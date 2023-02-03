Read full article on original website
Related
Parts, Not Prints – AMS Speaker Spotlight
At the Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) event in New York City I have the double pleasure of being involved in two panels: Moderating the Future of DED and WAAM and as a panelist on Emerging Alloys and Metallic Materials for AM. What do these two panels have in common? They both require qualification to enter into series production. They both require a balance of technical and business requirements. They are both enabled by people.
Carpenter Additive Increases AM Powder Manufacturing Capacity – AMS Speaker Spotlight
The demand for metal additive manufacturing (AM) powder has never been greater. Carpenter Additive is answering the call by expanding manufacturing capabilities in facilities around the world. High-volume manufacturing in Torshälla, Sweden. The Carpenter Additive facility in Torshälla has been active in AM since AM technology was invented. A...
What’s Next for Nitinol – AMS Speaker Spotlight
With its extreme flexibility and resistance to damage, the metal alloy, nitinol, has become an essential resource in medical devices manufacturing and other leading-edge industries. However, until recently, manufacturers of nitinol products have faced challenges as the alloy can be difficult to machine and product design has been limited to simple structures. Pierre Forêt, Associate Director, Additive Manufacturing at Linde Gases looks at how the latest AM technologies are enabling greater design freedom and improved productivity.
Grain Boundary Engineering: AlphaSTAR and the DLA Make a Big Leap Forward Towards Commercialization – AMS Speaker Spotlight
The partnership between AlphaSTAR and the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) to make advancements in the application of Grain Boundary Engineering (GBE) isn’t the first time the two parties have teamed up together. In fact, AlphaSTAR has collaborated numerous times with the Department of Defense and supporting agencies in mission-critical applications throughout its 30+ year history. However, their most recent work together involving GBE which culminated in the showcase of the production of combat weapons, Damascus steel knives to be specific, at the DMC Conference in Tampa last December, was a particularly significant breakthrough. What was demonstrated was the on-demand printing of custom knives while tailoring the microstructure of the stainless steel used to fabricate them in order to optimize the knives for different applications. This was an important milestone for not only the tactical readiness of our defense capabilities but is also a validated proofpoint for the broader Additive Manufacturing (AM) industry that GBE has arrived and its commercial opportunities are imminent.
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: February 5, 2023
There are plenty of webinars this week, including one on supply chain resiliency, another on SLA product development, one about 3D printing and robotics, and more. There are also a few events, including 3DPrint.com’s own Additive Manufacturing Strategies, co-produced by SmarTech Analysis and coming back to New York City for three days next week. Read on for all the details!
Driven by Quality: Enabling 3D Printing in Industrial Serial Production – AMS Speaker Spotlight
As the world of 3D printing continues to evolve and new technologies and more and more professional materials emerge, it’s clear that 3D printing is quickly making its way into industrial series production. The technology not only enables companies to print complex geometries and small series parts cost and material efficiently, but it also enables them to decentralize and externalize their production processes and reduce overhead costs. Thus, supply chains become more robust and even more sustainable, as production takes place in the right amount at the right place and time.
3DPOD Episode 139: 3D Printer Farms with Gabe Bentz, Slant 3D CEO
Slant 3D CEO Gabe Bentz only wanted to design and market 3D printed parts, but found existing service bureaus too expensive. So, he made a pivot and Slant 3D deployed the world’s largest 3D printer farm. The company now uses desktop 3D printers to make products at scale. This is a potentially very disruptive strategy for the additive manufacturing industry. In this episode of the 3DPOD, Gabe talks us through what Slant does and how it aims to grow.
Dude, Where’s My ROI? – AMS Speaker Spotlight
Professionals buying a 3D printer – or investing in any piece of new capital equipment – often have one major question about their purchase: what’s the return on investment?. ROI is a major concern. Businesses have to justify any spending they do and expect to see new...
Real-world Applications: Reimagine Automotive Manufacturing with Farsoon 3D Printing – AMS Speaker Spotlight
The automotive industry is a highly competitive and dynamic field, and manufacturers face numerous challenges in order to remain successful, some of the major challenges in the industry include complex and highly customized parts, rapid design to marketing time, cost control, and supply chain management. Yet all of these just so happen to be the advantages of additive manufacturing. With the ability to grow complex geometries, the additive manufacturing process is digitally driven with reduced need for tooling, molds, as well as downtime, and as the technology progresses, limitations such as oversized parts and lack of versatile materials are being solved with the current generation of printers.
