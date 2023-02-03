RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several families throughout Raleigh are displaced on Sunday after four fires broke out all within a 24-hour period. “When I opened the gate, I almost had a heart attack, because flames were coming out of here, flames were just billowing out the front door, I mean literally just billowing out,” Mona Cummings said.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO