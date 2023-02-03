ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold Friday ahead of a warmer weekend

By Brian Niznansky
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
Temperatures bottomed out below zero this morning with wind chills in the -20s. It'll still be cold this evening, but just not as cold. We'll bottom out around 5 degrees in Milwaukee and zero inland. Mostly cloudy skies eventually clear out well after midnight.

The weekend is going to feel a lot more comfortable. With a mix of clouds and sunshine, temperatures should reach the lower 30s Saturday afternoon. More clouds develop Sunday, but temperatures should still reach the 30s. A few sprinkles are possible Sunday and a better chance for rain showers arrives Monday night.

TONIGHT:
Decreasing Clouds Late.
Low: 5 Lake -1 Inland
Wind:  S 10 mph

SATURDAY:
Mostly to Partly Sunny, Breezy, and Warmer
High: 34

SUNDAY:
Mostly Cloudy and Mild
High: 35

MONDAY:
Mostly Cloudy, Mild, with Ch. Showers Late
High: 38

TUESDAY:
Mostly Cloudy and Mild
High: 43

TMJ4 News

