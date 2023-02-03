Read full article on original website
Related
Shooting on North Church Street in Greensboro; victim’s injuries ‘life-threatening’: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Sunday. At around 5:06 p.m., officers came to the 2600 block of North Church Street in response to a reported aggravated assault. At the scene, police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to […]
Officials: North Carolina man missing since Christmas Eve found dismembered, sealed in concrete
Officials in North Carolina said a man who had been missing since Christmas Eve was reportedly found dismembered and sealed in concrete about a month later.
WRAL
North Carolina Highway Patrol investigating after chase leads to 3 car crash in Dunn
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after a three car crash in Dunn.
cbs17
WRAL
State troopers, EMS respond to deadly crash on North Carolina Highway 87 in Cumberland County
One person died in the crash on North Carolina Highway 87 at Doc Bennett Road. There were three badly damaged vehicles when WRAL News arrived at the scene. One person died in the crash on North Carolina Highway 87 at Doc Bennett Road. There were three badly damaged vehicles when WRAL News arrived at the scene.
cbs17
Woman found dead near roadside in Cumberland County, deputies say
WADE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was found dead near the side of a road in Cumberland County, deputies said Friday night. The incident was reported at 8:35 p.m. in the 6900 block of River Road, according to Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Lt. C. Wells. Wells said...
WXII 12
Greensboro police charge driver for deadly crash on Meadowview Road
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A driver is charged after a crash Saturday night that left one person dead and three other people hurt. Click video player above to watch WXII 12 News headlines. Greensboro police were called to a crash on Randleman Road near West Meadowview Road at 8 p.m.
Man killed in Sunday night shooting in Durham
Durham police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Durham.
Suspect barricaded in home, pointed gun at deputies attempting to serve warrant in Pleasant Garden
PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County deputies were in a standoff after a warrant led to a barricaded suspect in a Pleasant Garden home. At about 3 p.m., the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Beatle Drive to serve a warrant. The situation led to a barricade situation. The Pleasant Garden […]
North Carolina man arrested 11 years later for raping child, warrant says
A man in Wilson was arrested on Wednesday for sex crimes dating back to 2012, according to arrest warrants.
cbs17
1 arrested for shooting man several times early Saturday morning, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said they’re investigating after a man was shot several times early Saturday morning. At about 2:24 a.m., officers said they were called to the 9900 block of Sweet Oak Drive in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they said they found...
1 dead, 1 charged with DWI in Greensboro 3-vehicle crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is dead and another man is being charged with a DWI after a three-vehicle crash on Friday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Investigators say that Bobby Jamal Hughes, 27, of Greensboro, was operating a 2013 Ford Fiesta eastbound on Creek Ridge Rd when he drove left of […]
cbs17
‘This is just devastation’: Families across Raleigh displaced after 4 different fires in 8 hours
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several families throughout Raleigh are displaced on Sunday after four fires broke out all within a 24-hour period. “When I opened the gate, I almost had a heart attack, because flames were coming out of here, flames were just billowing out the front door, I mean literally just billowing out,” Mona Cummings said.
WXII 12
'I feel shocked': Deputies investigate after man's body found at North Carolina Middle School
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Davidson County deputies are investigating after aman's body was found at Ledford Middle School Wednesday. A school staff member found the body outside of the building at about 5:55 a.m., a spokesperson for the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said. The school is located on NC-109 in Thomasville, North Carolina.
Death investigation underway after man found dead in car at intersection in Robeson County
A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a vehicle in a Lumberton intersection, the Robeson County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday afternoon.
cbs17
4 people, 1 firefighter taken to hospital after apartment fire in North Raleigh; at least 1 person found hanging out the window, fire officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire crews responded to a fire early Sunday morning in North Raleigh. At about 6:15 a.m., Raleigh police said they were called to an apartment building on the 9400 block of Prince George Lane near Old Lead Mine Road and Mere Oak Drive across from the Six Forks Station Shopping Center.
Indicted ex-student resource officer, wife turn themselves in to North Carolina sheriff’s office
A former school resource officer and his wife turned themselves in at the Johnston County Sheriff's Office on Monday after they were indicted by a grand jury last week on sex charges involving a high school student.
