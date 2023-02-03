ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Springs, KY

clayconews.com

Op-Ed: Now is the Time for Kentucky’s Rural Electric Cooperatives to Move on Clean Energy

Chris Woolery, the Residential Energy Specialist at the Mountain Association. Rural electric cooperatives provide power to nearly a third of Kentuckians, serving 1.5 million people in 117 counties. In recent months, the federal government has allocated unprecedented funding to help co-ops pay for the changes that will move us to a clean energy future, save us much needed money on our bills, and create good local jobs.
KENTUCKY STATE
lakercountry.com

PVA: Over $10 million in property taxes generated

Russell County’s current 2022 taxable assessment comes in at over $1 billion and will generate more than $10.1 million in real property taxes, according to the Russell County PVA’s Office. There are approximately 22,300 parcels in Russell County with 17,000 of them classified as residential, 4,140 are farms,...
lakercountry.com

Russell remains ‘green’; Clinton, Cumberland now ‘red’ with COVID

The Kentucky Department of Public Health has released the latest COVID-19 map and Russell County remains in the green category, or low level of community spread. However, neighboring Clinton and Cumberland counties have reached the red category this week, indicating a high level of COVID transmission. Neighboring Casey County continues...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

SCC announces Fall 2022 President’s List

Somerset Community College has announced their President’s List for the fall 2022 semester. Those from Russell County on the list include:. To be named to the President’s List, a student must have been enrolled in 100 level or above courses and attained a 4.0 grade average as a degree seeking student at Somerset Community College.
SOMERSET, KY
wftgam.com

Gov. Andy Beshear Announces The ‘Better Internet Initiative Listening Tour’

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state will host a 14-stop listening tour as part of the ongoing Better Internet Initiative. The tour starts February 14th in Hopkinsville. It will make its way to Eastern Kentucky on March 7th in Hazard, March 8th in London, March 13th in Prestonsburg and March 14th in Morehead. All of the local stops will be from 1-3 p.m. You will need to register to attend each stop. You can do that here. Gov. Beshear said access to reliable high-speed internet is critical to the state’s future economic growth and will vastly improve the daily lives of all Kentuckians. The six-week listening tour hosted by the state’s Office of Broadband Development, in collaboration with the Education and Labor Cabinet, aligns with planning requirements laid out in the federal Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program as Kentucky develops a state high-speed internet plan. Visit broadband.ky.gov to learn more.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Gov. Beshear signs proclamation at state Capitol making February Gifted Education Month in Kentucky

A group of education stakeholders and state lawmakers started Gifted Education Month in Kentucky with a proclamation signing at the state capitol this week. Representatives with the Kentucky Association for Gifted Education (KAGE) and the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) joined Gov. Andy Beshear and legislative leaders to commemorate the event.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Full Snow Moon Tonight in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) – We have seen fantastic weekend weather, and Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists say that there will be a treat for star gazers tonight. We will see a full moon across the region. Every full moon is named based on the month. February’s full moon is called the full snow moon. For the list of […]
OHIO STATE
Rachelle Wright

An Amish road-trip through Hart County Kentucky

In our opinion, a day meandering through the rural countryside of Kentucky is the best way to road-trip. And Hart County has all the makings for this. There are many Amish shops to be visited, with many goods to taste and treasures to find. Hart County Tourism has put together a map to help with your excursion and it can be found here.
HART COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Students flock in record numbers to Youth Evangelism Summit

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (KT) - “The people just kept coming!” exclaimed Dawn Cavanah, ministry assistant at the Kentucky Baptist Convention, as the Youth Evangelism Summit (YES) reached record-high attendance levels of 837 students, leaders, and staff this weekend at Parkway Baptist Church. Speaker Garrett Wagoner encouraged students to seek...
BARDSTOWN, KY
Kentucky Lantern

Punitive Republican policies won’t whip Kentucky into prosperity

Why must someone laid off from a job be further penalized by the state? To be denied long-established unemployment benefits? To be pressured to take an available job rather than find one that advanced a career? Yet Kentucky lawmakers decided the state must become a harsh taskmaster, snapping a whip to get people back into […] The post Punitive Republican policies won’t whip Kentucky into prosperity appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

KSP presented award for best-looking cruiser for 3rd time

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police recently won the American Association of State Trooper’s 2023 Best-Looking Cruiser Calendar contest and were presented with the award last week. This is the third time Kentucky won the front page of the calendar. AAST Executive Director John Bagnardi traveled to...
FRANKFORT, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Kentucky suspends limits on trucks hauling poultry, feed through the winter

Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has signed an official order to temporarily suspend certain restrictions on truck drivers that will be engaged in transporting livestock feed and live poultry for the rest of the winter. "Severe winter weather across the nation has caused transportation delays that have contributed to a...
KENTUCKY STATE
lakercountry.com

RC Dance teams perform well in Winchester

The Russell County High and Middle School Laker Dance teams competed at “The Dance Association” Finals in Winchester over the weekend. The high school ream brought home the “Outstanding Commitment” Banner in Jazz/Lyrical while the middle school team captured the overall “Emotional Execution” Banner in Jazz/Lyrical. The high school also brought home Varsity Pom Champion and was a finalist in Jazz/Lyrical.
WINCHESTER, KY

