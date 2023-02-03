ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

1 seriously injured in shooting at 7-Eleven in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was rushed to the hospital following a shooting at a convenience store in northeast El Paso Monday. It happened around 12:28 p.m. at the 7-Eleven at at 5201 Fairbanks Drive in northeast El Paso, according to El Paso Fire. El Paso police...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

New Mexico dispensary looks to El Paso city reps to help decriminalize cannabis in Texas

CHAPARRAL, N.M. (CBS4) — A dispensary in Chaparral, New Mexico wants members of the El Paso City Council to push state leaders to decriminalize cannabis in Texas. High Horse Cannabis, located about four miles away from the New Mexico and Texas state line, told KFOX14 that 80 to 90% of their clients are Texans; which is why they were pushing for decriminalization.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Plea hearing time for accused El Paso Walmart shooter changed

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The time of a plea hearing in federal court for the accused Walmart shooter was changed, according to federal court documents filed Thursday. The hearing for Patrick Crusius will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday in courtroom 812 on the eighth floor of the United States Courthouse located at 525 Magoffin Ave. in El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

EPCSO: Man who drove towards law enforcement dies in officer-involved shooting

ANTHONY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man accused of driving a stolen vehicle and hitting law enforcement vehicles was shot and killed by law enforcement in Anthony, Texas Friday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed. Robert Rojas, a commander with El Paso County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division, said...
ANTHONY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

El Paso Overrun with Cartel Fentanyl & Weed

EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Port of El Paso stopped four narcotic smuggling attempts in the span of two days. “These recent seizures show that there are no boundaries when it comes to drug smuggling,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio. “Because smugglers can be teens, adults or pretty much anyone in between, means that CBP officers must remain vigilant to identify and stop these threats.”
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

NM State Police team up with Las Cruces PD for ‘crime suppression’ operation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police are teaming up with the Las Cruces Police Department on an eight-week “proactive crime suppression operation”  in Las Cruces. The joint operation began Wednesday, Feb. 1. Officers will conduct saturation patrols in areas known for criminal activity in Las Cruces. Officers will also hold warrant roundups, targeting […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Former D.A.’s alleged legal advisor loses his title as municipal judge

UPDATE: During the Jan. 17, 2023, regular council meeting, City Council directed staff to prepare a RFQ (Request for Qualifications) to be considered at the Feb. 7, 2023, regular council meeting. Roger Rodriguez served as the Village of Vinton Municipal Court Judge from 2009-2022. The Municipal Court has not been in session since 2015. EL […]
VINTON, TX
KTSM

Train hits car south of Las Cruces; woman airlifted to hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman was trapped inside a vehicle after it was hit by a train Saturday morning in Southern Dona Ana County and had to be airlifted to a hospital in El Paso, according to Sheriff Kim Stewart. The incident happened around 9:40 a.m. along Sequoia Drive in Mesquite, New Mexico, […]
MESQUITE, NM
cbs4local.com

1 person killed in car crash in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was killed in a crash in downtown El Paso Sunday morning, the El Paso Police Department confirmed. Special Traffic Investigators were called to a crash Sunday morning on Stanton Street and Missouri Avenue. A video sent in by a view showed a...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Police say motorcyclist hit center median in deadly east El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police say a 24-year-old motorcyclist died after being thrown from his bike when he hit the center median while driving southbound on Hawkins. The crash happened Wednesday just before 10 p.m. near the Phoenix intersection. The rider was identified as Seville Gaines of...
EL PASO, TX

