The partnership between AlphaSTAR and the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) to make advancements in the application of Grain Boundary Engineering (GBE) isn’t the first time the two parties have teamed up together. In fact, AlphaSTAR has collaborated numerous times with the Department of Defense and supporting agencies in mission-critical applications throughout its 30+ year history. However, their most recent work together involving GBE which culminated in the showcase of the production of combat weapons, Damascus steel knives to be specific, at the DMC Conference in Tampa last December, was a particularly significant breakthrough. What was demonstrated was the on-demand printing of custom knives while tailoring the microstructure of the stainless steel used to fabricate them in order to optimize the knives for different applications. This was an important milestone for not only the tactical readiness of our defense capabilities but is also a validated proofpoint for the broader Additive Manufacturing (AM) industry that GBE has arrived and its commercial opportunities are imminent.

