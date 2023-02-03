ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

Former U.S. generals explain how 100 U.S. Abrams and German Leopard 2 tanks can help Ukraine beat Russia

President Biden on Wednesday announced that the U.S. will send Ukraine 31 advanced M1 Abrams battle tanks, following Germany's decision to supply Kyiv with at least 14 Leopard 2 tanks and Britain 14 of its Challenger 2 tanks.  Retired U.S. Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling, a former tank commander and head of U.S. forces in Europe, told CNN that once you add in other donated Leopard tanks from Europe, Ukraine will probably get 100 to 150 German-made battle tanks within two to three months, followed by the 31 Abrams in six to eight months. Will that really help Ukraine? Ukraine had requested more...
The Fayetteville Observer

Is Chinese balloon spying on Fort Bragg?

A day after the Department of Defense announced it detected a high-altitude surveillance balloon over the U.S., one of North Carolina’s senators Tweeted concerns about impacts to Fort Bragg. On Friday, Sen. Thom Tillis issued a Tweet stating the balloon, believed to belong to China, includes a trajectory path...
FORT BRAGG, NC
TheDailyBeast

Secretary of State Antony Blinken Shouldn’t Have Postponed His China Trip Over a Balloon

If the United States Air Force employed one properly trained birthday clown, we could handle this Chinese balloon “crisis” in a manner suited to the negligible threat being posed. A couple of quick moves and the balloon would be in the shape of a puppy, and we could all turn our attention back to the serious business of the world’s most important bilateral relationship.Instead, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed his trip to China amidst needless hysteria, in an act of pure domestic political theater. The Biden administration’s actions are more a defense against the hyper China hawks...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

AP News Digest 3:15 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan.———————-ONLY ON AP———————-STATE OF THE UNION POLL-AP POLL-BIDEN — A majority of Democrats now think one term is plenty for President Joe Biden, despite his insistence that he plans to seek reelection in 2024. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows just 37% of Democrats say they want Biden to seek a second term. By Josh Boak and Hannah Fingerhut. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.———————- ...
GEORGIA STATE
CNBC

U.S. opens embassy in Solomon Islands to counter China

The United States opened an embassy in the Solomon Islands on Thursday in its latest move to counter China's push into the Pacific. The embassy in the capital, Honiara, is starting small, with a chargé d'affaires, a couple of State Department staff and a handful of local employees. The U.S. previously operated an embassy in the Solomon Islands for five years before closing it in 1993 as part of a global reduction in diplomatic posts after the end of the Cold War.

Comments / 0

Community Policy