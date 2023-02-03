Read full article on original website
Texas Judge Goes to Washington to Talk About the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Plans to Raise the Minimum Wage $.50 Next Month - Is that Enough?Tom HandyEl Paso, TX
Two Texas Organizations Receive $100,000 Each to Support MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
US Border Patrol Arrest Update Week of January 22 El Paso Sector RegionAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
Can This Startup Change Your Life?Aron SolomonEl Paso, TX
El Paso high school teacher sent 'obscene material' to undercover law enforcement employee
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man who was arrested last week faces up to 10 years in federal prison. Orlando Solis, 46, allegedly sent obscene material to an undercover employee with the Army Criminal Investigative Division who posed as a 13-year-old girl. According to the criminal...
1 seriously injured in shooting at 7-Eleven in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was rushed to the hospital following a shooting at a convenience store in northeast El Paso Monday. It happened around 12:28 p.m. at the 7-Eleven at at 5201 Fairbanks Drive in northeast El Paso, according to El Paso Fire. El Paso police...
New Mexico dispensary looks to El Paso city reps to help decriminalize cannabis in Texas
CHAPARRAL, N.M. (CBS4) — A dispensary in Chaparral, New Mexico wants members of the El Paso City Council to push state leaders to decriminalize cannabis in Texas. High Horse Cannabis, located about four miles away from the New Mexico and Texas state line, told KFOX14 that 80 to 90% of their clients are Texans; which is why they were pushing for decriminalization.
Plea hearing time for accused El Paso Walmart shooter changed
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The time of a plea hearing in federal court for the accused Walmart shooter was changed, according to federal court documents filed Thursday. The hearing for Patrick Crusius will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday in courtroom 812 on the eighth floor of the United States Courthouse located at 525 Magoffin Ave. in El Paso.
Sheriff's Office release name of person killed in officer-involved shooting in Anthony, TX
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office released the name of the driver and passenger of the car that drove towards law enforcement and struck a marked New Mexico State Police vehicle that resulted in an officer-involved shooting. The male driver was identified as 44-year-old...
El Paso names 3-decade police veteran to serve as interim police chief
EL Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso has named a three-decade police veteran to serve as the city’s interim police chief. Peter Pacillas was named interim chief on Friday afternoon. Pacillas takes the reins of the department after longtime Police Chief Greg Allen died on Jan. 17 at age 71. The search […]
Police search for men that held up man at knifepoint outside his home in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department needs your help looking for two men that held up a man outside his home at knifepoint in east El Paso. The incident occurred Monday, January 30th at 11:50 a.m. outside of a house on the 1500 block of Billie Marie.
EPCSO: Man who drove towards law enforcement dies in officer-involved shooting
ANTHONY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man accused of driving a stolen vehicle and hitting law enforcement vehicles was shot and killed by law enforcement in Anthony, Texas Friday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed. Robert Rojas, a commander with El Paso County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division, said...
'Secure mode' at Franklin High School lifted after authorities investigate 'incident'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The "secure mode of operations" at Franklin High School was lifted after authorities investigated an incident nearby. El Paso police stated they worked with El Paso ISD police over unconfirmed reports of a subject with a gun call. Franklin High School was placed on...
Feds charge math teacher with transferring obscene material to people less than 18
EL PASO, Texas (TND) — A high school math teacher is in trouble with the federal government. The FBI arrested Orlando Solis of El Paso, Texas, on Thursday. The 46 year old was charged with the transfer of obscene material to minors. Solis works at Chapin High School in...
San Angelo LIVE!
El Paso Overrun with Cartel Fentanyl & Weed
EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Port of El Paso stopped four narcotic smuggling attempts in the span of two days. “These recent seizures show that there are no boundaries when it comes to drug smuggling,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio. “Because smugglers can be teens, adults or pretty much anyone in between, means that CBP officers must remain vigilant to identify and stop these threats.”
NM State Police team up with Las Cruces PD for ‘crime suppression’ operation
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police are teaming up with the Las Cruces Police Department on an eight-week “proactive crime suppression operation” in Las Cruces. The joint operation began Wednesday, Feb. 1. Officers will conduct saturation patrols in areas known for criminal activity in Las Cruces. Officers will also hold warrant roundups, targeting […]
Duranguito celebrates future after City Council decision to build arena elsewhere
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The neighborhood of Duranguito hosted a block party on Saturday, Feb. 4 to celebrate the City Council decision to not have the proposed Downtown arena project built in the neighborhood. Duranguito was filled with live music, vendors and dozens of people out there celebrating El Paso’s first neighborhood. Many organizations […]
Former D.A.’s alleged legal advisor loses his title as municipal judge
UPDATE: During the Jan. 17, 2023, regular council meeting, City Council directed staff to prepare a RFQ (Request for Qualifications) to be considered at the Feb. 7, 2023, regular council meeting. Roger Rodriguez served as the Village of Vinton Municipal Court Judge from 2009-2022. The Municipal Court has not been in session since 2015. EL […]
Chapin High teacher arrested for allegedly sending obscene material to minors
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A Chapin High School teacher was arrested Thursday night and is facing a federal charge of attempted transfer of obscene material to minors, according to the FBI. Orlando A. Solis, listed on the El Paso Independent School District website as a math teacher, was arrested by the FBI after an investigation […]
Train hits car south of Las Cruces; woman airlifted to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman was trapped inside a vehicle after it was hit by a train Saturday morning in Southern Dona Ana County and had to be airlifted to a hospital in El Paso, according to Sheriff Kim Stewart. The incident happened around 9:40 a.m. along Sequoia Drive in Mesquite, New Mexico, […]
1 person killed in car crash in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was killed in a crash in downtown El Paso Sunday morning, the El Paso Police Department confirmed. Special Traffic Investigators were called to a crash Sunday morning on Stanton Street and Missouri Avenue. A video sent in by a view showed a...
'They are a blessing': East El Paso couple explains process of raising chickens
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The high costs of eggs have prompted some El Pasoans to skip the middleman and get their eggs directly from the source. Wilfredo and his wife Myriam Andino have been raising chickens since the pandemic at their home in east El Paso. “They are...
Texas Roadhouse opens 4th location in El Paso — this time in far East Side
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas Roadhouse has opened a new location in El Paso — its fourth in the Sun City. The new Texas Roadhouse is at 3180 Joe Battle Blvd. next to The Hospitals of Providence East Campus. The other locations are in West and East El Paso and on Fort Bliss. The […]
Police say motorcyclist hit center median in deadly east El Paso crash
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police say a 24-year-old motorcyclist died after being thrown from his bike when he hit the center median while driving southbound on Hawkins. The crash happened Wednesday just before 10 p.m. near the Phoenix intersection. The rider was identified as Seville Gaines of...
