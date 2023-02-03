Cold Friday ahead of a warmer weekend
Temperatures bottomed out below zero this morning with wind chills in the -20s. It'll still be cold this evening, but just not as cold. We'll bottom out around 5 degrees in Milwaukee and zero inland. Mostly cloudy skies eventually clear out well after midnight.
The weekend is going to feel a lot more comfortable. With a mix of clouds and sunshine, temperatures should reach the lower 30s Saturday afternoon. More clouds develop Sunday, but temperatures should still reach the 30s. A few sprinkles are possible Sunday and a better chance for rain showers arrives Monday night.
TONIGHT:
Decreasing Clouds Late.
Low: 5 Lake -1 Inland
Wind: S 10 mph
SATURDAY:
Mostly to Partly Sunny, Breezy, and Warmer
High: 34
SUNDAY:
Mostly Cloudy and Mild
High: 35
MONDAY:
Mostly Cloudy, Mild, with Ch. Showers Late
High: 38
TUESDAY:
Mostly Cloudy and Mild
High: 43
