supply chain management. Yet all of these just so happen to be the advantages of additive manufacturing. With the ability to grow complex geometries, the additive manufacturing process is digitally driven with reduced need for tooling, molds, as well as downtime, and as the technology progresses, limitations such as oversized parts and lack of versatile materials are being solved with the current generation of printers.
