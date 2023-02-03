ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wbrz.com

First Black professor at LSU continues impacting campus community

BATON ROUGE - Throughout American history, Black people have used education as a key tool to freedom and equality. In south Louisiana, those who fought to get educated turned around to become educators, including Julian Thaddeus White. “He graduated in ‘61 from the University of Illinois Champaign Banner," said his...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Blue-chip 2024 wideout says LSU commitment isn't set in stone

LSU has one of the top wideouts in the 2024 cycle currently committed to its class, but that commitment appears to be more of a placeholder. Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes wideout Joseph Stone told On3’s Jeremy Johnson he has not shut down his recruitment. “My recruitment is not closed....
WAFB

LSU drops 10th-straight with loss to No. 4 Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team was able to keep the score close against No. 4 Alabama but ended up losing by 10 at the PMAC on Saturday, Feb. 4. The Tigers (12-11, 1-9 SEC) fell 79-69 to the Crimson Tide (20-3, 10-0 SEC). Derek...
wbrz.com

LSU president meets with Tigerland bar owners Friday

BATON ROUGE - LSU President William Tate met with bar owners in and around Tigerland Friday morning. The meeting comes after popular bar Reggie's lost its liquor license in the wake of the death of Madison Brooks. Brooks was allegedly served alcohol at the Tigerland bar, and her BAC was four times the legal driving limit, despite her being underage.
theadvocate.com

LSU Tiger Band, zydeco aritst Sean Ardoin lose out on a Grammy for 2022 collaboration

The Golden Band from Tigerland and Lake Charles zydeco artist Sean Ardoin came up short of a Grammy on Sunday. The LSU band and Ardoin's collaborative album, "Full Circle," was in the running for best regional roots album, a category announced at the afternoon's 65th Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony. Major awards were given out at the televised Grammy Awards on Sunday night.
FanSided

New Alabama offensive coordinator’s connection to LSU Tigers

On Friday, Alabama hired an offensive coordinator with some ties to the LSU Tigers. Additionally, Tommy Rees’s move to Tuscaloosa significantly impacts LSU’s upcoming football season. LSU Tigers fans are surprised to learn that Tommy Rees departed his alma mater to join Nick Saban’s staff. Rees replaces Bill...
theadvocate.com

Personnel moves at Manship Theatre, Neel-Schaffer, Investar

-- Dishili Young has been promoted by Neel-Schaffer to vice president, engineer manager. Young has more than 20 years of experience providing program management, project management and engineering design services for large-scale transportation projects. She joined Neel-Schaffer in 2017 and manages the firm's Louisiana Transportation and Civil Design groups. In 2019, she was named Member of the Year by the Women Transportation Seminar Louisiana Chapter for her contributions, and she serves as vice president for WTS Baton Rouge Chapter.
tigertv.tv

The perfect 10: Two gymnasts flip their way into a season high score

No. 9 LSU Gymnastics secured their second win of the season against No. 17 Georgia in the PMAC with a season high score of 197.700. Sophomore all around gymnast Aleah Finnegan and junior all arounder Haleigh Bryant led the way with Bryant winning her sixth straight all around title and Finnegan securing her first collegiate perfect ten. Sports Director Brie Andras has more.
WAFB

Become a substitute teacher in West Baton Rouge Parish

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - West Baton Rouge Schools is looking to hire new substitute teachers. The school system announced there will be a Substitute Hiring Open House on Tuesday, Feb. 7. It will take place from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the West Baton Rouge Convention Center. The address is 2750 N. Westport Drive in Port Allen, La.
WAFB

Baton Rouge doctor explains how you can manage your sobriety

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Carvinval season is in full swing and the good times are already rolling in south Louisiana. For many, this means beads and alcohol. “This is a culture where people drink and are out in the open with it,” said Ochsner psychologist Dr. Courtney Gunn. “This is a very common thing within this area to drink.”
WAFB

LSU Lady Tigers remain at No. 3 in latest AP Top 25 poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team remained at No. 3 in the latest AP Top 25 poll released on Monday, Feb. 6. The latest ranking comes after the LSU Lady Tigers came away with a 72-66 win over Texas A&M on the road. Below is...
WAFB

Esports innovation lab to launch at Southern University

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Law Center has announced plans to officially launch an esports innovation lab on campus. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new lab will take place on Friday, March 10, at the Southern University Smith-Brown Student Union. The event is free and open to the public.
brproud.com

Local firing range offering free self-defense classes for women

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Many Baton Rouge residents are concerned about violent crime, including women. A local firing range is all set to offer free concealed carry classes for women. As of Thursday, the firing range is empty, but that will soon change. “We wanted to help out...
WAFB

EBR Literacy Blueprint showing positive results

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s no secret that students in Louisiana and East Baton Rouge Parish have struggled with literacy for years. Last summer, less than half of students were meeting their grade level average reading skills. A new blueprint aimed at bumping literacy levels in East Baton Rouge Parish schools is trying to change that.
