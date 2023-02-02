ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Crystal Renay Celebrates Divorce From Ne-Yo In A Hot Red Mini Dress

By Shannon Dawson
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k2JuQ_0kbECqoC00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eNzvx_0kbECqoC00

Source: Kris Connor/BET / Getty


Crystal Renay is celebrating her divorce from Grammy-award-singer Ne-Yo with a fabulous look.

On Feb. 2, just hours after finalizing her five-month-long divorce from the R&B hitmaker, Renay took to Instagram with a photo carousel that captured her celebrating the long-awaited split.

In the photos, Renay, 37, rocked a short red latex dress that showed off her busty upper half. She paired the curve-hugging look with a fresh red manicure and lavender eye shadow. The mother of three donned a sexy blonde look.  One pic captured the beauty entrepreneur holding up a glass of bubbly as she celebrated the divorce with close friends.

“Hold on, I promise you there is more,” the star penned in the caption.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Crystal Smith (@itscrystalsmith)

Well, she certainly has a lot to celebrate. Under the divorce settlement, Renay will receive a whopping lump sum of $1.6 million to balance out the real estate holdings she and the “Because of You” singer share, according to TMZ. She will also receive an additional $20,000 for moving expenses and will maintain ownership of their Georgia home.

Per the agreement, Renay will also receive a $150,000 check so she can purchase a brand new car. And, to top things off, the “So Sick” crooner is required to pay her $12,000 a month in child support for the three kiddos they share. He will also foot the bill for their educational expenses.

Oh wait! Did we mention that he’s also required to pay Renay $5,000 per month in alimony for the next three years, too?

Ne-Yo has to be somewhere punching the air right now.

Why did Crystal Renay and Ne-Yo Split?

In August 2022, Renay filed for divorce from Ne-Yo after she publicly accused him of cheating.

“Eight years. 8 years of lies and deception,” Renay penned in a since-deleted Instagram post. “8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and my husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected… every last one of them!”

“To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is a understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane,” she added.

Ne-Yo put out a statement shortly after, stating that he and Renay were working to resolve their issues “behind closed doors.”

“Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time,” the singer added at the time.

News of the now-estranged couple’s divorce came just months after they renewed their vows with a luxurious ceremony in Las Vegas. They had been married since February 2016.

DON’T MISS…

Ne-Yo’s Wife Crystal Smith Apologizes For Aggressive Behavior On ‘The Platinum Life’

Comments / 0

Related
Aneka Duncan

A man didn't take his girlfriend to his boss's wedding because of the way she was dressed

We live in modern times. Women have the right to do whatever they want, including how to dress. But, where do you compromise and give a little?. A man was put in an unfair situation by his girlfriend. He took his story to the internet. His girlfriend loves dressing up and wearing short dresses which he has no problem with. His boss and his wife are the total opposite of his girlfriend. They are extremely conservative people. (source)
RadarOnline

Migos Rappers Quavo & Offset Brawl Backstage At Grammy Awards As Drama Ignites Over Takeoff Tribute Months After Fatal Shooting

Migos rappers Quavo and Offset got into a physical altercation backstage at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards after drama brewed over an "In Memoriam" performance, RadarOnline.com has learned.Quavo was set to take the stage with a live rendition of Without You when the tension reached a boiling point. Sources said moments before it was about to start, they got into a heated brawl because Quavo stopped Offset from joining him onstage and refused to let him take part in the tribute performance, despite the Grammys extending an invitation.Insiders said that Offset was not the aggressor.It's been just a few months...
TEXAS STATE
OK! Magazine

Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics

Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
TVLine

1923: [Spoiler] Confirmed to Return in Just-Announced Season 2

This just in: We know of at least one Dutton who’ll survive 1923‘s freshman season. On the heels of the Yellowstone prequel’s Season 2 renewal Friday, series star Harrison Ford confirmed that he will, indeed, be in the sophomore run. Press PLAY on the video below to hear him announce the news to Savannah Guthrie on NBC’s Today. Giddy up, y’all. Harrison Ford is not playing coy. The actor tells @SavannahGuthrie he’ll be there for second season of ‘1923,’ the Yellowstone prequel. pic.twitter.com/er1Gq54iUm — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 3, 2023 Created by Yellowstone‘s Taylor Sheridan, 1923 introduces a new generation of Duttons, led by patriarch Jacob (played by Harrison Ford)...
AOL Corp

TikTok's latest fashion craze? Tights as pants

Hitting the farmer's market to pick up flowers or meeting your friends at a fancy restaurant without pants is likely the premise of many people's worst nightmare. But thanks to the unwavering influence of the Jenner sisters and the luck of TikTok's trend cycle, forgoing pants in favor of sheer tights is the latest trend pushing the needle on the adage less is more.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Morning Hustle

2023 Grammys Red Carpet Was Loaded With Dope Fits, But More Tomfoolery

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards went down on Sunday night (February 5) at the Crytpo.com Arena and its red carpet is an annual cavalcade of high fashion. However, it is also the nexus of some incredibly awful fits. Nah for real, some of these stylists are clearly criminals on the side. At the end of the […] The post 2023 Grammys Red Carpet Was Loaded With Dope Fits, But More Tomfoolery appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
CNET

Want Something New to Watch? Try Netflix's Hidden Codes

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. If Netflix's looming account-sharing fees are on your mind, you may be thinking about cramming in a few binge sessions ahead of the big change. But before you kick off your next streaming marathon, remember that scrolling through the same list of Netflix's TV show and movie recommendations aren't the best ways to find something new to watch. They're also not great to find other niche genres you might be interested in.
livingetc.com

I love this new kitchen trend, a minimalist and modern take on an old favorite look

If you haven't yet heard, 2023 is the year we're giving traditional designs a modern twist by blending the best bits of classic and contemporary. The transitional style - or hipstoric home as some call it - is the interior design trend set to define the year ahead; in our kitchens, that comes in the form of slim shaker cabinets.
ComicBook

Yellowstone Fan Favorite Looks Unrecognizable in New Photo

It can be difficult for celebrities to go out into the world without being stopped -- something that is particularly true when the star of one of TV's biggest hits goes somewhere as public as Walt Disney World. But Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler on Yellowstone, seems to have nailed it. After posting a family photo to Instagram earlier this week, he has been inundated by comments from fans who say they never would have recognized him after he traded in his cowboy hat and thick beard for a baseball cap and lighter facial hair.
MONTANA STATE
The Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to The Morning Hustle weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://themorninghustle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy