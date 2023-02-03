You get what you pay for. The sad part is these Advantage Insurance companies push these plans by telling people how great they are, little people know, they mean great for them, not you. Your best bet is to pay for a supplemental plan.
Medicare advantage plans may be cheaper but in the end it'll cost you. they're usually managed care plans where you have lay people denying access to care. they figure seniors will not file an appeal and they can get away with it. doctor's offices are inundated with all kinds of paperwork and procedures and they may not have time or want to take the time to file appeals on behalf of the patient. Medicare advantages plans are the worst plans you can get. unfortunately people wait too long after getting on Medicare to try to get a Medigap plan and they're stuck with managed care plans that offer all kinds of stuff like groceries, gym memberships, etc; everything but the medical care you need. CMS is to do something about these plans.
My daughter is in healthcare and advised me to never get an advantage plan.
